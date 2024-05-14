This floral jacket will transform your summer wardrobe – and it's only £26.99

If you're anything like me, navigating the search for the perfect summer jacket can be a challenge, especially when you have to find a piece that strikes the perfect balance of being lightweight and durable while also offering the right burst of colour appropriate for the warmer months.

We all know the essential role that jackets plays in finishing off your look, and if you're mourning the comfort of being able to grab your favourite winter jacket, this piece is a must have. The Nokiwiqis Women’s Quilted Jacket, available on Amazon, is an absolute game-changer for your summer capsule wardrobe, and it comes in ten colour ways!

The jacket, which is in line with summer fashion trends 2024, comes in both patch work and floral options, and emanates the boho theme which has been circulating this season. It also comes in a variety of shades, and gives off the luxurious feel of a vintage Kantha jackets - a type of patchwork jacket which are traditionally made from up-cycled saris.

SHOP THE JACKET

Nokiwiqis Turquoise Women's Quilted Jacket Floral Print Visit Site RRP: £26.99 | Embrace the boho aesthetic with this floral printed jacket for the inexpensive cost of 26.99! It is a perfect way to add colour to your summer capsule wardrobe without breaking the bank and it's available in three sizes.

After buying a similar floral printed jacket in navy and ecru last year, I highly recommend investing in this bold staple. I frequently pair my jacket with a simple white t-shirt and a pair of white jeans, to create the best white jeans outfit. This is a great option if you are looking for a quick way to brighten neutral tones, denim, or monochrome.

SHOP SIMILAR JACKETS

TOAST Repurposed Ikat Kantha Jacket View at TOAST RRP: £175 | If you are wanting a bright investment piece this Kantha jacket is a great option. Handcrafted from repurposed materials, this piece has traditional charm, and will add a touch of artistry to your summer ensembles. Brora Block Print Quilted Jacket Emerald View at John Lewis RRP: £235 | Vibrant emerald green will certainly liven any look. This quilted jacket features a patchwork of block prints in contrasting shades with horizontal quilting, and it is made from organic cotton. Free People Chloe Jacket Visit Site RRP: £188 | This jacket is the epitome of effortless sophistication, coming in nine colour ways you can take your pick from a variety of shades. It's loose fit makes it ideal for styling over jeans and the best white trainers to create an air of quiet luxury.

The Nokiwiqis jacket is a low-cost alternative to a traditional printed Kantha jacket. It is made from eco-friendly polyester, has long sleeves, and a loose fitting silhouette which is flattering on all body types. The spacious design also means that it is appropriate to wear all-year round, and could be layered over a cardigan or jumper.

The greatest part about this jacket is its versatility, whether you're attending a day time gathering, evening event, or you're off on holiday, this piece will brighten your look. And, if you want to wear it in the evening, style with one of your best dresses to add a modern twist a formal outfit.