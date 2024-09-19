Amal Clooney's minimalist outfit exudes elegance - and makes mastering early autumn style so easy

Now is a tricky time of year when trying to decide what to wear each morning, but sticking to minimalist outfits really will make things easier. Don't believe us? Look to the always elegant Amal Clooney for some inspiration.

She was pictured out and about in London back in 2014, and whilst she often tends to favour bold prints and bright colours, this time she kept things super simple in some tailored white trousers, a navy blue top and black block heel pumps. They're all items your autumn capsule wardrobe would benefit from, and the beauty of copying Amal is that these anti-trend staples will work in your style rotation for seasons - if not years - to come.

They key to picking minimalist outfits is to opt for pared-back, elevated styles that will work whatever the weather. Neutral colours and a lack of logos will prevent pieces from ageing. In fact, if Amal stepped out in this outfit today, it would look just as contemporary.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop minimalist outfits

Minimalist outfit 2

We recently found ourselves coveting Amal's jeans and blazer combination, and of course we know how well she does polished workwear. But this ensemble is such a chic idea if you're keen to nail smart casual outfits.

In the same realm as the Quiet Luxury and Stealth Wealth trend, minimalism is all about sticking to timeless silhouettes and sleek separates. Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie can offer more inspiration in this department should you need it.