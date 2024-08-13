Claudia Schiffer’s vibrant red maxi skirt, beige long-sleeved top and raffia handbag is an unbeatable chic summer ensemble

Claudia Schiffer's summer wardrobe is enviable, to say the least; however, her latest chic red maxi skirt ensemble is one that's so easy to recreate that we're eager to do so.

With the impending heatwave, finding what to wear and how to wear it can become a never-ending task, especially when there are things like summer outfits for work to consider, garden parties, and of course the seasonal weddings to attend. But there is also something so exciting about finding that one perfect outfit, that looks oh-so stylish, keeps you cool and comfortable, and that you can style up or down for any occasion.

And this daytime look from Claudia Schiffer really ticks all our boxes. Plus the colour choice is very on trend—she wears a bold red skirt—a hue that's been spotted everywhere. From being featured heavily in S/S24 luxury fashion collections such as Valentino and Alexander McQueen to dominating high street stores collections such as Mint Velvet.

Shop Claudia Schiffer's look

Mango Pleated Midi Skirt Red £49.99 at Mango In a beautiful red, this long skirt from Mango channels a vibrant and bold style that will certainly definitely help you make a fashion statement. And it's top quality, being made from 100% cotton. Superdry Button Long Sleeve Top £26.99 at John Lewis This simple and stylish long sleeve top will be your best friend through the summer months. Plus it's brilliant for tucking in maxi skirts, pairing with denim jeans or wearing with your favourite white jeans outfits. exact match Sezane Farrow Bag Natural Raffia £130 at Sezane This bag is ideal for daytime wear with just enough room for all your essentials. If you're planning a holiday this bag will be will be your go-to choice, making any outfit charming and chic.

On Instagram, she shared a picture of herself walking in a sunny location in the sophisticated summer look . She captioned the post, "Strolling through summer." Her followers were quick to show their appreciation of the outfit in the comment section, one says "I love this skirt!".

Styling the red maxi skirt with a beige long-sleeved top adds to the refined and polished feel of this ensemble, and who knew that styling bright reds with brown tones was the way to go? But this colour combination really works well together, making it a go-to choice if your looking to integrate new colour palettes into your summer capsule wardrobe.

And this combination is also great for the upcoming cooler months too, our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says, "Red is going to be a big trend for autumn thanks to labels like Hermes, and pairs really well with leopard print and brown hues, so Claudia's skirt hits exactly the right note."

Later advising, "When teamed with a rib knit top and sandals it's ideal for days when the weather can't make up its mind, but a tiered skirt will also work really well in cooler temperatures with knee high boots."

Claudia finishes the outfit with an elegant raffia bag from one of the best French brands, Sezane. The Farrow bag is one of their well-loved styles, made from hand-woven raffia and featuring a leather exterior. Choosing a woven bag adds a French charm to this simple and sophisticated look—something that is such a straightforward styling move yet is so effective.

And if you're wondering what footwear to pair with a maxi skirt, take note of Claudia's choice, a brown open-toe sandal. Her exact shoes are from Gianvito Rossi and are the Versilia Block Heel Sandals. This brown shade complements the vibrant red skirt, and ties in with the brown tone t-shirt too.