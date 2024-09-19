Amal Clooney's minimalist outfit exudes elegance - and makes mastering early autumn style so easy

Amal Clooney in London, 14 May 2014
Now is a tricky time of year when trying to decide what to wear each morning, but sticking to minimalist outfits really will make things easier. Don't believe us? Look to the always elegant Amal Clooney for some inspiration.

She was pictured out and about in London back in 2014, and whilst she often tends to favour bold prints and bright colours, this time she kept things super simple in some tailored white trousers, a navy blue top and black block heel pumps. They're all items your autumn capsule wardrobe would benefit from, and the beauty of copying Amal is that these anti-trend staples will work in your style rotation for seasons - if not years - to come.

They key to picking minimalist outfits is to opt for pared-back, elevated styles that will work whatever the weather. Neutral colours and a lack of logos will prevent pieces from ageing. In fact, if Amal stepped out in this outfit today, it would look just as contemporary.

Amal Clooney in London, 14 May 2014

Shop minimalist outfits

High-Waist Trousers

Zara High-Waist Trousers

A great alternative to the best Zara jeans, these oyster-white trousers feel like a fresh choice while the weather is still sunny. They'll work really well with the chocolate, olive and burgundy hues that are everywhere at the moment too.

Poplin Cap Sleeve Buttoned Pintuck Woven Shirt
Karen Millen Poplin Cap Sleeve Buttoned Pintuck Woven Shirt

The pleats on this top really make it look much more expensive than it is. Navy is such a versatile colour, and don't hesitate to team it with your classic black pieces - you absolutely can!

Odette Shoes

Pretty Ballerinas Odette Shoes

These look just like Amal's practical pumps, only the buckles feature an on-trend flash of animal print, to tick the leopard print trend off your list.

Minimalist outfit 2

Mint Velvet Navy Blue Seam Detail Peplum Top
Mint Velvet Navy Blue Seam Detail Peplum Top

Mint Velvet is a go-to for the woman&home fashion team at the moment, whether it's shopping bargains in the Mint Velvet sale or the Mint Velvet leopard print jeans that give Ganni's hit style a run for their money. This peplum top will create an hourglass silhouette and the sleeves are really flattering.

DeMellier Capri Raffia & Leather Tote Bag
DeMellier Capri Raffia & Leather Tote Bag

DeMellier is one of the best brands in the business for affordable designer bags at the moment. Kate Middleton's a fan! Don't be fooled by the raffia fabric of this roomy tote - it will take you right through winter, and it's a great alternative to Amal's sold out Alice + Olivia tote.

Slim Straight Tailored Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch Slim Straight Tailored Pant

These are available in taupe, black or navy, and frankly the fit is so good I'd say snap them up in all three colours. They're available in short, regular or long, and in UK sizes 6 to 20.

We recently found ourselves coveting Amal's jeans and blazer combination, and of course we know how well she does polished workwear. But this ensemble is such a chic idea if you're keen to nail smart casual outfits.

In the same realm as the Quiet Luxury and Stealth Wealth trend, minimalism is all about sticking to timeless silhouettes and sleek separates. Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie can offer more inspiration in this department should you need it.

Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

