Cat Deeley shows how sophisticated denim can be with the chicest wide leg jeans – and the vintage-style shirt complements them beautifully

Cat Deeley’s wide leg jeans are the perfect versatile autumn wardrobe staple - we love her business-casual styling with a vintage-inspired chevron print shirt.

Finding the perfect pair of jeans for your body type to add to your autumn capsule wardrobe makes styling put-together outfits a breeze, with the staple denim piece an easy go to for any occasion.

Cat Deeley proved just that with her latest The Morning look, styling a chic pair of jeans, with a stunning silhouette that's fitted at the waist and hips with a subtly wide leg and flared hem, with a neutral shirt that featured a sweet vintage-inspired bow detailing at the neck.

Shop Cat Deeley's Look

EXACT MATCH LK Bennett Polly Merino Wool Top Was £249, Now £211 at John Lewis Made from a luxurious silk mix, this LK Bennett shirt is a staple piece that will bring a touch of luxe to your everyday. It's stunning tie neck and full length sleeves are more versatile than you might think, pairing perfectly with jeans, tailored trousers or a sleek midi skirt. Kaffe Karla Flared Jeans £79.99 at John Lewis The simple straight, slightly wide-leg silhouette of these Kaffe jeans makes them the perfect piece to recreate Cat's look with. The flare at the hem, cotton blend, and front patch pockets, as well as the flattering high waist, make them a great choice for a variety of body types, with them being a versatile staple you'll come to rely on throughout the seasons. Sashi Cosmo Huggie £63 at Revolve Adding a cool hint of shine into any look, these square-hooped earrings from Revolve are a great everyday earring to wear no matter the occasion. With a comfortable huggie design and hinge closure, there's no need to worry about uncomfortable long-day wear and we think the sleek design is just stunning.

The neutral camel tone shirt, from LK Bennett, complimented Cat's sun kissed complexion beautifully, as well as highlighting the warm caramel-blonde lowlights streaked through her hair.

The neutral shade also warmed up the deep blue hue of the denim, with the exaggerated high waist and patch front pockets of Cat's, currently sold out, Donna Ida 'Minnie' flared-leg jeans also leaning into the vintage-inspired look.

We love the elevated casual look, with her addition of a simple pair of silver square-hooped earrings, that were just visible from beneath her voluminous hairstyle, adding some subtle shimmer to the outfit.

For makeup, Cat kept it natural with a generous sweeping of bronzer bringing a stunning sun kissed glow to her cheeks while a warm toned blusher, applied on the apples of her cheeks and swept up to her temples for added lift, brought a nice pop of colour to her look.

Finishing off the makeup look, she opted for a nude pink-toned lip gloss that we love on her.