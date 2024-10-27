Amal Clooney layers up against the cold in cosy tartan jacket, leather trousers and chic biker boots - her casual-chic look is the perfect elevated every day wear

Amal Clooney looked stunning in her skinny trousers and cosy jacket combination, creating a chic look with some chunky boots and a knitted beanie

Amal Clooney wearing knitted beanie in 2018
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published
in News

Changing it up from her usual business-chic and glamorous red carpet looks, Amal Clooney stepped out in a casual outfit to battle the cold back in 2018. We love her cosy tartan jacket and leather trousers combination - and her chic biker boots are about to become our go-to autumn footwear.

While we love when celebrities dress up in all of their finery to walk the red carpets at award shows and film premieres, it's their day-to-day, off-duty outfits we're most interested in - because while we'd love to go shopping in a ballgown, it's a lot more practical to recreate our favourite celebs' more laid-back looks instead.

So while we adored Amal Clooney's butter-yellow dress that she wore at this year's Cannes Film Festival, it's her more casual leather trousers and biker boots combo from 2018 that we're recreating this autumn.

Amal Clooney wearing tartan jacket and biker boots in 2018

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop Amal Clooney's Look

black lace up heel boots

MIA Idalia Lace-Up Platform Bootie

Boasting a comfortable to walk in 2 1/2 inch heel that's bolstered by the 1 inch platform sole, these heeled boots are a staple you'll turn to time and time again. The lace-up design is purely for show, with the practical stretchy back panels and side zip making these boots easy to pull on and off.

black skinny jeans from Mango
Mango Waxed Push-up Skinny Jeans

While Amal Clooney was wearing leather trousers, these waxed jeans from Mango recreate her look perfectly by emulating the subtle patent sheen of her trousers. A versatile wardrobe staple, these jeans are made from a 'denim style cotton fabric' and have a comfortable and flattering skinny fit and low waist.

Red plaid jacket from Superdry

Superdry Borg Check Wool Blend Overshirt

A comfortable and cosy layer for autumn and winter, this Superdry overshirt has a beautifully soft and warm borg lining that offers 'cosy softness and reliable warmth' whenever you wear it. The style isn't bulky, meaning you can wear it under a coat when the weather gets even colder for an extra layer too.

Faux leather leggings from Nordstrom
Gibson Look Gigi Essential Faux Leather Leggings

Offering a stunning and flattering fit, these faux leather leggings give you the luxe look of leather with a little added comfort thanks to the stretchy fabric. The design of this pair is simple and sleek, allowing you to dress them both up and down depending on the occasion.

Red tartan blazer from River Island
River Island Red Tartan Boucle Blazer

While this blazer from River Island feels a little more formal than Amal Clooney's laid-back coat, we can see her loving this piece for both casual and formal wear. With a slightly oversized fit, it's easily paired with leather trousers and a black T-shirt to give an elevated everyday look and it would look so chic with suit trousers and blouse too.

knitted beret hat from Amazon
Neer Women Knitted Beret Hat

Emulating the slouched look of Amal's black knitted beanie perfectly, this beautiful winter hat features a chunky braided knit and a casual baggy fit. Super versatile thanks to its sleek black colour, this winter accessory is a stylish and practical must-have.

Elevating the timeless look of black skinny jeans, Amal stepped out in a pair of utilitarian-inspired leather trousers whose legs were lined with practical flap pockets and boasted a flattering, form-hugging silhouette.

She was years ahead of the trend with these stunning trousers as we're now seeing leather replace denim when it comes to elevated casual wear. Tonnes of celebrities, from Kate Moss to Duchess Sophie, have been spotted in chic leather trousers this year, with the material becoming an elevated and sophisticated alternative to the more laid-back look of jeans - though a good pair of denim jeans is always going to be a winter wardrobe staple.

To battle the March chill, Amal layered a thick, red tartan jacket over her cropped black T-shirt, with the zip-up style's structured collar, leather flap pockets and slightly-fuzzy fabric creating a casual and cosy look that we love.

Leaning into the more laid-back feel, Amal opted for a pair of chunky lace-up boots to finish off her outfit and let the hem of her trousers fall over the top of the ankle boots.

The boots boasted a comfortable block heel that's as perfect for walking long distances in as it for adding a chic though comfortable touch to any date-night look too. The lace-up style adds so much texture to the outfit, with the sleek leather complimenting her trousers beautifully while also elevating her tartan coat.

Accessorising her look, Amal kept things practical and threw on a slouchy knitted beanie to battle the cold weather. The black winter hat is an ideal addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe, helping to keep you warm while also making sure that your hair isn't left overly windswept - especially if you've got super long strands like Amal does!

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