The best places to go swimming in the UK - from picturesque outdoor spots to historic indoor pools

Swimming is one of the most popular leisure activities in the UK. It has the double benefit of improving fitness and strength as well as being a perfect way to relax and unwind.

But many of us aren't familiar with our local swimming spots and stick to swimming on holiday, where the weather is a little more forgiving and the temperature is often reliably above 20 degrees. Yet, there are so many exciting swimming locations in the UK to explore.

From lidos and indoor swimming pools to outdoor, wild swim spots, the UK is full of exciting places to reap all the benefits of swimming and being at one with nature.

The best places to go swimming in the UK

Windermere, Lake District

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Windermere is the largest natural lake in England and (perhaps) the most famous lake in the Lake District. It's also the easiest to get to with public transport, making it one of the most popular wild swimming spots in the area as well with trains running from London to Oxenholme.

For unseasoned cold water swimmers, Miller Ground is the best spot to swim from with jetties and shallow waters for those who prefer a paddle. If you're driving, it's even better as parking is just a short walk from the spot and you can make a quick dash to the car to warm up post-swim.

Llyn Gaslyn, Snowdonia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Famous for being one of the best wild swim spots in the world, Llyn Gaslyn (Welsh for 'blue lake') in Snowdonia has so much to offer with crystal clear waters and stunning natural beauty rich in history and folklore tales of King Arthur.

The heart-shaped lake sits halfway up Snowdon, so you may need to pull on a pair of walking shoes to get the most from this trip and time your swim with a short hike.

Petersham Meadows, Thames

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking down from the top of Richmond Hill, London, you can't miss Petersham Meadows. In the summer, wildlife sprint through the tall grass and plants like cow parsley and bitter dock grow wildly, making you forget you're actually in zone 6 and just a short train ride away from Waterloo Station.

The swim spot lies in the corner of the meadows with a small slipway covered in shingles leading brave swimmers down to the river. While it won't be as clean as other swim spots in the UK (it is the Thames after all), it's one of the only natural swim spots in London.

Walpole Bay Tidal Pool, Margate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Walpole Bay Tidal Pool is uniquely balanced between a wild swim spot and a man-made pool. Rough stones have been built around the sea edge with a wide rim around the side for walking and ladders for gentle entry. Positioned right next to the sea, natural saltwater flows into the pool with seaweed and other plants.

Lay back and look out to sea, safe in the knowledge that you're (basically) on land.

On the side of the pool by the boardwalk, you'll find a sauna - free to use - and cafes serving tea, coffee, hot chocolate, and pastries for fueling post-swim.

Pangbourne Meadows, Pangbourne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Surrounded by wildlife, purple loosestrife, bulrushes and grassy banks for a post-swim picnic, Pangbourne Meadows is another swim spot that'll have you questioning whether you really are just a stone's throw away from London.

To get to Pangbourne Meadows, jump on the train from Paddington in London to Pangbourne. After a quick 35-minute ride, you'll need to walk along the Thames Path down to Pangbourne River Meadow Car Park. Though it may not sound picturesque, this is the access point for the meadows. Otherwise, cycle down the Thames Path between Pangbourne and Purley-on-Thames and you'll find plenty of river beaches and safer spots to access the water.

Chesham Moor Open-Air Pool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're familiar with the end of the Metropolitan Line and you're a keen swimmer, you've likely already heard of Chesham Moor Open-Air Pool. This 25-meter pool is heated, making it the perfect outdoor swimming spot for the colder months, and open (almost) every day of the year. So, you could go swimming every day, if you wanted to.

The facility features a wall around the outside for privacy and colourful bunting across the pool to mark your way as you swim backstroke in the lanes. There are changing rooms available and you can gym before your swim in the the centre's private gym, should you want to.

Fairy Pools, Isle of Skye

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like something from a children's fairytale book, the Fairy Pools on Isle of Skye are a stunning set of rocky pools with a luminous glow give the swim a magical feel, with hues of pink and green dancing across the water.

