Charlotte Hawkins’ velvet midi dress and knee high boots blend is the perfect last minute New Year’s Eve look
Charlotte Hawkins is a pro when it comes to understated elegance
Rushing to put together a last minute New Year’s Eve look? Charlotte Hawkins’ velvet midi dress and knee high boots blend is the understated party wear you can pull together quickly.
If you're scrambling to put together a sophisticated New Year's Eve outfit - it always sounds good to leave things to the last minute until the last minute arrives, doesn't it? - Charlotte Hawkins is on hand to give some oh-so elegant outfit inspiration.
For her Christmas day outfit, Charlotte opted to wear the festive green velvet midi Mixed Feelings dress by Me And Thee and paired the party wear piece with some sultry black knee high boots. We adore the look and, while festive emerald greens and soft-touch velvet fabrics are Christmas staples, it would be a shame to leave them behind with the festive season and relegate them to the back of the wardrobe until next year - the look is super glamorous and, as a bonus, also offers a masterclass in styling knee highs as formal wear.
A post shared by Charlotte Hawkins (@charlottehawkins1)
A photo posted by on
Get Charlotte Hawkins' Look
Made from a completely animal free suedette material, these knee high boots from New Look boast a beautiful ruched leg, a sleek pointed toe and a comfortable-to-walk-in 5.5cm stiletto heel.
With a sleek stiletto heel and a pointed toe giving these boots an elegant and sophisticated look, they give an oh-so chic flair to any outfit - and they're also practical with a zip fastening making them easy to put on and take off.
With an 8cm block heel, these knee highs offer height while also ensuring comfort. The suedette material is so luxe, with the ruched detail adding tonnes of texture to any outfit.
Boasting a stunning, sultry figure-hugging fit with a wrap silhouette that offers coverage while also showing off some skin, this dress is made from a beautiful glittery velvet that catches the light.
With ruching at the waist like on Charlotte's dress, and with a similar figure-hugging silhouette, this green velvet midi is a great high-street alternative to her festive Me And Thee piece.
With its one-shoulder silhouette, figure-hugging cut and luxurious fabric, the velvet midi dress oozed understated glamour. For warmth, Charlotte added a pair of opaque black tights to the look and slipped into some heeled knee high boots whose silhouette hugged the leg for a sleek and streamline look.
We love the timeless appeal of these boots, with a thin stiletto heel elongating the leg, a pointed-toe creating a streamline look, and the sock-type leg with delicate ruching at the ankle adding a soft suede texture.
If we had to pick just one shoe to see us through winter in comfort, warmth and style, it would be knee high boots like these. The sophisticated and practical footwear works for so many different occasions, making knee highs a winter capsule wardrobe must-have.
And it's not just party looks that knee high boots like Charlotte's can elevate, with the boot style looking impossibly chic when paired with leather-look trousers, skinny jeans of any denim tone, and midi and maxi skirts too, whether you opt for a floating boho silhouette or a more office-friendly pencil style. When it comes to adding outerwear, the boots compliment the smart look of oversized blazers, tailored maxi coats and trending trenches too. They're oh-so versatile and you'll turn to them time and time again no matter what you're wearing.
When it came to her party outfit, to let the asymmetrical neckline of her dress shine, Charlotte kept her jewellery to a minimum and leaned into an understated though impossibly chic look by styling her long bob in classic, tousled waves for an effortlessly glam flair.
With a pink lip adding a swipe of subtle colour to her understated makeup look, she created an oh-so classic and timeless outfit that will work not only for New Year's Eve but throughout the winter season for any number of formal events you have planned.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
