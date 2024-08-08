Claudia Winkleman nails effortless chic in an oversized dark denim shirt and classic white tee at Wilderness Festival

Claudia Winkleman embodies effortless chic at Wilderness Festival, taking the stage in a look that strikes the perfect balance between relaxed yet fashion-forward styling.

With the weather going from heatwave to overcast, it's always a good idea to layer up, and Claudia Winkleman's festival look sets the perfect example of how to do so. Choosing a dark denim Levi's shirt, layered over a simple white t-shirt, this look really shows us how to create an outfit that's both understated and stylish. Now watch us run to add this look to our summer capsule wardrobes.

One thing that really stands out about this outfit is the fact that the shirt is actually from the Levi's Men's Wear collection. And if you're after the oversized look but aren't sure how to achieve this look, this is such a great styling hack. Often men's collections feature similar styles, especially with classic staples such as denim shirts.

A classic denim shirt over a white t-shirt is also another look to consider when you're looking for summer outfits for work, and paired with some tailored trousers or a matching denim skirt, this combination really works.

Plus, the dark denim shirt over a simple white t-shirt creates a clean contrast that makes any outfit stand out without overwhelming the eye, and this combination is weather-appropriate too—ideal for changing temperatures!

Adding a touch of flair to this daytime look, she opted for Green Hunter Wellington Boots which are an iconic shoe, and are very practical. These boots not only provide comfort making them ideal for walking in wet conditions, but they also add a quintessential element to this outfit that we think is fabulous. This look is perfect if you're after an outfit combination for outdoor activities, country walks, or a trip to your local park.

She completed her look with black leggings, and minimal jewellery such as a gold chunky necklace and a gold signet ring.

Our woman&home Fashion Writer Amelia Yeoman is a huge fan, commenting, "Claudia has always managed to make the most casual pieces look chic and this denim shirt is no exception. By opting for a menswear item, she gets a slouchier, boxier look that gives a cool, relaxed feel."

Later saying, "By pairing it with sleek leggings, she ensures that the loose fit doesn't overwhelm her. If you find that womenswear tops are often too form-fitting or tight in the wrong places, a basic men's tee or shirt is a shortcut to a stylish and comfortable fit."