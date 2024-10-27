Amal Clooney layers up against the cold in cosy tartan jacket, leather trousers and chic biker boots - her casual-chic look is the perfect elevated every day wear

Changing it up from her usual business-chic and glamorous red carpet looks, Amal Clooney stepped out in a casual outfit to battle the cold back in 2018. We love her cosy tartan jacket and leather trousers combination - and her chic biker boots are about to become our go-to autumn footwear.

While we love when celebrities dress up in all of their finery to walk the red carpets at award shows and film premieres, it's their day-to-day, off-duty outfits we're most interested in - because while we'd love to go shopping in a ballgown, it's a lot more practical to recreate our favourite celebs' more laid-back looks instead.

So while we adored Amal Clooney's butter-yellow dress that she wore at this year's Cannes Film Festival, it's her more casual leather trousers and biker boots combo from 2018 that we're recreating this autumn.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop Amal Clooney's Look

MIA Idalia Lace-Up Platform Bootie £73.67 at Nordstrom Boasting a comfortable to walk in 2 1/2 inch heel that's bolstered by the 1 inch platform sole, these heeled boots are a staple you'll turn to time and time again. The lace-up design is purely for show, with the practical stretchy back panels and side zip making these boots easy to pull on and off. Mango Waxed Push-up Skinny Jeans £29.99 at Mango While Amal Clooney was wearing leather trousers, these waxed jeans from Mango recreate her look perfectly by emulating the subtle patent sheen of her trousers. A versatile wardrobe staple, these jeans are made from a 'denim style cotton fabric' and have a comfortable and flattering skinny fit and low waist. Superdry Borg Check Wool Blend Overshirt £74.99 at John Lewis A comfortable and cosy layer for autumn and winter, this Superdry overshirt has a beautifully soft and warm borg lining that offers 'cosy softness and reliable warmth' whenever you wear it. The style isn't bulky, meaning you can wear it under a coat when the weather gets even colder for an extra layer too. Gibson Look Gigi Essential Faux Leather Leggings £48.30 at Nordstrom Offering a stunning and flattering fit, these faux leather leggings give you the luxe look of leather with a little added comfort thanks to the stretchy fabric. The design of this pair is simple and sleek, allowing you to dress them both up and down depending on the occasion. River Island Red Tartan Boucle Blazer £65 at River Island While this blazer from River Island feels a little more formal than Amal Clooney's laid-back coat, we can see her loving this piece for both casual and formal wear. With a slightly oversized fit, it's easily paired with leather trousers and a black T-shirt to give an elevated everyday look and it would look so chic with suit trousers and blouse too. Neer Women Knitted Beret Hat £5.99 at Amazon Emulating the slouched look of Amal's black knitted beanie perfectly, this beautiful winter hat features a chunky braided knit and a casual baggy fit. Super versatile thanks to its sleek black colour, this winter accessory is a stylish and practical must-have.

Elevating the timeless look of black skinny jeans, Amal stepped out in a pair of utilitarian-inspired leather trousers whose legs were lined with practical flap pockets and boasted a flattering, form-hugging silhouette.

She was years ahead of the trend with these stunning trousers as we're now seeing leather replace denim when it comes to elevated casual wear. Tonnes of celebrities, from Kate Moss to Duchess Sophie, have been spotted in chic leather trousers this year, with the material becoming an elevated and sophisticated alternative to the more laid-back look of jeans - though a good pair of denim jeans is always going to be a winter wardrobe staple.

To battle the March chill, Amal layered a thick, red tartan jacket over her cropped black T-shirt, with the zip-up style's structured collar, leather flap pockets and slightly-fuzzy fabric creating a casual and cosy look that we love.

Leaning into the more laid-back feel, Amal opted for a pair of chunky lace-up boots to finish off her outfit and let the hem of her trousers fall over the top of the ankle boots.

The boots boasted a comfortable block heel that's as perfect for walking long distances in as it for adding a chic though comfortable touch to any date-night look too. The lace-up style adds so much texture to the outfit, with the sleek leather complimenting her trousers beautifully while also elevating her tartan coat.

Accessorising her look, Amal kept things practical and threw on a slouchy knitted beanie to battle the cold weather. The black winter hat is an ideal addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe, helping to keep you warm while also making sure that your hair isn't left overly windswept - especially if you've got super long strands like Amal does!