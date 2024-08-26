32 of the best places to go wild swimming all over the world

Wild swimming, simply put, is swimming in open bodies of water such as oceans, lakes and rivers. They offer us a chance to be at one with nature and experience floating along the shores of idyllic beaches or in the deep, crystal clear waters of an Alpine lake.

Wild swimming has long been a tradition in many communities, offering swimming clubs, friends and families the chance to meet with one another, practise their strokes and most importantly, foster connections. But it also has become a growing hobby for people to do alone, taking a break from the stresses of the modern world and work by swimming in natural spaces that calm the mind and body.

Whether you are new to wild swimming or a keen lover of swimming in the open, there are places and spaces all over the world to take advantage of, ranging from the mountains of Canada to the iconic, relaxing Hampstead Heath Ponds.

So, we have done the hard work for you and rounded up 32 of the best places in the world for wild swimming. Get your swimming costume at the ready!

32 of the best places to go wild swimming

Koh Rong Samloem, Cambodia

(Image credit: Alamy)

To the south of mainland Cambodia lies Koh Rong Samloem, a true island paradise and the most incredible place for a wild swimming experience. Located in the Gulf of Thailand, this island offers tranquil, clear waters surrounded by white sandy beaches and lush jungle where you can both swim and snorkel whilst taking in the wildlife of the island including Kingfishers, Ospreys and seahorses! A relatively small island (around 9 kilometres long), Koh Rong Samloem is the perfect mix of beach, jungle and hills, providing so many activity opportunities as well as swimming. Just remember to bring your camera!

Achensee, Austria

(Image credit: Alamy)

Nestled in the Austrian Alps between the Rofan mountains and the Nature Park Karwendel, Achensee is a pristine alpine lake with emerald waters, ideal for a swim amidst mountain peaks and green meadows. It is 9 km long and 133 metres at its deepest point, while limestone rock makes the water a deep shade of aquamarine. There are beaches and bathing spots dotted all over the lake, so you can be sure that you will find a good spot to relax for the entire day, whether that’s just swimming or getting active by kite surfing and diving.

Loch Duntelchaig, Scotland

(Image credit: Alamy)

Not far from the famous Loch Ness lies Loch Duntelchaig, one of the best lochs to swim in near Inverness. What makes this loch unique is its clear waters, which are made possible by a lack of peat (that makes the water a more murky colour), making it perfect for some wild swimming and even snorkelling! As with all lochs in Scotland, expect cooler water that doesn’t warm up too much, even in the summer. That shouldn’t deter you from entering this incredible spot for wild swimming in Scotland. And what’s more, no Loch Ness monster in sight!

Bondi Icebergs Pool, Australia

(Image credit: Alamy)

It might not look like a wild swimming opportunity, but overlooking Bondi Beach lies the Bondi Iceberg Pools in Sydney, Australia. This ocean-fed pool offers a unique wild swimming experience where the waves of the Pacific crash over into the pool, offering swimmers the thrill of ocean swimming with the safety of a pool environment. Known as the world’s only licensed winter swimming club, Bondi Icebergs Pool is an iconic landmark in Sydney and brings in thousands of locals and tourists every year. It offers swimming seven days a year and visitors can also catch a bite to eat or even relax with a massage nearby too, so you really will have a day to remember!

Crater Lake, Oregon, USA

(Image credit: Alamy)

The deepest lake in the United States, Crater Lake offers exceptionally clear blue waters inside the caldera of a dormant volcano, making it perfect for a swim with breathtaking views in the great outdoors. Despite its chilly waters, thousands flock to this marvellous lake every year to swim and hike and be truly immersed in its wonderful surroundings. If you’re after more than just a day trip to this wonderful area, reservations can be made at nearby cabins and lodges, but they are extremely popular so be sure to keep an eye out for availability!

Blue Lagoon, Iceland

(Image credit: Alamy)

This geothermal spa located in Grindavik, Iceland is famous for its stunning milky blue waters set against a stark volcanic landscape. The water (roughly between 37-40 degrees Celsius) is rich in minerals such as silica, algae and mineral salt, and is the perfect place for a therapeutic swim in this otherworldly landscape. While it's not encouraged to be part of a rigorous swimming exercise, guests are invited to slowly swim, bathe and relax in these waters, letting the water pamper both their body and mind. The Blue Lagoon is a place sure to deeply relax and nourish anyone who visits it and is a memorable place for wild/open swimming.

Refugio Lake, Argentina

(Image credit: Alamy)

Located in the Argentine Andes, Refugio Lake is a stunning wild swimming spot for those who are all-out nature lovers and want a mix of hiking and swimming. The 18.8km hike results in vast, open landscapes within the Nahuel Huapi National Reserve and the opportunity to swim in some of the world’s most incredible natural landscapes, virtually untouched by humans. While the water is likely to be cold all year round, the summer season offers a refreshing end to a memorable (yet challenging!) hike for those who want to try wild swimming for the first time or are ticking locations off of their swimming bucket list!

