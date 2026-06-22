Royals and A-listers love Barbour's iconic wax jackets - but the brand's summer dresses really deserve the spotlight

You don't need me to tell you that a Barbour jacket is right up there with the most classic investment pieces you could possibly add to your wardrobe. The late Queen Elizabeth II famously wore the same Barbour jacket for 25 years, and the rest of the Royal Family are fans too. Kate Middleton has at least four in her collection, plus the brand is firmly in the realms of high fashion thanks to recent collaborations with Ganni, Erdem and Farm Rio. They even made it to the Met Gala this year, with Claire Foy donning an Erdem x Barbour creation on the red carpet.

But have you ever thought about shopping at British clothing brand Barbour for anything other than a jacket? Turns out their latest collection is full of breezy summer dresses, breathable blouses and even stylish sandals. With a lightweight summer jacket in there for good measure, of course.

If your summer capsule wardrobe is in need of a revamp, Barbour is the best-kept secret on the high street. Start with the classic striped shirt dress, and stay for the barrel-leg jeans. Happy shopping!

Shop my Barbour top picks