Need swimsuit inspiration? Clodagh McKenna's turquoise one piece screams sun, sea, sand and chic

As well as making us oh-so envious of the sunny weather and stunning beaches, Clodagh McKenna's holiday snaps have also given us the ultimate swimsuit inspiration.

Knowing how to pick the right swimwear for your body shape is key when it comes to not only comfort but also confidence. Stepping out in a flattering style that makes you feel good can just give you that extra boost, an added glow, whether you're on holiday in one of the best places to go swimming in the UK or you've just taken up the hobby and are now enjoying the benefits of swimming every day.

So when Clodagh McKenna shared her holiday snaps to Instagram, we immediately bookmarked her stunning turquoise one piece swimsuit. With its scalloped neckline, wide-set straps and leg-lengthening high-rise cut, The Contour Swimsuit by Arabella London is the perfect flattering and modest style for any and all shapes and sizes - and the bright, bold colour just screams summer.

Shop turquoise swimwear

River Island Aqua Animal Texture Ring Swimsuit £35 at River Island With the textured fabric of this one piece swimsuit emulating the trending look of animal print, you get a perfect balance of sultry and comfortable with the plunging neckline, high-rise legs and ring detail at the bodice. Speedo Colourblock Racerback Swimsuit £54.60 at Debenhams With the classic modest, sporty look of all Speedo swimwear, this one piece boasts a chic racerback, thin straps and a shelf bra with removable cups. Even better, the brand's new ultra-chlorine-resistant fabric makes it ultra long-lasting. M&S 360 Tummy Control Ribbed V-Front Swimsuit £35 at M&S Made from a textured, ribbed fabric, this swimsuit boasts pdded cups and a tummy control panel that work to smooth and enhance your shape. Plus, the UPF 50+ and chlorine-resistant fabric adds comfort and protection. Gini London Aqua Bandeau Costume £28 at Debenhams Blending vintage charm with practical design, this swimsuit has an oh-so elegant bandeau neckline, with the thin strap offering a comfortable and flattering fit while delicate rouched detail at the bodice brings in a touch of elegance. Urban Bliss Ombre Asymmetric Shoulder Swimsuit £22 at Debenhams With the one shoulder shape creating a striking and unique open detail at the back of this swimsuit, you get a super fun and contemporary look that's perfect for lounging beside the pool or swimming in it. M&S Tummy Control Padded Ruched Bandeau Swimsuit £32.50 at M&S Available in both regular and long, you can easily get the perfect fit with this swimsuit whose removable straps and square-neck make it an incredibly versatile staple.

Clodagh's turquoise one-piece is a stunning poolside pick, with the bright and bold colour being super fun, flattering against her tanned skin, and also bang on theme with the way it emulates the colour of the sun-soaked ocean spreading out behind her. We couldn't think of a better colour to wear when lazing on the beach or swimming in the pool, with the shade helping us to feel relaxed and almost like part of the sea itself!

Her Aqua swimsuit is currently sold out, but the same style of The Contour Swimsuit by Arabella London is still available to snap up in a handful of other colours, from classic ivory to a striking lilac purple, to help you recreate Clodagh's look.

With panelled stitching, adjustable straps and stretchy Lycra helping to smooth and sculpt the figure while also offering tonnes of comforting support, the style cements Arabella London as one of the best swimsuit brands out there, though if you're not a fan of their luxury price tags, there are a huge variety of aqua swimsuits out there on the market to help you emulate Clodagh's style on a budget - when you're shopping, just remember that swimwear often expands when wet, so you’ll want to ensure a snug fit.

As well as the stunning colour, we love this swimsuit for its mix of practical design and sultry, feminine touches. It's just what you want in a one piece swimsuit as stepping out in any swimwear can feel exposing. But if you've got trusty straps, a well-covered bodice and a neckline that sits just low enough to toe the line between modest and oh-so sexy, you can feel comfortable and also know for sure that you look incredible too.

You might not think about styling your swimsuit, but if you're heading on a holiday where you're going to be lazing on the beach and going in and out of the sea, or the pool, throughout the day, then it's a great idea to have something on hand to throw on over your shoulders and protect them from the sun while also adding some extra coverage to the swimsuit.

Clodagh did this by throwing on an embroidered button up shirt from Juliet Dunn London and while her cut out shirt has been discontinued, the brand offer a similar style with their Beach Shirt with Vintage Embroidery.

Finishing off her outfit, Clodagh added a stunning straw hat and gold chain necklace to her beach-ready look and while that was certainly more than enough styling to get a chic and sophisticated holiday style, we'd go one step further and add the spring capsule wardrobe staple of a straw handbag and some of our best hiking sandals to finish everything off with a practical and stylish flair.