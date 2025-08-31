A berry-toned dress like Beverley Knight's is an easy but chic way to get your wardrobe ready for autumn

Thinking about updating your wardrobe for autumn? It's certainly that time of year again, and burgundy shades are always a winner. If you find a cosy knit or a midi dress in a moody purple hue right now, you’ll get an endless amount of wear out of it over the coming months. And if you're searching for style inspiration, try singer Beverley Knight’s latest look.

The singer was spotted at the glitzy London premiere of the new movie Caught Stealing, wearing a beautiful plum-toned dress by British clothing brand Roksanda, which she styled with a pair of shiny court shoes in a matching autumnal colour. The designer label is a favourite of Kate Middleton's, and I love the textured fabric, flared drop waist design and contrasting yellow detailing at the waist.

Beverley’s outfit really wowed and felt very on-trend for right now, and it’s an easy look to emulate for both day and night plans. The star’s exact dress isn’t available right now (which is probably a good thing for my bank balance!), but I have rounded up some very similar-toned dresses below that will make a chic addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Plum and raspberry shades look fabulous as they are but they will also make a very stylish base for a wide range of patterns and other colours. Animal prints will look particularly special against burgundy pieces, and you could try adding a bright pink bag or a dark green coat for a bold colour-clash. For a more subtle approach, team your dress with soft camel shades or understated black.