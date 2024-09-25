Davina Mccall nails Parisian styling in the chicest wide leg trouser suit - and it's now on sale

Davina Mccall wears the chicest trouser suit that captures everything we love about Parisian styling - we're adding this two-piece straight to the top of our autumn wishlist.

The power of a two-piece suit should never be underestimated, and with the cooler season ahead, choosing a wide leg option is a stylish and practical way forward that will keep you warm and look fabulous. Wide-leg tailored trousers are an easy go-to that channel the right level of sophistication for office days but can also be styled down for casual, daytime outings - what's not to love?

And Davina Mccall's latest look reminds us all just how chic a blazer and wide leg trousers can be. She wears a deep blue button embellished set from one of the best French brands, Sandro. Her cropped blazer offers a modern take on suit styling, and the high-waisted embellished trouser pairs beautifully with the blazer. This combination is super sophisticated and effortless, and we can't get enough of it.

Shop Davina Mccall's Sandro Suit

exact match Sandro Button-Embellished Wool Blend Blazer £189.50 (was £379) at Selfridges This blazer is made from a wool blend, so you just know it's going to keep you warm through the colder season ahead. It features beautiful button embellishments that are also gold toned. Pair it with the matching tailored trousers and you immediately have an elevate autumn outfit. exact match Sandro Button-Embellished Wide-Leg Trousers £179.40 (was £299) at Selfridges A high-waisted wide leg trouser is a fabulous choice for the autumn/winter months, and these have a wool twill blend that will keep the cold out whilst being breathable too. These trousers also feature the gold embellishments that really make them stand out. Style with the blazer, or wear with a flowy blouse or knitwear. Charles & Keith Stiletto Heel Slingback Pumps £59 at Charles & Keith Although these aren't the exact shoes that Davina is wearing, these would make a fabulous pick to go with the two piece suit. A wide leg trouser screams out for a stiletto heel, and this pair fit the bill perfectly.

And if you're looking for something a little different when it comes to tailoring, this blazer and wide leg trousers from Sandro is perfect. The jacket offers a unique cropped fit that's ideal for matching with high-rise trousers, you could even style this with your favourite pair of denim high-waisted jeans, or create a super Parisian white jeans outfit with this blazer layered over the top.

Not only is the cut of these tailored pieces ultra-stylish, but the deep blue colour bridges the gap between formal and relaxed style - try pairing this suit with neutral accessories such as white slingback pumps or a pair of the best white trainers. Or you could go bold with cherry red heels and a bright red t-shirt layered underneath.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look, "A two piece suit can be worn countless ways and never look boring, but I love Davina's cropped take on a blazer that gives this timeless look a gorgeously modern feel. Paired with wide leg, extra long trousers with chic front pockets, this look reinvents the structured suit shape without losing its versatility or chic finish."