Devil's Pool & Victoria Falls, Zambia/Zimbabwe

(Image credit: Alamy)

Crossing the border of both Zambia and Zimbabwe, the Zambezi River offers breathtaking natural landscapes to both countries. Within this area of open water on the Zambian side is the Devil’s Pool, an exhilarating natural infinity pool on the edge of Victoria Falls. This excursion is not for the faint of heart and can only be done with a verified tour guide, who will allow you to get up close and personal with the 100-metre drop as you swim amongst this iconic national landscape. However, you can be sure that this wild swimming experience will be unlike anything you have ever experienced in your life!

Jellyfish Lake, Palau

(Image credit: Alamy)

It might sound unbelievable, but how about wild swimming in a lake full of jellyfish that can’t sting you? It sounds bizarre, but Jellyfish Lake in the South Pacific country of Palau offers you the chance to do just that! This isolated marine lake on the island of Eil Malk offers a surreal and otherworldly experience where you can swim among millions of these fascinating creatures in a completely safe way due to them evolving without their stinging cells. The lake itself is fairly small but is rich with aquatic life and idyllic tropical scenery that will give you wild swimming memories to last a lifetime.

Nelson Lakes, New Zealand

(Image credit: Alamy)

Located in the Nelson/Tasman region of New Zealand, Nelson Lakes offers magnificent views of alpine lakes that are surrounded by mountains and forests, making them perfect for a refreshing wild swim. Nelson Lakes not only offers pristine waters and plenty of aqua sports opportunities in the heart of New Zealand's South Island but is also home to tranquil forests and plenty of hiking routes in the mountains too, so you can be as active (or lazy!) as you want. Being sacred to Māori people, Nelson Lakes is steeped in important Indigenous history too, making it a special wild swimming space.

Hampstead Swimming Ponds, England

(Image credit: Alamy)

A true landmark in Northwest London, Hampstead Swimming Ponds is a much-loved swimming spot for Londoners and tourists alike, surrounded by lush trees and set in the beautiful city park of Hampstead Heath. These ponds have been used by the public since the 17th century, and have stayed just as iconic ever since. There are men’s, women’s and even a mixed swimming pond for those looking to cool off in the summer heat or wake themselves up on a winter’s morning. Whether you’re a curious local who’s never been or a visitor eager for a swim in the city, Hampstead Ponds is a memorable wild swimming opportunity.

Lake Bled, Slovenia

(Image credit: Alamy)

Surrounded by the Julian Alps, Lake Bled in Slovenia offers picturesque wild swimming within a freshwater lake set in the stunning landscape of the Upper Carnolian region. There is a dedicated area for swimming, so you can rest assured you will not be doing the backstroke into any boats. Sun loungers and umbrellas can be rented in this area, meaning you can catch a tan in between laps of this wonderful natural body of water underneath a church perched on its hilltop.

Havasu Falls, Grand Canyon, USA

(Image credit: Alamy)

The beautiful turquoise waters of Havasu Creek will make for the most memorable wild swimming experience for those wanting not just incredible landscapes, but the opportunity to become immersed in Indigenous Havasupai traditions. Located near the iconic Grand Canyon, the Havasu Falls stands at 100 feet tall, and flows over red cliffs into stunning pools below. This beautiful landmark is on sacred Havasupai tribal lands, so visitors will need a permit and reservations at the nearby lodge/ camping grounds before visiting. However, it is the perfect opportunity to learn about their culture, and will hugely enrich your experience at this destination within the Grand Canyon.

Horseshoe Lake, Jasper National Park, Canada

(Image credit: Alamy)

Surrounded by rocky cliffs, the Horseshoe Lake glacial lake offers cold, crystal-clear waters in the heart of the Canadian Rockies, ideal for a bracing swim with stunning views. As you can imagine, this lake gets its name from its unique horseshoe shape and so gives the swimmer a wrap-around view of these stunning peaks in Alberta. Wild swimming isn’t the only sport going on here, there is cliff diving and many types of water sports like kayaking and paddle boarding going on, so there’s always plenty of activities to take part in once you’ve done a few laps.

Kuang Si Falls, Laos

(Image credit: Alamy)

A hidden gem of Laos, Kuang Si Falls is a magical place for a much-needed cool swim in the heat of Southeast Asia. This multi-tiered waterfall near Luang Prabang cascades into turquoise pools surrounded by jungle and offers stunning natural swimming opportunities. This wonderful blue hue of water is likely due to the limestone rocks that surround the area, reflecting light and giving it the mesmerising look of liquid turquoise. The Falls themselves are set over a large area, so it is not likely to be too crowded in one spot and will really enhance your time in Laos.

