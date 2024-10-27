Amal Clooney layers up against the cold in cosy tartan jacket, leather trousers and chic biker boots - her casual-chic look is the perfect elevated every day wear
Amal Clooney looked stunning in her skinny trousers and cosy jacket combination, creating a chic look with some chunky boots and a knitted beanie
Changing it up from her usual business-chic and glamorous red carpet looks, Amal Clooney stepped out in a casual outfit to battle the cold back in 2018. We love her cosy tartan jacket and leather trousers combination - and her chic biker boots are about to become our go-to autumn footwear.
While we love when celebrities dress up in all of their finery to walk the red carpets at award shows and film premieres, it's their day-to-day, off-duty outfits we're most interested in - because while we'd love to go shopping in a ballgown, it's a lot more practical to recreate our favourite celebs' more laid-back looks instead.
So while we adored Amal Clooney's butter-yellow dress that she wore at this year's Cannes Film Festival, it's her more casual leather trousers and biker boots combo from 2018 that we're recreating this autumn.
Shop Amal Clooney's Look
Boasting a comfortable to walk in 2 1/2 inch heel that's bolstered by the 1 inch platform sole, these heeled boots are a staple you'll turn to time and time again. The lace-up design is purely for show, with the practical stretchy back panels and side zip making these boots easy to pull on and off.
While Amal Clooney was wearing leather trousers, these waxed jeans from Mango recreate her look perfectly by emulating the subtle patent sheen of her trousers. A versatile wardrobe staple, these jeans are made from a 'denim style cotton fabric' and have a comfortable and flattering skinny fit and low waist.
A comfortable and cosy layer for autumn and winter, this Superdry overshirt has a beautifully soft and warm borg lining that offers 'cosy softness and reliable warmth' whenever you wear it. The style isn't bulky, meaning you can wear it under a coat when the weather gets even colder for an extra layer too.
Offering a stunning and flattering fit, these faux leather leggings give you the luxe look of leather with a little added comfort thanks to the stretchy fabric. The design of this pair is simple and sleek, allowing you to dress them both up and down depending on the occasion.
While this blazer from River Island feels a little more formal than Amal Clooney's laid-back coat, we can see her loving this piece for both casual and formal wear. With a slightly oversized fit, it's easily paired with leather trousers and a black T-shirt to give an elevated everyday look and it would look so chic with suit trousers and blouse too.
Elevating the timeless look of black skinny jeans, Amal stepped out in a pair of utilitarian-inspired leather trousers whose legs were lined with practical flap pockets and boasted a flattering, form-hugging silhouette.
She was years ahead of the trend with these stunning trousers as we're now seeing leather replace denim when it comes to elevated casual wear. Tonnes of celebrities, from Kate Moss to Duchess Sophie, have been spotted in chic leather trousers this year, with the material becoming an elevated and sophisticated alternative to the more laid-back look of jeans - though a good pair of denim jeans is always going to be a winter wardrobe staple.
To battle the March chill, Amal layered a thick, red tartan jacket over her cropped black T-shirt, with the zip-up style's structured collar, leather flap pockets and slightly-fuzzy fabric creating a casual and cosy look that we love.
Leaning into the more laid-back feel, Amal opted for a pair of chunky lace-up boots to finish off her outfit and let the hem of her trousers fall over the top of the ankle boots.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The boots boasted a comfortable block heel that's as perfect for walking long distances in as it for adding a chic though comfortable touch to any date-night look too. The lace-up style adds so much texture to the outfit, with the sleek leather complimenting her trousers beautifully while also elevating her tartan coat.
Accessorising her look, Amal kept things practical and threw on a slouchy knitted beanie to battle the cold weather. The black winter hat is an ideal addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe, helping to keep you warm while also making sure that your hair isn't left overly windswept - especially if you've got super long strands like Amal does!
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
6 enduringly chic pedicure colours to get now and keep on your toes all winter long - plus, they're perfect for parties
Toes don't get much attention this season, but these winter pedicure colours promise luxe style and minimal maintenance...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
As someone with short hair, this is the tool that made me fall back in love with curling wands
The ghd Creative Curl Wand had me ditching using my straighteners for curling
By Rebecca Fearn Published
-
Kate Winslet brings pop of pastel to the red carpet in stunning floral power suit - her understated styling oozes sophistication
Kate Winslet's stunning look has made a serious case for wearing spring-like florals in the autumn
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Looking for party wear outfit inspiration? Cat Deeley’s sparkly take on the LBD is sure to wow everyone
Cat Deeley looked stunning in a glittering black mini dress and pair of stiletto heels
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Helen Skelton keeps it causal with flattering jeans and warm waterproof gilet - the stylish outerwear is just what we need for unpredictable autumn weather
Helen Skelton's practical gilet is an autumn staple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We're taking styling tips from Katie Holmes on how to wear a trench coat - paired with light denim jeans, a patterned shirt, and leather loafers
This look from the archive perfectly masters the art of trench coat styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Alison Hammond perfects festive dressing in gold shibori blouse, cherry red skirt, and the chicest jewellery - plus her blouse is from one of our favourite brands
She glowed in the ultimate look for her interview with pop icon Kylie Minogue
By Molly Smith Published
-
Sienna Miller's cosy navy beanie and oversized khaki trench has got us so excited to wrap up warm in style
Sienna is a pro at chic winter dressing - and her khaki trench and knitted beanie is one of our favourite looks
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Everybody wants this: Kristen Bell's rom-com character just convinced me to try the rugby shirt trend
Joanne's outfits in the Netflix show Nobody Wants This are game-changing
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Kate Moss' elegant long black dress has us in a frenzy - we're shopping similar high-street finds before they sell out
It's safe to say Kate Moss is the only person we want to channel this season
By Molly Smith Published