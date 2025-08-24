Just in time, this affordable alternative to Barbour's iconic casual jacket is the high-street buy you need to kick start your autumn

Is there an autumn jacket as iconic as a Barbour one? The British clothing brand is synonymous with heritage chic, once the reserve of sailors and fishermen, today it is just as likely to be sported on everyone from the Royals and the style elite, to those simply after practical well well-crafted outdoor wear.

Receiving its royal warrant in the 1980s, the functional leisure and work wear brand we know today delivers modern designs, backed by its history and love for traditional, ergonomic and well-made clothing. The iconic 1930s wax jacket, in particular, remains a core piece in the brand's arsenal. Thanks to the craftsmanship and high-quality fabrics that go into each design. The best Barbour jackets can be pricey, with the instantly recognisable Acorn waxed jacket and stylish gingham Audrey showerproof jacket both retailing for £219.

But perfectly emulating the Abbey casual jacket, which retails at £159, is this corduroy-collar jacket by H&M– and actually coming in a wider selection of autumn-ready colours – it’s one of the best designer lookalikes to invest in this season.

Shop Barbour Jacket Lookalike

While Barbour’s jacket comes in two colourways, a beautiful rusty brown hue or stark all-white, H&M’s lookalike piece is available in three versatile autumnal shades: beige with brown, khaki with brown, or deep navy with a black collar.

Both jackets are made from a canvas-like material, with the Barbour Abbey jacket composed of 98% cotton and 2% elastane, with a 100% polyester lining. The H&M design also features a polyester lining, while the main body of the jacket is 63% polyester and 37% cotton, which will add some breathability to the H&M piece.

With an overall heritage, utilitarian feel, the Barbour jacket is £100 more than the H&M design, and you are paying for the high-end fabrication, the quality craftsmanship and elevated design details. But whether you invest in the Barbour jacket, or opt for the H&M lookalike to get a saving or a colourway that’s more your look, you’ll find endless styling opportunities with this smart casual jacket.