Amanda Holden's mini dress, long belted coat and designer bag is monochrome done right
Amanda looked chic and effortlessly stylish in head-to-toe black as she headed to work
Amanda Holden proved black is never boring, showcasing just how timeless and classic a monochrome look can be in a sleek mini dress, coat and designer bag combination.
If you're looking for a masterclass in monochrome dressing, Amanda was the perfect inspiration when she stepped out in an elegant, all-black outfit this week. If you're on the hunt for timeless pieces for your capsule wardrobe, the presenter's long sleeved mini dress, YSL court shoes, and elegant belted winter coat need to be on your radar.
Amanda completed her outfit with a Burberry handbag, and certainly stood out from the crowd as she made her way to work at Global Studios, where she works on the Heart Breakfast Show.
Shop Chic Black Dresses
Amanda's dress
If you're looking to emulate Amanda's look, we have the perfect place to start - this is an exact match for the dress she's wearing. Taking the utility trend to a new level, this contemporary dress has contrasting top stitching for added interest, and not two, but four functional pockets.
A different take on the utilitarian trend, this dress is cut to a classic shirt-style silhouette with a knee-length hem. Perfect for casual days or going out, this would be a versatile addition to any capsule wardrobe.
Shop More Classic Black Pieces
Made from recycled wool mix fabric and an easy oversize design, this coat also has those all-important functional pockets. Wear with a pop of colour, or use to complete an all-black monochrome look, this is the perfect coat to finish any outfit.
Stylish court shoes but elevated with a twist on the classic design, these chisel-toe shoes feature a textured leather upper, and will make your feet stand out in a crowd. Perfect for the office, date nights, or any occasion, the cushioned footbed will keep you comfortable wherever you wear them.
A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)
A photo posted by on
Amanda is rarely seen walking into work without her blonde hair loose and flowing - the presenter also always wearing oversized shades, which always offset her outfits as the perfect finishing accessory.
Chatting to her followers about her outfit choice on Instagram, Amanda shared how the dull, wet and grey weekend weather had got to her, revealing that she'd had a spray tan to cheer herself up. Her chic utility mini dress was the perfect way to show off her tan and was a lovely snippet of self care while waiting for the weather to heat up.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
-
-
We've always avoided this nail colour pairing but these 7 looks prove it can be stylish
When done well, red and pink nails can look both chic and eye-catching, as these 7 manicures prove...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We're ready to swap our entire complexion routine after seeing Keeley Hawes' radiant look
There's something so mesmerising about Keeley Hawes' ambient glow - and we've sussed out the product behind it...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Twist seam jeans is the new denim trend you need to know - just ask Serena Williams and Jennifer Lopez
Jeans with a twist...
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Sienna Miller's sold-out Sezane trench coat is finally back - we're shopping this iconic outerwear before it's gone
This trench coat will make any outfit look instantly chic
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen George’s tartan coat was a chic way to wear this ageless trend in winter
Call the Midwife star Helen George once wore a gorgeous tartan coat and it's inspired us to up our outerwear game this February
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Anita Rani's confidence-boosting bikini will make you want to restock your swimwear stash pre-summer
Need summer swimwear inspiration for when warm weather and holidays roll around? Look to Anita for inspiration
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Anne Hathaway's chic way to wear barrel leg jeans was way ahead of its time
If you're wondering how to style barrel leg jeans, this outfit offers the perfect solution
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're ditching our LBDs for winter whites after seeing Victoria Beckham's royal dinner dress
Victoria Beckham stole the show at a dinner at King Charles's countryside home wearing a sultry yet sophisticated white dress
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Who knew Spanx make amazingly comfortable bras? I’ve been wearing this one on repeat
The reversible Breast of Both Worlds Comfort Bra is my new go-to for weekend wear
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
A classic at any age – Jennifer Aniston's timeless way to style a black blazer, boots and white jeans
Bored of blue denim? Jennifer Aniston's white wide leg jeans are the perfect elevated casual staple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published