Anne Hathaway just wore chic leather trousers and a pinstripe shirt with this year's hottest shoe - her comfortable kitten heels are so-trend

Anne Hathaway has given us the perfect casual-chic outfit inspiration with her sophisticated leather trousers and pinstripe shirt blend - her slingback kitten heels play into one of 2024’s biggest shoe trends and we love the comfortable style.

Elevating casual outfits is easy when you've got a capsule wardrobe full of versatile staples - and tonnes of celebrity outfit inspiration at hand.

This autumn, Anne Hathaway has emerged as one of our favourite celebs to turn to for effortlessly elegant looks, with the actress stepping out in some of the year's biggest fashion trends and always creating a chic and timeless look with the pieces.

The off-duty outfit she wore to visit an art gallery back in September is a standout look, incorporating the iconic and oh-so wearable burgundy footwear trend into her sleek pairing of leather trousers and a pinstripe, black and white collared shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Replicate Anne Hathaway's Look

Topshop Wide Leg Faux Leather Pants £48.87 from Nordstrom Made from a glossy and soft faux leather, these leather trousers are a stylish alternative for your go-to jeans, perfect for when you want to elevate your casual looks. The have a wider leg silhouette that's comfortable to wear as well as super on trend, pairing perfectly with jumpers, T-shirts, trainers and heels. Land's End No Iron Supima Cotton Long Sleeve Shirt £63.49 at Nordstrom Is there any more to say apart from 'No Iron'? This classic pinstripe shirt by Land's End is a versatile staple, made from a soft and comfortable cotton fabric that's topped with a no-iron finish for easy care. Worn unbuttoned over a T-shirt for a casual look, or paired with a pencil skirt and blazer for a more office-appropriate style, this shirt will see tonnes of wear across seasons. Dune London Detailed Slingback Pump £101.80 at Nordstrom Dune London is one of our favourite high-street brands and this shoe shows off exactly why. Made from high-quality leather, these burgundy slingback pumps perfectly blend the trendy burgundy shade with a timeless and classic style that we'll wear time and time again. The 3 1/4" heel is comfortable to walk in too, with an elasticized slingback strap ensuring easy wear. Kurt Geiger London Micro Kensington Heart Quilted Faux Leather Crossbody Bag £61.08 at Nordstrom A playful though still classic-looking accessory, this heart-shaped crossbody bag by Kurt Geiger London is a great piece to recreate Anne's style with. The chain strap looks so luxe, with the faux leather boasting a lovely shine. Dune Contact Croc Effect Leather Pointed Slingback Courts £90 at John Lewis Another stunning pair of burgundy slingback heels from Dune, this pair boasts a beautiful crocodile effect across the leather with a pointed toe and block heel creating a sleek and timeless look. We love the buckle detail that sets of the patent shine beautifully. Next Oversized Shirt £34 at Next Perfect for year-round wear thanks to the breathable 100% Pima cotton fabric, this pinstripe shirt from Next has a comfortable oversized fit and sophisticated pinstripe print. The crisp collar, cuffed sleeves and smart button down detailing make for a great versatile style, easily worn for both casual and formal wear.

Anne looked effortlessly put-together in her leather trousers, with the high-rise waist, straight leg and softly textured leather creating a flattering silhouette that proves that while your best denim jeans will always be a staple go-to, leather trousers are definitely a chic alternative to the casual style.

Leaning into the polished yet lowkey look, Anne styled her trousers with a timeless and classic pinstripe shirt. With a crisp collar and relaxed fit which she offset by tucking the shirt hem into her waistband, the shirt perfectly balanced business-chic with a more laid-back, off-duty feel.

And her shoes! Anne's burgundy, patent leather slingback Gucci pumps are so on-trend for autumn, with the shade bringing a fun pop of sultry colour into her style. Burgundy is everywhere right now and we love the subtle way she incorporated the stylish tone into her outfit.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anne injected some flirty fun with her choice of handbag, accessorising with the heart-shaped leather cross-body bag from Alaia. We shouldn't be surprised that Anne went a little bold with her bag of choice - Anne's best looks have proved she's not one to shy away from statement-making fashion and she even once stepped out in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit!

For jewellery, Anne brought in some golden shimmer with an assortment of glittering rings adorning her fingers and a pair of small hoop earrings hanging from her ears.

She kept her makeup natural, with a glossy pink lip and sweeping of pink-toned blusher bringing colour to her complexion.