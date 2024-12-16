Anita Rani's oversized camel coat and bright pink beanie is the casual chic winter outfit we wouldn't have thought of

Anita Rani inspires us with so many of her looks, and her oversized camel coat teamed with a fun pink beanie is the latest combination we can't wait to replicate.

Anita Rani is a fashion chameleon who can easily pull together and look effortlessly stylish in combinations we'd never usually think to try - the presenter's recent checkerboard black and white dress with red shoes ensemble had us giving a double take before instantly wanting the same look.

The beauty of Anita's clothing is that every item would easily be at home in any capsule wardrobe, and the star always seems to offer a masterclass in how to mix and match with style. She's inspired us again with her simple oversized camel coat, teamed with a cute pink beanie. Wearing the combination on an early morning trip into work, a makeup-free Anita is our hero of casual attire in an outfit combination we wouldn't have thought of.

A post shared by Anita Rani (@itsanitarani) A photo posted by on

Shop Anita's look

Anita completed her look with a black and white pattered neckerchief, silver earrings and a silver nose ring. A splash of orange on her nails could just be seen in the video of the outfit she shared with her Instagram followers, adding yet another splash of colour along with the beanie.

Despite the early hour and her face being makeup-free, Anita looked absolutely glowing, and her fans were quick to compliment her on the bare faced look. A slew of comments rightly praised the presenter for the confidence she had in her 6.30am appearance, that shows off just how relatable she is to women everywhere.