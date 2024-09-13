Cat Deeley shows how sophisticated denim can be with the chicest wide leg jeans – and the vintage-style shirt complements them beautifully
Cat Deeley's business-casual look is one we can't wait to recreate this autumn
Cat Deeley’s wide leg jeans are the perfect versatile autumn wardrobe staple - we love her business-casual styling with a vintage-inspired chevron print shirt.
Finding the perfect pair of jeans for your body type to add to your autumn capsule wardrobe makes styling put-together outfits a breeze, with the staple denim piece an easy go to for any occasion.
Cat Deeley proved just that with her latest The Morning look, styling a chic pair of jeans, with a stunning silhouette that's fitted at the waist and hips with a subtly wide leg and flared hem, with a neutral shirt that featured a sweet vintage-inspired bow detailing at the neck.
A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)
A photo posted by on
Shop Cat Deeley's Look
EXACT MATCH
Made from a luxurious silk mix, this LK Bennett shirt is a staple piece that will bring a touch of luxe to your everyday. It's stunning tie neck and full length sleeves are more versatile than you might think, pairing perfectly with jeans, tailored trousers or a sleek midi skirt.
The simple straight, slightly wide-leg silhouette of these Kaffe jeans makes them the perfect piece to recreate Cat's look with. The flare at the hem, cotton blend, and front patch pockets, as well as the flattering high waist, make them a great choice for a variety of body types, with them being a versatile staple you'll come to rely on throughout the seasons.
Adding a cool hint of shine into any look, these square-hooped earrings from Revolve are a great everyday earring to wear no matter the occasion. With a comfortable huggie design and hinge closure, there's no need to worry about uncomfortable long-day wear and we think the sleek design is just stunning.
The neutral camel tone shirt, from LK Bennett, complimented Cat's sun kissed complexion beautifully, as well as highlighting the warm caramel-blonde lowlights streaked through her hair.
The neutral shade also warmed up the deep blue hue of the denim, with the exaggerated high waist and patch front pockets of Cat's, currently sold out, Donna Ida 'Minnie' flared-leg jeans also leaning into the vintage-inspired look.
We love the elevated casual look, with her addition of a simple pair of silver square-hooped earrings, that were just visible from beneath her voluminous hairstyle, adding some subtle shimmer to the outfit.
For makeup, Cat kept it natural with a generous sweeping of bronzer bringing a stunning sun kissed glow to her cheeks while a warm toned blusher, applied on the apples of her cheeks and swept up to her temples for added lift, brought a nice pop of colour to her look.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Finishing off the makeup look, she opted for a nude pink-toned lip gloss that we love on her.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
The best places to go swimming in the UK - from picturesque outdoor spots to historic indoor pools
From pools to lakes and rivers, these picturesque spots are the perfect places to go swimming in the UK
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Inspiring women who shaped the travel landscape forever
These trailblazing adventurers paved the way for modern travellers
By Lydia Swinscoe Published
-
Leopard print jeans are selling out everywhere, but we found this stunning Mango pair – and they look just like the viral Ganni style
They cost less than £50 too!
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Emma Willis evokes Hollywood glamour wearing black midi dress and chunky heels at the National Television Awards
A little black dress is a wardrobe essential that works for every season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Louise Redknapp styles the cosiest cardigan with effortlessly cool straight-leg jeans - a simple yet sophisticated combination for autumn
This is the ultimate combination for autumn styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton’s pumpkin spice-toned co-ord has got us excited to dress for crisp autumn days - it’s the perfect seasonal shade
Helen Skelton once wore a burnt orange blazer and trouser combination that would still make a gorgeous autumnal look to this day
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Mariella Frostrup's denim jumpsuit is the casual-chic staple your autumn wardrobe might be missing
The versatile piece is super easy to style and always looks effortlessly chic
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We can't stop thinking about Stacey Dooley's striking Loewe Tote bag – it's the pop of vibrant colour we need this autumn
The presenter's latest accessory is a must-have
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The hidden detail you might have missed in Davina McCall's NTAs outfit (hint: it's leopard print)
The television presenter looked glowing as she received the Special Recognition Award
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Alison Hammond’s cape dress at the National Television Awards was monochrome dressing at its best - this high-contrast style will always be on-trend
Alison Hammond went all-out with her cape-sleeve dress at the NTA's and it reminded us how simple but striking monochrome looks are
By Emma Shacklock Published