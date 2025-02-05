The trending Celine Soft 16 Bag is everywhere right now - and I've found a £28 lookalike that's a seriously striking match
A luxurious designer aesthetic at a fraction of the cost
Lately, the Celine Soft 16 bag is everywhere. A leather handbag that has a quiet-luxury appeal that people can't get enough of. But with a price tag well into the thousands, it's not exactly in reach for most of us, which is why this £28 lookalike is a must-have.
For me, finding the best designer lookalikes is becoming something of a sport and this one might just be my best yet. Not only has the Celine Soft 16 handbag been worn by some of our favourite celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon—spotted carrying the style with a sky-blue suit—but it's also a handbag that gives off a French elegance that's hard to compete with.
So finding a striking match for this coveted bag that holds a similar shape, colour, and style offers the perfect way to tap into this trend without a huge investment. New Look's Panelled Faux Suede handbag offers just that. With a similar sleek design and structured silhouette, it could easily pass for something far more expensive than it is.
Shop New Look
This bags iconic gold turn-lock and sharp clean lines reference the shape of the trending hobo style, however this bag has an elongated, slim body which means you can comfortably wear over your shoulder. This is certainly one of the best designer handbags to invest in, with its on-trend tan coloured leather and heritage features you simply can't go wrong.
With a striking resemblance to the Celine handbag this high-street gem will become your wardrobe go-to. Its faux suede material feels luxurious and extremely on-trend. With just enough room for all of your essentials this is the perfect weekend companion, and it has a truly luxurious, designer feel for an extremely affordable price tag.
Of course there are key differences between these two bags, the obvious being the craftsmanship and materials. The Celine Soft 16 is an investment piece that's made with quality smooth leather and refined hardware which gives it even more of a polished, long-lasting appeal. Whereas the New Look handbag is made from a faux suede material which may not be designed to last. However it does offers a striking match in terms of style and shape.
In terms of styling, this bag can be worn numerous ways, from pairing with your laid-back denim outfits, such as barrel leg jeans and a chunky cashmere knit to wearing for a special occasion paired with a sleek tailored trouser suit or little black dress. The options are endless, this style is a brilliant way to add a touch of luxury to your outfits without spending a fortune, and at £27.99 you can't really go wrong!
Reese Witherspoon was spotted last week in New York wearing the Celine Soft 16 Bag and we can't get enough of how she styled it. She pairs a bright blue two-piece trouser suit, matching blouse and a camel coloured coat. We're taking notes from Reese on what colour to wear with brown tones and matching our camel or tan coloured staples with light blue.
