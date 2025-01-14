Amanda Holden's bubble gum pink corset dress and matching coat brought the brightness we all need to January

Sweep away the January blues and embrace the pink - Amanda Holden was a bright pop of beautiful pink on a cold January day in one of her best outfits yet.

You might not expect to find a bright pink corset dress in a winter capsule wardrobe, but Amanda Holden proves pink outfits work at any time of the year. The star stepped out in a beautiful bubble gum pink corset midi dress for the Britain's Got Talent Blackpool auditions, sporting a matching flattering winter coat draped over her shoulders, in the same shade of eye catching pink.

Pictured both alone at the event and also with co-stars Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, Amanda's outfit was certainly the brightest pop of colour against what appeared to be quite a grey day - her dress was even adorned top-to-bottom with sequins for an added dose of sparkle. Simple and elegant, Amanda's ensemble has inspired us to brighten up our own wardrobes and shows that bold, block colour is definitely the way to go.

Steal Amanda's style

Myrna Corset Satin Midi Dress £71.60 (was £179.00) at Selfridges You can definitely steal Amanda's style with this satin-look midi dress from House of CB. The gorgeous garment features a cowl neck, adjustable shoulder straps, corseted bodice, panelled construction and is fully lined. The fastenings are all concealed to add clean lines to the overall look. Nina | Dark Pink Structured Strapless Corset Midi Dress £75.00 from Club L London A darker pink than Amanda's dress but still just as bold and elevating, the Nina dress is cut in premium crepe and features a sweetheart neckline and structured corset bodice. Style with your favourite shoes and accessories and you'll be ready to stand out at your next event. Figure Form Bandage Embellished Corset Style Knit Midi Dress £139.00 at Karen Millen Bringing the pink and also bringing the sparkles, this tailored midi dress with a sleek, minimal design, sweetheart neckline, and a corset style bodice for the most flattering silhouette, perfectly channels your inner Amanda. The dramatic leg split adds extra drama to the overall look. Rose Pink Overcoat With Revere Collar £78.00 at Next This cosy rose pink textured overcoat is both stylish and formal, with a notched revere collar and flap pockets. The relaxed fit adds versatility while the cosy lining will keep you warm. The Frolic Exclusive Bow Sleeve Maxi Formal Coat in Pink £95.00 from ASOS The prettiest pale pink, this gorgeous coat features a notch collar, side pockets and sweet bow detail to the cuffs. The longline cut and regular fit add versatility and the ability to pair with a host of different outfits. Pink Tailored Coat £45.00 at Matalan The perfect shade of bubble gum pink, you can exude Amanda levels of effortless sophistication in this pink tailored coat, with its timeless, luxury feel. The classic tailored style and vibrant fun colour effortlessly complements any outfit and is the perfect staple for any wardrobe.

(Image credit: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Amanda paired her outfit with simple, pale pink court shoes. The presenter kept her accessories minimal, with just a some delicate bracelets adorning her wrists - while the dress lends itself to being styled with a necklace, leaving her neck bare drew even more attention to the beautiful details of her dress.

The star's hair was styled in perfect, beachy waves, and her makeup as usual, was immaculate. The application of pink lipstick drew the block pink of the outfit together perfectly, and this is one of Amanda's best ensembles yet.