While black rock and grass cover the pools on either side, underneath the surface is a rock face embedded with quartz.

It's beauty isn't a very well kept secret though - it's one of the best places to go wild swimming in the world. The pools will be busy in peak tourist seasons, so head to the pools in autumn or early springtime if you can for a quieter (if cooler) dip.

Hever Castle, Kent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Want a swimming spot in the UK with stunning historical views? Look no further than Hever Castle in Hever, Kent. The man-made lake - where swimmers can enjoy the waters with views including white colonnades, fountains, and a piazza - sits next to the castle, which was the childhood home of Anne Boleyn.

However, this isn't a lake for a quick paddle. It's also a seasonal location, so only open during certain months of the year. Anyone who wants to swim at Haver Castle has to go through an induction and wear a bright swim hat for their own safety and the safety of other lake users.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Forty Foot sits on the southern end of Dublin Bay at Sandycove in County Dublin, Ireland, and it's one of the oldest natural swim spots in the area with bathers coming here for the last 250 years.

With sand-coloured rocks on either side of the pool and deep waters to jump into, on a sunny day it can feel like you're lounging on the Riviera. On other days, it can feel very much like you're swimming in the Irish Sea. Once in the water, you'll be able to see the full view of Dublin Bay and swim alongside wildlife like seagulls and herons. You might even spot a seal - but stay well away if you do!

Blue Lagoon, Pembrokeshire, Wales

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pembrokeshire in the south-west of Wales is home to the Blue Lagoon. Blue by name and blue by nature as turquoise and sapphire colours dominate the watery landscape with rocks, cliffs and beaches surrounding.

Come to the edge of a cliff looking down at the Lagoon and you'll see brave divers leaping from the rocks into the deeper waters - but it's just as good for a gentle paddle.

Thames Lido, Reading

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being called the Thames Lido, this swim spot actually sits away from the river itself, making it a great swim spot for those who prefer cleaner swimming waters. The pool is 25 meters and heated all through the year, making it another great option for swimming in the autumn and winter months, as well as on chillier summer mornings.

Spa facilities on-site, such as the sauna and hot tub, as well as the restaurant and changing rooms mean you can turn an afternoon swim into a spa day at the Thames Lido.

Salthill, Galway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Salthill Beach is technically a string of small beaches that sit in the suburb of Salthill in Galway, Ireland. Once in the water or standing on the edge of the beach, when the sun is shining, you should be able to see all the way to Burren National Park on the other side of Galway Bay.

Some are sandy, others are pebbly, offering everyone a choice for their swim spot, and rock pools jut out into the sea, offering swimmers a place for lounging in between dips.

In the area, you'll find plenty of private places to changes, restaurants, cafes, and picnic spots.

Warrender Baths, Edinburgh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you find yourself in the city of Edinburgh and fancy a swim, Warrender Baths is the place to be. The pool sits in the middle of a large room, now part of a wider leisure centre, with vaulted wooden beams painted white above and a red stone Vitruvian arch welcoming bathers into the pool. A glass-vaulted ceiling turns the space into a sun trap in the summer and keeps the cold above the heated pool in the cooler months.

Designated lanes mean those looking for a more serious swimming workout can get their strokes in.

The Valley of Desolation, Yorkshire

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it might sound like something out of Lord of the Rings, this actually is a real place. The Valley of Desolation is a tranquil valley that links the River Wharfe to Barden Fell in Yorkshire. It hides a secluded swim spot and waterfall, where you can have a paddle, submerge yourself in the water, and take a break from a hike - which you'll need to do to reach this spot.

After you're done paddling, walk up to Simon's Seat. With breathtaking views on a clear day, it's not one to miss.

Clevedon Marine Lake, Somerset

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clevedon Marine Lake became the world's largest seawater infinity pool - the size of two football pitches - after opening in 1929. While taking in the waters, you can lie back and relax against panoramic views over a tidal range that's claimed its spot as the third-highest in the world.

