Davina McCall's muted yellow polo and flared jeans scream 70s style - in the most chic and wearable way

Davina McCall has pretty much mastered transitional weather dressing, and her latest 70s-inspired look is just further proof that her outfit formulas can't be beaten.

Making your autumn capsule wardrobe fun and chic needn't be a chore. It only takes a subtle pop of colour to revamp any look, and after seeing Davina's latest ensemble, we're more convinced than ever to try out yellow for the season ahead.

Combining a muted knit polo with vintage-inspired wide leg jeans and platform shoes, the TV presenter married comfort with sophistication in a way that stands out from the crowd. With these three items in your arsenal, you're well on your way to countless refined autumnal looks.

Davina's Instagram followers can't get enough of this look, and we have to agree. "love your jeans ❤️," said one, whilst another commented "this is simply gorgeous 😍" A simple yet unexpected wardrobe combination - thanks to the statement jeans and pop of yellow - it's a masterclass in comfortable seasonal dressing with some edge.

Shop Davina's look

Exact match The Kooples Short-Sleeve Textured Cotton-Blend Polo £80 at Selfridges Davina's exact polo is from The Kooples, but it's rapidly selling out. We've tracked down this Zara piece with a very similar for just £17.99 if you want to copy her look on a budget. New Look Wide Leg Patch Pocket Jeans £40 at ASOS Davina revealed she is wearing Mother jeans - which will set you back £295 - but they're also flying off the shelves. This pair from New Look is extremely similar, but much more affordable - and in stock in almost every size. Office Arlo Heeled Platform Boots £125 at Office Although Davina confirmed her shoes are from Russell & Bromley, the exact style doesn't seem to have hit the website yet. Instead, we're opting for these platform brown boots that are perfect for the colder months and ooze vintage style.

We're seeing this style of front pocket jeans popping up everywhere at the moment, signalling a huge denim trend. The beauty of this style is its figure-skimming silhouette that is more fitted around the hips thanks to the pocket detailing, meaning they're comfortable without being too boxy or baggy.

Wondering which shoes to wear with wide leg trousers? Davina has done it perfectly by styling hers with platform shoes. Whilst wide leg jeans can make your legs look longer, they tend to have a full-length cut that pairs harmoniously with heels.

If you're not one to experiment with the fashion colour trends and had pretty much sworn off any iteration of yellow, let Davina prove that it is the ideal hue to pair with denim. The buttery shade is surprisingly flattering, and it's bright without being vibrant. A sophisticated way to transition from summer colours to autumnal shades, it's an unsung hero in your wardrobe - and we love how it works with the playful polo top for an unexpectedly chic 70s look.