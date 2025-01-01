Looking to brighten up your wardrobe this New Year? Charlotte Hawkins' neon jumper is the ideal casual piece to pair with jeans

The bold green jumper and matching heels are sure to make a splash

Charlotte Hawkins brought tonnes of fun and colour to her skinny jeans look with a bold neon green jumper and pair of matching heels - it's the sophisticated injection of colour our winter wardrobe is crying out for.

The traditional winter colour palette is dark and moody with monochrome outfits created using deep, rich burgundies and chic all-black pieces being a go-to in the cool months. It's understandable that we want to reflect the dreary, cold weather with our winter looks, but as we head into the New Year, our winter capsule wardrobes could all benefit from a pop of fun and playful colour.

Charlotte Hawkins hit the nail on the head when she stepped out in a look that perfectly balances colour with deep, grounding winter tones back in 2023. With a pair of black skinny jeans as the base of her outfit, and an oversized black leather handbag tying in the shade, she was unmissable in a neon green jumper and a matching pair of green point-toe court heels that brought tonnes of colour into the look.

Charlotte Hawkins wearing neon green jumper and matching heels with black skinny jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Charlotte Hawkins' Look

green jumper
Free People Easy Street Crop Pullover

In a stunning 'celery green' shade, this boxy-fit and slightly slouchy Free People jumper boasts an intricate ribbed knit texture that's oh-so luxe and will elevate any casual look.

green jumper
M&S Air-Yarn Crew Neck Jumper

Made from an ultra-fine air yarn, this jumper is super soft and cosy while also feeling lightweight and sleek. The regular fit is comfortable and flattering, with added stretch making it an everyday staple.

green jumper
Sunshine Soul Green Lime Lofty Jumper

This lime green shade is stunning! With a relaxed, slouchy fit, this jumper is the ultimate cosy winter staple, with the arms billowing slightly and the hemline hitting low on the torso for extra coverage.

kitten heels
M&S Slip On Kitten Heel Pointed Mules

These heels incorporate everything we love in a shoe; a comfortable kitten heel, easy-to-wear slip on design, a sleek pointed toe, and a timeless mule silhouette. Plus, the olive green is stunning.

black skinny jeans
M&S Ivy Skinny Jeans

A good pair of black skinny jeans are a staple in any and every wardrobe - and this pair from M&S are the ideal basic to invest in with their classic and timeless high waist and ankle-grazer length.

olive green ballet flats
M&S Leather Flat Ballet Pumps

If you love Charlotte's look but don't like wearing heels, these stunning olive green patent leather ballet flats are for you. They've just dropped on the M&S website and are bound to sell out soon.

The beautiful green jumper is the Textured Knit Sweater from Desigual, who are a Barcelona-based brand that formed back in 1984. The knit is stunning, even when you take away the eye-catching neon shade, with a linear square knit pattern complimenting the boxy fit of the piece and giving in a super modern, contemporary feel.

The neon shade of the knit really pops against the striking deep black of Charlotte's jeans, making them an ideal pairing. With a high waist and leg-hugging fit, the jeans have a sleek and understated look which lets the knitwear do all the talking without overwhelming the outfit.

Charlotte's green heels were the perfect footwear to finish off this look with, with the shade giving the classic court pump a fun and modern flair. The matching colour just packs more punch than a sleek black heel would have done and it's a great trick for amping up any casual look into one that's memorable and oh-so stylish.

While Charlotte created a stunning elevated casual look here that can work for numerous occasions including as work wear or for an impromptu get-together with friends, the outfit formula she used can be easily updated to improve the versatility of the neon green knit that may, at first at least, not appear all that versatile.

With some wide-leg jeans, a pair of stylish white trainers and a soft-touch knitted beanie, you've got the perfect laid-back look for morning walks, running errands or popping out for a coffee.

Styled as the designer Desigual has done on their website, the knit can also be paired with a midi skirt whose pattern boasts a similar green hue to the neon shade. A white, cream or black skirt is a good option for something plainer, though a midi skirt in this shade with a simple green pattern will create a stunningly chic look. Finish off this formal look with green heels like Charlotte's or dress it down a little with some black leather ballet flats and a matching black leather mini bag.