It's not all about relaxation at Clevedon Marine Lake, however. Designed to bridge a gap between swimming and water spots, those visiting the lakes can rent SUPs and inflatables allowed for adults and children alike to enjoy. At 250m long and 100m wide, there's plenty of room for everyone.

Stroan Loch, Galloway Forest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It might be rare to find a sunny day in Galloway, southwestern Scotland, but if you can then Stroan Forest is the place to go for a swim. On the forest's edge is Stroan Loch. Surrounded by the Scottish hills, it's the perfect swim spot to paddle with nature.

On entering the loch, you'll walk through reeds and come face to face with water lilies as you submerge under the murky waters. It's not for the fainthearted through as underwater forestry and plants will brush against your legs.

Hampstead Heath Swimming Ponds, London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Hampstead Heath ponds, you'll find a designated Ladies' Pond on the east side of the heath with private changing and swimming facilities, far away from public gaze and walkers in the park.

The Pond is open all-year round, with seasoned swimmers braving the water and cracking the ice in colder months. A small fee is payable on entry, children under eight are not permitted, and there are strict privacy rules about phone use while around the pond.

Tinside Lido, Plymouth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One look at Tineside Lido in Plymouth and you'll be transported back to the 1930s. The Grade II-listed building is a slice of the traditional seaside, built in an art-deco style with a sun terraces, projecting fountains, and bandstand.

The best part? It's a saltwater pool, being just on the edge of the sea, offering a beautiful environment to swim and soak up the sunrays (hopefully).

Devil's Frying Pan, Cadgwith, Cornwall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A spot called The Devil's Frying Pan might not sound like a relaxing spot to swim, but its tranquil waters in the summer and rocky exterior - perfect for resting between swims - suggest otherwise. The lagoon, which formed when a sea cave collapsed, is just next to Cadgwith Cove on the Lizard and accessible only by boat or by swimming (10 minutes) to it.

It's not a spot for winter cold water swimming though - access to the spot should only be attempted in calm and windless conditions.

Hathersage, Peak District

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nestled within the rolling hills of the Peak District and offering stunning views as you swim, Hathersage is home to a uniquely tranquil swimming pool, perfect for having a splash or getting your strokes in the lanes.

Around the outside of the pool, which is heated to a balmy 28 degrees, a small picnic area with a cafe for hot drinks and snacks will help you recover.

Beckenham Place, London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are many open water pools in London but Beckenham Place is one of the best - and the newest in the city. It's a man-made lake designed to thrill cold water swimmers and provide a home for some species of wetland bird.

While many of London's lidos encourage lounging, this isn't one of them. Swimmers must wear tow-floats and be capable of swimming at least 25m to venture out. However, when you're done with your swim, you can bathe in nature as the pool is surrounded by tall trees and lush plantation.

Saltdean Lido, Brighton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swimming at the Saltdean Lido in Brighton is like stepping back into a bygone era. The Grade II-listed building has been dubbed one of the "seven wonders of the English seaside" by Historic England for a reason.

Shaped like an ocean liner from the outside, the 40m outdoor heated pool sits alongside grassy area for relaxing and sunbathing post-swim and is headed up by a fountain on one side. Being heated, it's suitable for swimming all year round.

Dorothea Quarry, North Wales

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dorothea Quarry in Wales is a famous wild swimming spot, popular with paddlers and serious swimmers alike. Even some scuba divers have attempted the spot in years gone by - though it's officially banned.

The lakes of Dorothea Quarry are sheltered from the wind with a stunning backdrop of woodlands, perfect for a picturesque dip if you're in the area.

Harrop Tarn, Lake District

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most stunning and popular swim spots in the Lake District is Harrop Tarn - located in Grasmere - and it's especially beautiful in the later summer months, as lily pads float on the water next to you as you swim and wildlife make an appearance.

While swimming, you'll be able to see the green rolling hills and treetops of Grasmere.

