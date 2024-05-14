This floral jacket will transform your summer wardrobe – and it's only £26.99
Ideal for the changing season this item is a summer 'must have'
If you're anything like me, navigating the search for the perfect summer jacket can be a challenge, especially when you have to find a piece that strikes the perfect balance of being lightweight and durable while also offering the right burst of colour appropriate for the warmer months.
We all know the essential role that jackets plays in finishing off your look, and if you're mourning the comfort of being able to grab your favourite winter jacket, this piece is a must have. The Nokiwiqis Women’s Quilted Jacket, available on Amazon, is an absolute game-changer for your summer capsule wardrobe, and it comes in ten colour ways!
The jacket, which is in line with summer fashion trends 2024, comes in both patch work and floral options, and emanates the boho theme which has been circulating this season. It also comes in a variety of shades, and gives off the luxurious feel of a vintage Kantha jackets - a type of patchwork jacket which are traditionally made from up-cycled saris.
SHOP THE JACKET
RRP: £26.99 | Embrace the boho aesthetic with this floral printed jacket for the inexpensive cost of 26.99! It is a perfect way to add colour to your summer capsule wardrobe without breaking the bank and it's available in three sizes.
After buying a similar floral printed jacket in navy and ecru last year, I highly recommend investing in this bold staple. I frequently pair my jacket with a simple white t-shirt and a pair of white jeans, to create the best white jeans outfit. This is a great option if you are looking for a quick way to brighten neutral tones, denim, or monochrome.
SHOP SIMILAR JACKETS
RRP: £175 | If you are wanting a bright investment piece this Kantha jacket is a great option. Handcrafted from repurposed materials, this piece has traditional charm, and will add a touch of artistry to your summer ensembles.
RRP: £235 | Vibrant emerald green will certainly liven any look. This quilted jacket features a patchwork of block prints in contrasting shades with horizontal quilting, and it is made from organic cotton.
RRP: £188 | This jacket is the epitome of effortless sophistication, coming in nine colour ways you can take your pick from a variety of shades. It's loose fit makes it ideal for styling over jeans and the best white trainers to create an air of quiet luxury.
The Nokiwiqis jacket is a low-cost alternative to a traditional printed Kantha jacket. It is made from eco-friendly polyester, has long sleeves, and a loose fitting silhouette which is flattering on all body types. The spacious design also means that it is appropriate to wear all-year round, and could be layered over a cardigan or jumper.
The greatest part about this jacket is its versatility, whether you're attending a day time gathering, evening event, or you're off on holiday, this piece will brighten your look. And, if you want to wear it in the evening, style with one of your best dresses to add a modern twist a formal outfit.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Lululemon sale: Over 50% off spring and summer essentials in May
The lululemon sale is a great way to revamp your workout wardrobe for less, with savings on bestselling leggings, sports bras, tops, jackets, and more
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Why was Sybil killed off on Downton Abbey and what happened to Tom after she died?
Lady Sybil Crawley's death devastated Downton Abbey fans and even now many people might be wondering why she was killed off
By Emma Shacklock Published