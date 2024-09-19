Amal Clooney's minimalist outfit exudes elegance - and makes mastering early autumn style so easy
These are the elevated basics everyone needs in their wardrobe
Now is a tricky time of year when trying to decide what to wear each morning, but sticking to minimalist outfits really will make things easier. Don't believe us? Look to the always elegant Amal Clooney for some inspiration.
She was pictured out and about in London back in 2014, and whilst she often tends to favour bold prints and bright colours, this time she kept things super simple in some tailored white trousers, a navy blue top and black block heel pumps. They're all items your autumn capsule wardrobe would benefit from, and the beauty of copying Amal is that these anti-trend staples will work in your style rotation for seasons - if not years - to come.
They key to picking minimalist outfits is to opt for pared-back, elevated styles that will work whatever the weather. Neutral colours and a lack of logos will prevent pieces from ageing. In fact, if Amal stepped out in this outfit today, it would look just as contemporary.
Shop minimalist outfits
A great alternative to the best Zara jeans, these oyster-white trousers feel like a fresh choice while the weather is still sunny. They'll work really well with the chocolate, olive and burgundy hues that are everywhere at the moment too.
The pleats on this top really make it look much more expensive than it is. Navy is such a versatile colour, and don't hesitate to team it with your classic black pieces - you absolutely can!
These look just like Amal's practical pumps, only the buckles feature an on-trend flash of animal print, to tick the leopard print trend off your list.
Minimalist outfit 2
Mint Velvet is a go-to for the woman&home fashion team at the moment, whether it's shopping bargains in the Mint Velvet sale or the Mint Velvet leopard print jeans that give Ganni's hit style a run for their money. This peplum top will create an hourglass silhouette and the sleeves are really flattering.
DeMellier is one of the best brands in the business for affordable designer bags at the moment. Kate Middleton's a fan! Don't be fooled by the raffia fabric of this roomy tote - it will take you right through winter, and it's a great alternative to Amal's sold out Alice + Olivia tote.
We recently found ourselves coveting Amal's jeans and blazer combination, and of course we know how well she does polished workwear. But this ensemble is such a chic idea if you're keen to nail smart casual outfits.
In the same realm as the Quiet Luxury and Stealth Wealth trend, minimalism is all about sticking to timeless silhouettes and sleek separates. Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie can offer more inspiration in this department should you need it.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
32 exercise snacking ideas to boost your activity at home or the office
Exercise snacks are small bursts of movement to keep you active throughout the day. Here are some ideas to incorporate into your workout plan
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Is your home making you SAD? Interior designers and experts share their tips for improving the mood
Make your home a happier place to hunker down to spend the autumn and winter months
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
If you like chocolate brown you'll love these & Other Stories slingbacks - they're an uncanny match for the trending YSL patent pumps
These heels are perfect for elevating a sleek tailored blazer and denim jeans
By Molly Smith Published
-
TU at Sainsbury's Multiway Soft Cup Balcony Bra Review: "brilliantly versatile and comfy to wear all day"
The multiway bra is great for any occasion and flatters from all angles
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Gillian Anderson's canary yellow A-line dress is giving us the urge to add a sunny pop of colour to every September outfit
We love taking style tips from Gillian - and her sunny yellow dress is so dreamy
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
So there is such a thing as the perfect autumn outfit - Jennifer Aniston's tartan mini dress and knee high boots will never let you down
She proved plaid prints aren't just for shirts and pyjamas
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Bravissimo Millie Balcony Bra Review: "A great all-rounder that's especially good under square-cut necklines"
This bra offers great support and creates an uplifted, rounded shape for a more youthful appearance
By Julie Player Published
-
Rachel Stevens just wore the most elevated frilled blouse that’s perfect for autumn styling - and it’s available to buy now from M&S
Wearing one of this seasons most prominent trends - ruffles - she pairs the fabulous frill-detailed blouse with cropped jeans and brown YSL slingbacks.
By Molly Smith Published
-
This chic high street clutch bag looks just like the Bottega Veneta Pouch - and it's less than £100
Save over £1300 with this stylish high street designer alternative
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Jessica Alba's effortless combination of baggy jeans and a baseball cap prove these are two items that deserve a place in your autumn wardrobe
The actress was spotted in a street-smart wardrobe combination that we can't wait to recreate
By Molly Smith Published