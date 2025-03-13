Clodagh McKenna’s ME+EM cords have got us eager to invest in comfy jeans alternatives
Clodagh McKenna's gorgeous cords are a brilliant option when you want something just as comfy but more elevated than denim
Clodagh McKenna just wore fabulous ME+EM corduroy trousers and they’ve got us eager to invest in comfy jeans alternatives.
It doesn’t come much easier to wear than a pair of comfortable jeans, but Clodagh McKenna has reminded us that there are some alternatives out there that are equally versatile and a little more elevated. On those occasions when we want to feel put-together something like Clodagh’s ME+EM wide-leg cords would be perfect. The chef wore these navy blue trousers for a recent appearance on ITV’s This Morning and this isn’t the first time we’ve seen her champion the best British clothing brands with her choice of outfits.
She particularly loves wearing ME+EM pieces and we’re not surprised that the corduroy trousers from this look are virtually sold out. They’ve been reduced to £157.50 in the sale with only one size left, but if you love Clodagh’s cords then they also come in a beautiful burnt orange-brown.
Shop Clodagh McKenna's Trousers
Exact Match
We're not at all surprised that Clodagh McKenna's exact trousers are virtually sold out! There's currently one size left in these beautiful blue cords and they're crafted from Italian cotton corduroy with a wide leg silhouette. Tuck in a T-shirt like Clodagh's or a jumper on colder days.
These stunning cords also come in a burnt orange colour and although these ones are sadly not in the sale, they're well worth the investment if you want a pair of versatile trousers to wear in place of jeans. The material makes them easy to style more casually with trainers as well as for smarter occasions.
Shop More Cords
Clodagh also owns a pair of red cords and if you love this on-trend shade then these Nobody's Child ones are a great choice. They are currently reduced in the sale and have pleats running down the legs and belt loops so you can accessorise them easily.
These affordable cords have a cropped, culotte design with two patch pockets on the front and back. They fasten with a zip and button and are high-waisted with practical belt loops. The earthy green shade works especially well with white, black and camel tops and accessories.
They’re made from luxurious Italian cotton corduroy and have a soft feel and an elegant drape to them. When you’re looking for comfy options the fabric can make all the difference, but the silhouette is equally as important. Clodagh McKenna’s cords have a wide-leg silhouette which we find particularly lovely to wear as the relaxed shape means they’re not tight over your legs or hips like some styles of jeans can be.
Crisp, wide-leg tailored trousers can sometimes feel quite smart, but the beauty of corduroy is that the fabulous slight sheen and relaxed texture makes them easy to dress up or down. The chef could easily have worn her cords with her best white trainers, a white T-shirt and a denim jacket to make it more casual, or styled them with heels and a silky shirt and blazer.
On This Morning Clodagh went for somewhere in between these two approaches and wore her ME+EM cords with a navy blue short sleeved jumper from Bamford and burgundy New Look boots with square toes. The voluminous trousers worked well with a more fitted knit and the coordination of the top and cords made this outfit even more cohesive.
The pop of burgundy with the boots was a fun contrast and the chef tied her blonde tresses back into a messy ponytail with white and navy patterned scarf. She might have worn this outfit to work but it’s given us plenty of inspiration when it comes to styling cords as a key part of our spring capsule wardrobe this year.
They just feel a bit more elevated compared to jeans but without compromising on comfort and the versatility of them makes them worth investing in. Clodagh’s choice of navy blue cords is also reminiscent of indigo denim and can be worn in the same way you’d usually wear jeans. She also owns cords in red and brown, both with similar silhouettes.
If navy just isn’t for you then we’d recommend going for corduroy trousers in a more neutral shade like brown or beige for spring/summer, or else a colour that you know works well with your existing go-to tops.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
