Amanda Holden's mini dress, long belted coat and designer bag is monochrome done right

Amanda Holden proved black is never boring, showcasing just how timeless and classic a monochrome look can be in a sleek mini dress, coat and designer bag combination.

If you're looking for a masterclass in monochrome dressing, Amanda was the perfect inspiration when she stepped out in an elegant, all-black outfit this week. If you're on the hunt for timeless pieces for your capsule wardrobe, the presenter's long sleeved mini dress, YSL court shoes, and elegant belted winter coat need to be on your radar.

Amanda completed her outfit with a Burberry handbag, and certainly stood out from the crowd as she made her way to work at Global Studios, where she works on the Heart Breakfast Show.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Chic Black Dresses

Amanda's dress French Connection Contrast Stitching Mini Dress £115 at French Connection If you're looking to emulate Amanda's look, we have the perfect place to start - this is an exact match for the dress she's wearing. Taking the utility trend to a new level, this contemporary dress has contrasting top stitching for added interest, and not two, but four functional pockets. M&co Zip Through Dress £45 at Very A different take on the utilitarian trend, this dress is cut to a classic shirt-style silhouette with a knee-length hem. Perfect for casual days or going out, this would be a versatile addition to any capsule wardrobe. Anthropologie Luna Long-Sleeve Knit Dress £78 (was £98) at Anthropologie Knitted and with long sleeves, this is the perfect dress to wear with a light jacket in spring, on its own as the weather heats up, or with boots and a winter coat in the colder months - a stylish staple for year-round style.

Shop More Classic Black Pieces

Mango Belted Handmade Coat £139.99 at Mango Made from recycled wool mix fabric and an easy oversize design, this coat also has those all-important functional pockets. Wear with a pop of colour, or use to complete an all-black monochrome look, this is the perfect coat to finish any outfit. Next Chisel Toe Court Shoes £79 at Next Stylish court shoes but elevated with a twist on the classic design, these chisel-toe shoes feature a textured leather upper, and will make your feet stand out in a crowd. Perfect for the office, date nights, or any occasion, the cushioned footbed will keep you comfortable wherever you wear them. M&S Faux Leather Cross Body Bag £35 at M&S A stylish outfit needs a stylish handbag, and this faux leather cross-body bag is an elegant way to carry your essentials - an easy-to-wear wardrobe staple that combines classic and contemporary style.

Amanda is rarely seen walking into work without her blonde hair loose and flowing - the presenter also always wearing oversized shades, which always offset her outfits as the perfect finishing accessory.

Chatting to her followers about her outfit choice on Instagram, Amanda shared how the dull, wet and grey weekend weather had got to her, revealing that she'd had a spray tan to cheer herself up. Her chic utility mini dress was the perfect way to show off her tan and was a lovely snippet of self care while waiting for the weather to heat up.