Amanda Holden's bubble gum pink corset dress and matching coat brought the brightness we all need to January
The star stunned in her all-pink outfit during the BGT Blackpool auditions
Sweep away the January blues and embrace the pink - Amanda Holden was a bright pop of beautiful pink on a cold January day in one of her best outfits yet.
You might not expect to find a bright pink corset dress in a winter capsule wardrobe, but Amanda Holden proves pink outfits work at any time of the year. The star stepped out in a beautiful bubble gum pink corset midi dress for the Britain's Got Talent Blackpool auditions, sporting a matching flattering winter coat draped over her shoulders, in the same shade of eye catching pink.
Pictured both alone at the event and also with co-stars Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, Amanda's outfit was certainly the brightest pop of colour against what appeared to be quite a grey day - her dress was even adorned top-to-bottom with sequins for an added dose of sparkle. Simple and elegant, Amanda's ensemble has inspired us to brighten up our own wardrobes and shows that bold, block colour is definitely the way to go.
A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)
A photo posted by on
Steal Amanda's style
You can definitely steal Amanda's style with this satin-look midi dress from House of CB. The gorgeous garment features a cowl neck, adjustable shoulder straps, corseted bodice, panelled construction and is fully lined. The fastenings are all concealed to add clean lines to the overall look.
A darker pink than Amanda's dress but still just as bold and elevating, the Nina dress is cut in premium crepe and features a sweetheart neckline and structured corset bodice. Style with your favourite shoes and accessories and you'll be ready to stand out at your next event.
Bringing the pink and also bringing the sparkles, this tailored midi dress with a sleek, minimal design, sweetheart neckline, and a corset style bodice for the most flattering silhouette, perfectly channels your inner Amanda. The dramatic leg split adds extra drama to the overall look.
This cosy rose pink textured overcoat is both stylish and formal, with a notched revere collar and flap pockets. The relaxed fit adds versatility while the cosy lining will keep you warm.
The prettiest pale pink, this gorgeous coat features a notch collar, side pockets and sweet bow detail to the cuffs. The longline cut and regular fit add versatility and the ability to pair with a host of different outfits.
The perfect shade of bubble gum pink, you can exude Amanda levels of effortless sophistication in this pink tailored coat, with its timeless, luxury feel. The classic tailored style and vibrant fun colour effortlessly complements any outfit and is the perfect staple for any wardrobe.
Amanda paired her outfit with simple, pale pink court shoes. The presenter kept her accessories minimal, with just a some delicate bracelets adorning her wrists - while the dress lends itself to being styled with a necklace, leaving her neck bare drew even more attention to the beautiful details of her dress.
The star's hair was styled in perfect, beachy waves, and her makeup as usual, was immaculate. The application of pink lipstick drew the block pink of the outfit together perfectly, and this is one of Amanda's best ensembles yet.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
-
-
Emilia Fox just teamed 2025's trendiest comfy shoe with ultra wide-leg jeans
Silent Witness star Emilia Fox has showed how to style Mary Jane pumps in the most versatile way with light wash jeans and a cosy knit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots review: this celebrity favourite is well worth the hype
Cool, chic and wet-weather proof, the OG Hunter welly is a British staple
By Charlie Bell Published
-
Emilia Fox just teamed 2025's trendiest comfy shoe with ultra wide-leg jeans
Silent Witness star Emilia Fox has showed how to style Mary Jane pumps in the most versatile way with light wash jeans and a cosy knit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots review: this celebrity favourite is well worth the hype
Cool, chic and wet-weather proof, the OG Hunter welly is a British staple
By Charlie Bell Published
-
Victoria Beckham's 'rich blackberry' gown designed to 'flatter and enhance the body' is the epitome of midnight luxury
VB's deep blue gown is the glam winter's night out piece we've been dreaming of
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Scarlett Johansson's underrated Sorel snow boots look more like trainers - and are perfect with wide leg trousers
Looking for a warmer alternative to trainers? These Sorel boots have got you covered
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Helen George’s sleek all-black outfit with glittering necklace is the most glamorous way to dress up leggings
Call the Midwife star Helen George has showcased how to dress up a casual everyday outfit with some spectacular jewellery
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Demi Moore elevates her wide leg jeans with the rich-looking blazer you'll be seeing everywhere in 2025
We're shopping stylish high-street equivalents before they're snapped up!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s denim scarf and low-cut jeans combo is the double-denim look we didn’t see coming
We can't wait to recreate the striking look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
My friend recommended these waterproof UGG lookalikes – I just got them for £35 in the sale
Regatta's mules are the UGG alternatives you can wear whatever the weather
By Kerrie Hughes Published