Blue Lagoon, Comino, Malta

(Image credit: Alamy)

In between the Comino Island and the island of Cominotto lies The Blue Lagoon in Malta. A shallow bay with clear, azure waters, Blue Lagoon is a hidden Mediterranean gem perfect for a leisurely swim or snorkelling. Partially sandy and rocky, Blue Lagoon features caves and hidden beaches that will keep you enjoying its crystal-clear waters again and again. The best weather to complete the swim from one side to the other is a sunny day where there is little wind.

Llyn Gwynant, Wales

(Image credit: Alamy)

Located in the heart of Snowdonia National Park and at the base of Yr Wyddfa, Llyn Gwynant is a peaceful lake surrounded by mountains, offering serene wild swimming in the Welsh countryside. With several beaches not far from the main road, it is easily accessible for families and lone swimmers alike, and even has a daring jump from Elephants Rock available for those looking for a thrill-seeking adventure The waters are fed by mountain streams flowing down from Mount Snowdon itself (yes, really!), so expect a somewhat chilly wild swimming experience that you will never forget.

Wadi Shab, Oman

(Image credit: Alamy)

A hidden gem in the country of Oman, Wadi Shab offers a series of turquoise pools and waterfalls nestled within a canyon. Perfect for a refreshing swim after a hike, Wadi Shab involves a relatively easy hike of 2.5km each way to reach a stunning place for wild swimming. Upon reaching the first pool, be prepared for some wading/ walking in low water, but by the end, you will be met with pools surrounded by canyons that you can truly relax and immerse yourself in.

Lake Como, Italy

(Image credit: Alamy)

What more of a luxurious setting for wild swimming than the villa-covered coast of Lake Como in Italy? Framed by mountains and picturesque towns, the deep blue waters of Lake Como provide a serene and rather glamorous wild swimming experience in Northern Italy. Because of its proximity to the mountains and cooler water currents, swimming in Lake Como is a cool affair all year round and you can take your pick of quiet villages to find a little beach enclave to swim and sunbathe in all day long. After a long day swimming and drinking cool spritzes, you can get dressed up and head for a memorable dinner along the waterfront.

Erskine Creek, Great Blue Mountains, Australia

(Image credit: Alamy)

Located on Dharug Aboriginal Land is the beautiful wild swimming spot of Erskine Creek in the Australian Great Blue Mountains. Reachable by a relatively easy trail that ends with a wide sandy bank where clear blue water offers you a chance to cool off from the heat. Nearby are plenty of flat areas perfect for setting up a picnic or even opportunities to camp. If you’re looking for a more secluded swim, there is a more challenging short walk down some stunning views to a swimming hole which is peaceful and extremely picturesque.

Qualicum Beach, Canada

(Image credit: Alamy)

Vancouver Island in Canada offers its visitors some truly awe-inspiring scenery, from huge mountains and cliffs to clear lakes and stunning wildlife. Qualicum Beach is the perfect mix of all of these things, offering locals and tourists alike beaches, rivers and lakes to swim in and become truly one with nature. Recommended spots include the Top Bridge Park and Regional Trail, Rathtrevor Beach and the Ravensong Aquatic Centre, which offers countless activities and swimming sessions for everyone to get involved with.

Santa Maria Beach, Cape Verde

(Image credit: Alamy)

Located on the island of Sal, Santa Maria Beach offers a tropical oasis and a truly memorable wild swimming opportunity for everyone who visits. While some beaches in Cape Verde are unsuitable for swimming, Santa Maria Beach is a popular tourist attraction and features gorgeous golden sandy beaches and some incredible wildlife and local history for you to learn about. The beach is also dotted with plenty of beach bars, cafes and restaurants to keep you fed and watered throughout your day at this beautiful spot for wild swimming.

Havnebadet, Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Alamy)

While it may look like a typical swimming pool, Islands Brygge Harbour Bath in the middle of Copenhagen offers a unique wild swimming experience in the Nyhavn River with the safety of walkways and somewhere to sit. This collection of half-pool half-river swimming spots is appropriate for all ages and abilities and is regularly checked before eager swimmers are let in. The natural waves of the river will still be felt in the pools, so it is as close to true open, wild swimming as you can get in the Danish capital. The spot is extremely popular with locals, so you know it’ll be good!

