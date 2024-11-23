Amal Clooney found the chicest (and easiest) way to wear white this holiday season
This sophisticated outfit would look good on all shapes and sizes
Amal Clooney put together the most beautiful, festive-feeling look for winter, when she styled a chic white mini dress and pair of snakeskin print heels with a practical white trench coat.
The classic trench coat is an autumn and winter capsule wardrobe staple. The longline style, with its practical waterproof fabric, flattering silhouette and elegant fit makes the coat style a go-to to battle the chilly and wet weather and it looks impossibly chic no matter how it's styled.
Stepping out in New York back in 2022, Amal Clooney expertly styled her chic white trench coat for an elegant and elevated look, using it to add an extra layer of warmth to her timeless outfit of a white shift dress and pair of snakeskin print court shoe heels.
Shop Amal Clooney's Look
Perfectly balancing casual wear with a more party-ready style, this short, sleeveless dress from H&M boasts a classic round neckline and flattering A-line silhouette, while more casual elements like the open back pockets and visible seams add a contemporary and laid-back touch.
Perfectly meshing practicality with style, this belted trench coat from River Island boasts a stunning collared design with patterned buttons, sleek side pockets and tie cuffs that add a chic flair as well as being practical. The longline style is effortlessly elegant and the tie belt creates a super flattering shape that can be dressed up and down.
These stunning snakeskin heels are the ideal pair to recreate Amal's look with, with their classic print and neutral tones creating a striking yet wearable look. Plus, they're comfortable too with a padded insole and flexible sole which allows for easy everyday wear.
Cut to a flattering shift silhouette with a fitted bodice and lightly flared skirt, this tweed mini dress from Nordstrom is timeless and classic. Decorated with embellished buttons and patch pockets, the simple crew neckline and sleeveless design is elevated and screams sophistication.
Getting the look of Amal's timeless designer handbag doesn't have to mean shelling out for a designer price tag, with this faux leather tote-style shopper from Mango giving you a similar look at a much more affordable price. The all black look is so sleek and we love that even the buckle is covered in the faux leather fabric for a really streamline style.
If you're looking for a timeless flat shoe, these snakeskin slingbacks are a great and comfortable choice. With the fun print bringing tonnes of texture to this timeless flat, they pair effortlessly with jeans, suit trousers, midi skirts and mini dresses alike to elevate any look.
Amal's white mini dress boasts the most flattering cut, with a high-sitting boat neckline whose wide, horizontal cut runs high across the collarbones and accentuates the shoulders beautifully. The loose-fitting bodice of the dress is so flattering and cascades down into a lovely A-line silhouette that's reminiscent of the 60s shift dress style – we just love the classic shape.
Leaning into the retro-inspired look, Amal opted for a pair of classic court style heels to accessorise the dress, with their snakeskin print and blend of neutral tones adding a nice pop of texture while still playing into the muted and almost monochrome outfit. We have to admit, it's really nice to see the different style print, which is popping up more and more as alternative to leopard print that is dominating right now.
Amal threw on a crisp, white double breasted trench coat over the top of the dress, with the neutral colour matching the tone of her outfit perfectly for a sleek style that oozes sophistication. We've actually seen Amal in this coat before and she even paired it with the same snakeskin heels too! Though she opted to add a little more colour and wore a beautiful green midi dress with the two staples, proving their impressive versatility.
She completed the look with a black leather handbag and minimal jewellery, as has become a signature look for her over the years. It's no wonder she often opts for a classic black handbag like this one. It's a great, staple accessory that can take you effortlessly from day to night and occasion to occasion, oozing luxury and sophistication no matter how it is styled.
The entire look is a masterclass in simple yet sophisticated styling, with the white mini dress, snakeskin heels, trench coat and handbag all being wardrobe staples that can effortlessly transition through seasons and occasions - we're going to be inspired by this look as much for our work wear as we are for this year's Christmas party outfit ideas.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
