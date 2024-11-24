Angelica Bell's metallic trainers and bright bobble hat are the perfect accessories to add colour to winter wardrobes

Angelica Bell's casual wide leg jeans and shearling puffer coat look is the epitome of cosy-chic fashion - her festive metallic trainers and bright bobble hat are the winter accessories we're relying on this season to add colour to our wardrobes.

When winter rolls around and the mornings are darker, and the sun sets earlier, it's easy to fall into the trap of reaching for darker, moodier colours and tones when it comes to getting ready for each day - but Angelica Bell us reminded us that a bright pop of colour can a long way in cheering up our winter outfits.

Stepping out in the winter capsule wardrobe staple of wide leg jeans, Angelica paired the denim must-have with a cosy shearling puffer coat to battle the chill and introduced a fun festive touch to the casual look with a pair of metallic gold trainers. Leaning into this festive flair, she wore a bold red cardigan top under her jacket and brought yet more colour to the look with a bright orange bobble hat.

A post shared by Angellica Bell (@angellicabell) A photo posted by on

Shop Angelica Bell's Look

Zara Double-Faced Faux Shearling Jacket £69.99 at Zara We were shocked when we found out that Angelica's stunning shearling jacket is a high-street buy! The luxurious faux shearling oozes luxury and the suede detailings feel so high-end. With a thick collar and relaxed though still cosy fit, it's a piece that's sure to keep you warm no matter the weather - and you'll know you look great no matter how you style it. M&S Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans with Lyocell £39.50 at M&S Finding the perfect pair of wide leg jeans can be a struggle, but with this pair from M&S being available in petite, regular and long leg lengths, and in sizes six to 24, you're sure to find the ideal fit. Their slouchy fit is effortlessly flattering, with the mid-rise fit and unique self-tie belt at the waist giving an elevated casual look. REDESS Women Winter Pom Pom Beanie Hat Was £19.99, Now £15.99 at Amazon Made from 80% cotton with a chunky knitted outer design and warm fleece lining on the inside, this thick, slouchy-fit beanie hat will not only keep you warm in the winter but will effortlessly add a pop of colour into any outfit you put together. With reviewers raving about the 'lovely fit', 'well made' knit and really 'warm' lining, this hat is a great buy for this season. H&M Loose-Fit Cardigan £19.99 at H&M Bring some festive flair and colour into your wardrobe with this stunning red cardigan from H&M. With matching red-toned buttons, the piece looks so high-end and the soft knit contains some wool to keep you warm and cosy no matter the weather. We love the simple and sleek look, with the round neckline, buttons down the front, and gently dropped shoulders creating a classic and timeless look. Zara Metallic-Effect Trainers £35.99 at Zara How fun are these metallic trainers? We love how the rubber sole compliments the shining gold metallic fabric, with the cream laces blending seamlessly into the shining finish. The sleek silhouette is so timeless, making these trainers a great everyday shoe option that will effortlessly pair with any look you put together while adding a fun pop of colour. M&S Nylon Cross Body Bag £25 at M&S Made from durable nylon, this crossbody bag is a great everyday essential that will keep your essentials safe and organised with its secure zip fastening, slip pocket, and zipped compartment. With a detachable strap, you can wear it as a crossbody or a clutch depending on the occasion and we love the casual, laid-back feel of the sleek nylon fabric.

The brilliance of Angelica's bright and bold look is its wearability. The colours are eye-catching and attention-demanding yet with the faded denim of her jeans and luxurious cream shearling of her coat, the tones aren't overwhelmingly bright.

The rich red hue of her knitted cardigan is a stunning shade, with the festive-feeling piece oozing sophistication thanks to Angelica's styling. Using it almost as a jumper in the way she's done up all the buttons, the cardigan adds a nice block of bright colour to the jeans and coat pairing and we love how the style balances casual wear with a more elevated style.

Angelica's Zara coat is a real standout for the cooler months, being one of the most flattering winter coats we've seen so far this season! The cream tone of the shearling is so stunning and the brown suede details around the zipper, pockets and neckline add so much interest to the design. It's a super versatile piece too and we can see it becoming a go-to whether it's paired with jeans and some stylish white trainers or with a more dressed up look of leather boots and a cosy knitted midi skirt.

We fell in love with Angelica's trainers as soon as we saw her Instagram snap, with the metallic gold adding so much fun to her casual outfit. The Nike Air Max 90 trainers in the colour way Liquid Metal Metallic Gold are sold out across the internet and it's no question as to why. They're such a fun accessory that can easily add tonnes of festive flair into any outfit - we will definitely be keeping our eyes peeled for their restock.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And who could ignore her bright and bold bobble hat? The chunky knit of the style looks impossibly cosy and warm, with the bright orange colour and oversized fluffy bobble introducing a super fun element into the outfit. We love how it finishes off the look while also serving a practical purpose in keeping the wearer warm and making sure their hair doesn't fly all over the place in the strong winter winds.