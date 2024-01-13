Our top-rated waxed Barbour jacket is £90 off – get Kate Middleton's look for less

Wax jackets are worth their weight in gold this time of year. Not only do they work wonders at protecting you from the elements, they're a timeless fashion piece. One of our favourite brands for wax jackets is, of course, Barbour, so much so we have hand-picked the best Barbour jackets to last you a lifetime.

Topping our list is Barbour's Beaufort jacket, which is arguable the brand's most well-known coat – it scored a perfect 5 stars in our Barbour coats review when tested by our fashion writer.

Kate Middleton is among a list of famous names seen regularly wearing the Barbour jackets out and about – in April last year, she stepped out in a jacket from Alexa Chung's Barbour collection. And before, in 2021, was seen in a Longshore Barbour jacket design while land surfing with Prince William at St Andrews. Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was also regularly pictured in Barbour coats.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Pool / Max Mumby / Indigo)

Last year the Barbour Beaufort celebrated its 40th anniversary, which is testament to the jacket's quality and popularity. Today we were excited to see the Barbour Beaufort jacket reduced by 30% at Outdoor & Country, taking it from £300, to a much more affordable £210.

Barbour Beaufort Waxed Jacket (Sage) | RRP: £299.95 now £209.97

This popular unisex jacket is the ultimate mix of style and practicality. Worn by various members of the Royal family, Kate Middleton included, this luxury wax jacket will last you a lifetime - and right now has almost £100 off. Barbour Beaufort Waxed Jacket (Navy): RRP: £299.95 now £209.97

The same unisex jacket is also available in this gorgeous navy blue colour, and has the same impressive discount. Perfect for outdoor use, whatever the weather, this beautiful waxed jacket will last you a lifetime. Barbour Beaufort Waxed Jacket (Olive): RRP: £299.95 now £239.96

If it's the classic Olive colour Barbour you're after, there's a sizeable discount, but not quite as big as the navy and sage versions. Still, just under £60 off this iconic item is not to be sniffed at.

Womanandhome fashion writer Amelia Yeomans says: "This particular jacket has been around for over 40 years, and its popularity shows no signs of dwindling. It feels light but still retains enough warmth to wear alone during transitional weather, making it an ideal layering piece too.

"The huge pockets mean that you can carry plenty around with you, which is why it would be my top pick for dog walking attire or hikes when it's raining. Offering protection from the elements with a cooler look than your standard cagoule, this has to be one of the best waterproof jackets in terms of trend appeal and quality."

Shop more Barbour jackets

Barbour Deveron Quilted Jacket | RRP: £134.95 now £107.96

This quilted Barbour jacket is perfect if you're planning ahead to your Spring wardrobe essentials. Warm and comfortable, this elegant quilted is lightweight and perfect for layering. Barbour International Clypse Jacket | RRP: £199.95 now £159.96

This Barbour International Clypse jacket is perfect for rainy days, with a long slimline fit for extra coverage. It has patch pockets with side entry, and a waist drawcord to the back for a flattering fit. Barbour International Tourer Polarquilt | RRP: £199.95 now £159.96

This elegant diamond diamond quilt style jacket has a cosy fleece lining, with four pockets to keep your hands warm and store your essentials. A buckle fastening at the neck and waist belt ensure a perfect fit.

Whichever Barbour jacket you choose will become a fashion piece you use time and time again. Not only do they ooze style, but the protection these jackets offer – in all weathers – make them an investment you won't regret.