It's relatively isolated compared to others in the Lake District so always take someone with you when you're going for a swim.

Loch An Eilan, Scotland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Loch An Eilan in Scotland is the perfect place to go if you're a wild swimmer with a love of history (and castles). This small body of water sits at the foot of the Cairngorms, with a ruined castle on a small island about 100m out.

The castle dates back to the 14th century and should you want a closer look, you can swim around the outside of the loch, approaching from the east side with a more accessible path to the island.

Bristol Lido, Bristol

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tucked away in Clifton, the Bristol Lido is a set of Victorian baths popular with locals and tourists alike. The outdoor heated pool is bordered with blue tiles that glisten against the splashes of the water and glint in the sunshine. With the pool, you'll find a spa, restaurant, sauna, hot tub and steam room, with pool-side changing facilities.

This is a particularly overlooked lido, despite its many advantages, being nestled between rows of terraced houses and overlooked by the lido's own restaurants and outdoor seating areas.

Barcombe Mills, River Ouse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcombe Mills is a 5km-long wild swimming spot on the River Ouse in Lewes, East Sussex. Here, you can swim in fresh, deep water and get your workout in - or opt for a gentle paddle and a rest on the grassy banks of the river, before lunch at the Anchor Inn Pub, which sits close by.

If you've got a weekend to spare and this swim spot is just one part, why not head to the South Downs National Park. Close by, this stretch of green land offers plenty of hiking routes and cycleways.

lkley Pool and Lido, West Yorkshire

(Image credit: Getty Images)

South of the Yorkshire Dales, you'll find Ilkley Pool and Lido - a 46-metre, mushroom-shaped pool dating back to the 1930s. The lido is unheated - so perhaps one to avoid in the colder seasons - but the 25-meter pool next to it is heated.

On the sides of the pool, when you're done with your swim, you can take in the stunning views of the surrounding moorland. But, if you can, it's best to visit this swim spot outside of the school holidays as tourists and families flock to the site's pools, bowling green, and tennis courts.

Ladyburn Lake, Northumberland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're new to open-water swimming, Ladyburn Lake in Northumberland may be the place for you with its tranquil, crystal-clear fresh waters. While not particularly enclosed (so you'll feel it if it's windy), the green banks and tall trees made for an idyllic setting.

A short walk away is a car park, providing easy access to (and escape from) the lake when you need it, with a cafe on site for warming drinks after your swim.

Jubilee Pool, Penzance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jubilee Pool in Penzance, Cornwall, will have you feeling like you're swimming in the open waters of the sea while keeping you safely encased in 1930s art-deco-style structures. Around the pool, concrete terraces reach out to sea in a triangular formation with stairs leading up, offering a view to all those willing to step up.

As well as the huge standard pool, which has lanes for swimming, there's a geothermal pool - a naturally-heated pool of seawater that touches temperatures of 28 degrees, making it the perfect swim spot for taking in the fresh air without feeling the cold.

Black Moss Pot (Langstrath), Lake District

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A wild swimming spot not for the fainthearted - Black Moss Pot in the Langstrath Valley in the Lake District is one of the most visually impressive spots on our list. It's idyllic - with an edge, being surrounded by six-foot-high rocks on either side.

The dark blue waters of the pool are several meters deep, making it great spot for diving and jumping in, being clear enough to see the plantlife and craggy rocks that lie deep below the waterline.

At one end of the Pot is a waterfall you can swim up to, with the other end much shallower for newer swimmers to enter and exit the water.

Porchester Spa, London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now managed by Everyone Active and Westminster City Council, the newly restored Porchester Spa in London is one of the city's oldest pools and still sits in the Grade II-listed building it was housed in during the 1920s, when it was built.

As well as a swimming pool, which sits among traditional chequered tiles, a vaulted ceiling, and statues, there are two steam rooms, Turkish Baths (Tepidarium, Caldarium and Laconium), a sauna, a Plunge Pool and Relaxation Lounge to enjoy.