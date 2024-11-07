Amanda Holden in head-to-toe bubblegum pink is the encouragement we needed to wear playful rose tones all winter

Amanda's all-over pink outfit has got us ready to inject a pretty dose of colour into our winter wardrobes - and her chic blend of textures is worth noting, too

Amanda Holden is seen leaving Global Studios on November 6, 2024 in London, United Kingdom
Amanda Holden's pretty bubble pink outfit made up of all-over rose tones and a blend of textures made for one of the most vibrant and playful outfits we've seen so far this season.

The British fashion icon and radio host, who looked gorgeous in a chocolate suede skirt from one of our favourite brands recently, never fails to impress when she's snapped on the streets of London, arriving for work at the Global Radio studios - and her most recent street style moment has got us ready to inject a good dose of pink into our winter style rotation.

For many of us, our capsule wardrobes are home to baby pinks and fuchsia pieces that are reserved for months where bright colours and delicate pastels are very much on the cards - but when it comes to winter, it can be easy to slip into the habit of wearing more neutral, muted hues.

That's why we love it when style reminders, in the form of a gorgeously vivid outfit, come along to prompt us to keep the colour flowing through our chilly weather fashion choices.

Amanda Holden is seen leaving Global Studios on November 6, 2024 in London, United Kingdom

Shop Pretty Pink Pieces For Winter

Mango Long-Sleeve Knitted Sweater
Mango Long-Sleeve Knitted Sweater

Reserved Wool Blend Coat
Reserved Wool Blend Coat

Zara Straight Fit Corduroy Trousers
Zara Straight Fit Corduroy Trousers

Zara Plain Knit Cardigan
Zara Plain Knit Cardigan

LK Bennett Suede Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes
LK Bennett Suede Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes

Monsoon Ruffle Angel Sleeve Blouse
Monsoon Ruffle Angel Sleeve Blouse

Wrapping up warm in a longline collared coat in a baby pink tone, Amanda expertly demonstrated how to wear a statement outerwear piece with an equally bold outfit underneath.

While it might be tempting to style colour block coats like Amanda's sweet pink one with neutrals like black or white, wearing striking pieces from the same colour family alongside standout coats can make a serious style impact in the best way.

A great way to do this is by creating a contrast of textures between the pieces - something that Amanda did like a pro when it came to her all-over pink look.

Amanda Holden is seen leaving Global Studios on November 6, 2024 in London, United Kingdom

She teamed the chunkier wool-blend winter coat with much lighter pieces - in the form of a sleek and slinky satin co-ord.

The light, flowing and silky texture of the wide leg trouser and buttoned shirt ensemble made for the dreamiest variations of materials, blending textures perfectly to create a distinction between the colour blocked items.

Never one to shy away from a little glamour, a pair of gorgeous pink court heels were added into the mix to add some elevation and even more sophistication to striking look - while a pair of oversized dark-framed sunglasses added a pop of black to the overall outfit.

