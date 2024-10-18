Anita Rani's long black blazer paired with wide leg jeans is the perfect winter combination that you'll wear on repeat this season

Anita Rani's recent outfit is at the top of our winter wishlist, as she combines an oversized long blazer with a crisp white shirt and wide leg denim jeans. Her tailored jacket is the perfect staple for layering, and we've already rounded up some of the best high-street alternatives.

As we move into colder months, our autumn capsule wardrobes need staples that are versatile enough for layering up. And a long blazer is the ultimate staple—not as heavy or constricting as a thick jacket, but warm enough for layering over a smart shirt and even soft knitwear. Plus, a long blazer doubles as a jacket or coat and looks ultra-chic with a pair of the best wide leg jeans.

There is always something about the turning of the season that has me immediately reaching for a blazer. However, once we're deep into the winter months, they are impossible to wear without getting cold, so the genius of a long blazer is undeniable—this is a staple worthy of being in everyone's wardrobe.

Wearing the stylish combination in an Instagram post, Anita glowed whilst visiting a much anticipated art exhibition at the Barbican titled "The Imaginary Institution of India," which is now on until the beginning of January.

& Other Stories Long Blazer £175 at & Other Stories This long blazer is made from wool, and features the chicest shoulder pads for added dimension. Team with dark denim jeans, and finish off the look with some chic ankle boots. Free People Hailey Duster £192 at Revolve If you're a fan of pinstripes then this long blazer is for you. Either style with some barrel leg jeans, or dress up with some tailored trousers and slingback heels. Zara Soft Button Coat £35.99 at Zara This long black coat features sleek lapels, and structured shoulders that give it that tailored edge. For only £35.99 this jacket may be worth grabbing before it sells out.

Rani's styling choice of a crisp white shirt adds a bright foundation, which contrasts really well with the dark blazer, and the added denim jeans give this whole outfit a laid-back yet feel without compromising on elegance. This outfit perfectly masters how to channel a polished feel combined with a cool, at-ease edge. And if you're looking for outfits to wear to the office, a long blazer paired with some wide leg jeans should be on your radar, plus add one of the best wool jumpers for extra warmth.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Has Anita Rani stumbled across the perfect layering piece? Not only is this long blazer ideal for days like we've seen this week, with the weather changing from winter to summer in just a few minutes, but it will also smarten up even the most casual of outfits. I'd love to see those satin lapels over a cosy chunky knit!"

Damson Madder Sylvie Cuff Jeans £100 at Anthropology Made from 100% cotton, these stylish wide leg jeans are the perfect denim staple to see you through all of the seasons. Plus the dramatic cuffs give this pair of jeans a chic edge that's super stylish. COS Oversized Tailored Shirt £65 at COS If you're on the hunt for a new white shirt this pick from COS should be a top contender. It's slightly oversized and features a patch pocket on the chest and long cuffed sleeves. Biker Boots Washed Grey £44 at ASOS Biker boots have been heavily trending in the fashion world all year. They pair well with anything, from denim jeans to skirts and dresses, these will elevate any outfit.