Anita Rani's oversized camel coat and bright pink beanie is the casual chic winter outfit we wouldn't have thought of
The TV presenter is known for her bold style, and this casual chic winter look is no exception
Anita Rani inspires us with so many of her looks, and her oversized camel coat teamed with a fun pink beanie is the latest combination we can't wait to replicate.
Anita Rani is a fashion chameleon who can easily pull together and look effortlessly stylish in combinations we'd never usually think to try - the presenter's recent checkerboard black and white dress with red shoes ensemble had us giving a double take before instantly wanting the same look.
The beauty of Anita's clothing is that every item would easily be at home in any capsule wardrobe, and the star always seems to offer a masterclass in how to mix and match with style. She's inspired us again with her simple oversized camel coat, teamed with a cute pink beanie. Wearing the combination on an early morning trip into work, a makeup-free Anita is our hero of casual attire in an outfit combination we wouldn't have thought of.
Channel Anita's look with this classic trench coat offering a timeless look. Yokes at the shoulders give structure and add interest to the shape, while the detachable hood makes it a practical pick for any weather. A great addition to any capsule wardrobe.
Your wardrobe needs this elegant trench camel coat, with a classic style spanning the seasons with wear-on-repeat appeal. Featuring a belted waist, buckle cuff detail and a double-breasted front with a collared neckline, there's even handy side pockets if you weren't already sold.
If pockets really are are what you need, grab this double-breasted trench coat featuring duo large flap pockets right now. Complete with a tonal buckle belt and drop shoulders, this is the relaxed fit coat of your dreams.
Elevate your winter style and get Anita's look with this ribbed beanie in gorgeous magenta pink. Soft, warm and with a double turn-up at the base, this beanie allows you to really wrap up in style when it's cold outside.
This adorable light pink beanie hat is knitted in a soft, stretchy rib with a fluffy finish, and is just asking to be a part of your wardrobe.
Anita completed her look with a black and white pattered neckerchief, silver earrings and a silver nose ring. A splash of orange on her nails could just be seen in the video of the outfit she shared with her Instagram followers, adding yet another splash of colour along with the beanie.
Despite the early hour and her face being makeup-free, Anita looked absolutely glowing, and her fans were quick to compliment her on the bare faced look. A slew of comments rightly praised the presenter for the confidence she had in her 6.30am appearance, that shows off just how relatable she is to women everywhere.