Ik Kil Cenote, Mexico

(Image credit: Alamy)

A stunning cenote (a natural well or sinkhole) near Chichen Itza, Ik Kil is a deep natural swimming hole with turquoise waters, surrounded by jungle and dangling vines. This incredible part of Mexico will give you some unbelievable once-in-a-lifetime memories of being immersed in sacred waters surrounded by small waterfalls into the pool and flora and fauna like you’ve never seen before. Mexico is home to many cenotes and therefore every wild swimming experience will be unique, but equally as stunning.

La Promesa Waterfall, Costa Rica

(Image credit: Alamy)

After a thrilling hike through the Bajos del Toro Cloud Forest comes the promise of relaxed wild swimming opportunities in La Promesa Waterfall in Costa Rica, boasting beaches with a gentle slope and plunge pools, La Promesa gives hikers and swimmers alike a refreshing dip in the hot climate. If it takes your fancy, there is a nearby hotel and spa to stay in which will give you a short walk to this amazing natural feature, with many other incredible hikes and swimming spots in the surrounding area so you will never be short of experiences.

Mývatn Nature Baths, Iceland

(Image credit: Alamy)

Located in North East Iceland and known as the ‘Blue Lagoon of the North’, Mývatn Nature Baths offers visitors a magical opportunity to swim in the milky mineral waters of Lake Mývatn, soaking up its physical and mental health benefits. These natural mineral pools (much like the Blue Lagoon in Grindavik) have incredibly warm temperatures due to the natural hot spring underneath, so even in Iceland’s chilliest weather, you will be all warm and toasty as you swim and bathe.

Lake Tahoe, California, USA

(Image credit: Alamy)

Known for its clear blue water and stunning mountain scenery, Lake Tahoe straddles the California-Nevada border and offers numerous secluded spots for wild swimming. It is the largest alpine lake in North America and has a range of spots for wild swimming for all ages and groups. While Pope Beach is a great beach for families and will give you memorable views as you swim and lounge in the sun, Fallen Leaf Lake is a great smaller spot for those wanting a secluded water swimming experience. You’ll be sure to see plenty of wildlife too, so keep a look out!

To-Sua Ocean Trench, Samoa

(Image credit: Alamy)

‘To-Sua’ literally translates to ‘giant swimming hole’, and is one of the most beautiful parts of a trip to the country of Samoa. 30 metres deep and located near the village of Lotofaga, the To-Sua Ocean Trench is a hidden gem for those wanting to experience wild swimming in unexpected places. This natural swimming spot has formed in a giant sinkhole that is connected to the ocean through an underwater cave, making it a fascinating ecological site to experience. The area is surrounded by lush jungle and amazing marine life that you will definitely swim by at some point!

Fairy Pools, Isle of Skye, Scotland

(Image credit: Alamy)

A hidden gem in Scotland, the Fairy Pools offer an amazing opportunity for wild swimming for anyone visiting the Isle of Skye. Set amongst craggy rocks and stunning open landscapes of the River Brittle, its crystal-clear pools with waterfalls cascading down the Cuillin mountains offer a truly enchanting wild swimming experience in different size natural pools, reached by walking routes that are classed as short and medium difficulty. Our only word of advice is to brace yourself for the rather cold temperatures that await you in this beautiful natural pool!

Hinatuan Enchanted River, Philippines

(Image credit: Alamy)

Hidden in the Philippine jungle is the Hinatuan Enchanted River, a true hidden gem for lovers of wild swimming. Known for its deep blue waters and mystical legends, this saltwater river is around 80 feet deep and pulls in tourists from all over the world who want to experience its otherworldly jade and sapphire hue. This river is steeped in rich history and mythical stories including the elusive species of fish present in the river that is said to be impossible to catch. While a good portion of the river is cordoned off for preservation reasons, there are still designated swimming zones, so you know that this incredible area is being well looked after.

Tunnels Beach, Kauai, Hawaii, USA

(Image credit: Alamy)

Located on the northern side of the island of Kauai, Hawaii, Tunnels Beach offers a truly dreamy beach with crystal-clear waters and a coral reef, perfect for a once-in-a-lifetime wild swimming opportunity. With excellent swimming and snorkelling opportunities, this tropical paradise is perfect for all water activities as well as some pretty impressive beach walks. The name originates from the beach's interesting maze of lava tubes underwater, giving those comfortable with diving the chance to see some mind-blowing natural features!

Lake Annecy, France

(Image credit: Alamy)

Lake Annecy is truly one of Europe's cleanest lakes. Surrounded by mountains and picturesque villages, it offers serene swimming spots with breathtaking views for anyone who loves wild swimming. During the summer months, the water around Lake Annecy is around 23 degrees Celsius, making it a pleasurable and not nippy swimming environment that will invite you into its waters for hours on end. Its near pristine waters mean it is also a haven for local wildlife, so anyone partial to some snorkelling or diving will not be disappointed!