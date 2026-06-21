This £3.99 Amazon denim hack makes all my jeans fit perfectly at the waist

Buying jeans can be a tricky task. As well as finding a length, shape and colour that works for you and ticks the key denim trends 2026, a lot of us struggle with finding a pair that fits snugly at both the waist and the hips. This has been a problem for me for as long as I can remember, but I’ve found a very easy solution with this pack of faux buttons for just £3.99 at Amazon - and they have transformed how my jeans sit.

These clever little DIY buttons can be pushed through and secured to the waistband on your jeans or trousers to create an instant new fastener, which can easily be adjusted to find your perfect fit. My sister told me about this handy style hack when I was complaining about my ill-fitting denim struggles earlier this year. She very proudly showed off her add-on button that she had attached to her barrel-leg jeans, and I was really impressed with how neat they looked. I had been with her all day and hadn’t noticed that her jeans had been tweaked! I ordered some straight away, and I have been using this figure-flattering trick ever since.

The buttons come in a pack of 6 pairs, which all have slightly different designs and metallic finishes, so you can match them to your denim nicely. They look like a normal jean fastener, but come with a removable back (a bit like a stud earring). You simply take off the back and push the spiky pin through your waistband, before securing the back on again, and voila! You can then fasten your jeans onto the new button, which will pull in the waistband by an inch or two to create a much neater fit without affecting how the jean legs sit.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Buy the faux buttons

Lohas Select Buttons for Jeans Adjustable Waist Tightener £3.99 at Amazon There are six pairs in this set, all with a slightly different design, so you can match them up to different styles of jeans. They are made from an anti-rust metal and feel very sturdy, even after months of wear.

Of course, there are limits to how much these buttons can do. They won't work to take jeans down by a couple of sizes - it's more of a subtle tweak to help your denim fit more snugly. If you place the pin button a few inches away from the original clasp, then it may cause the zip area and front to look a little lopsided or very obviously fixed, but if you’re looking to cinch in your waistband by just an inch or two, then it's barely noticeable and very easy to do. I've been wearing mine a lot over the last few weeks, and nobody has spotted them so far.

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