A berry-toned dress like Beverley Knight's is an easy but chic way to get your wardrobe ready for autumn
The superstar singer's style will fast-track you into next season
Thinking about updating your wardrobe for autumn? It's certainly that time of year again, and burgundy shades are always a winner. If you find a cosy knit or a midi dress in a moody purple hue right now, you’ll get an endless amount of wear out of it over the coming months. And if you're searching for style inspiration, try singer Beverley Knight’s latest look.
The singer was spotted at the glitzy London premiere of the new movie Caught Stealing, wearing a beautiful plum-toned dress by British clothing brand Roksanda, which she styled with a pair of shiny court shoes in a matching autumnal colour. The designer label is a favourite of Kate Middleton's, and I love the textured fabric, flared drop waist design and contrasting yellow detailing at the waist.
Beverley’s outfit really wowed and felt very on-trend for right now, and it’s an easy look to emulate for both day and night plans. The star’s exact dress isn’t available right now (which is probably a good thing for my bank balance!), but I have rounded up some very similar-toned dresses below that will make a chic addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe.
Shop the Look
The faux-knot at the waist of this jersey dress adds a high-fashion spin with minimal effort. Wear it with your most comfortable trainers and an oversized denim jacket.
Mint Velvet's new autumn collection is well worth checking out, and burgundy corduroy is the ultimate look for autumnal weather. Try styling this dress with a pair of knee-high boots and a chunky knit cardigan.
Add shiny gold jewels and heels to this mid-length number, and you'll have a fresh new look as one of your date night outfits.
Plum and raspberry shades look fabulous as they are but they will also make a very stylish base for a wide range of patterns and other colours. Animal prints will look particularly special against burgundy pieces, and you could try adding a bright pink bag or a dark green coat for a bold colour-clash. For a more subtle approach, team your dress with soft camel shades or understated black.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
