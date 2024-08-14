Amal Clooney's knee high boots and leopard print coat is the chic combination we'll be wearing on repeat in autumn

Huge events like Wimbledon and the Olympics have offered us endless celebrity style inspiration so far this summer, but as we hurtle towards autumn there's one name we'll be turning to when we don't know what to wear: Amal Clooney.

The human rights lawyer always hits the mark with her outfits, whether she's heading to work or walking the red carpet with her husband George Clooney. So it should come as no surprise that she found exactly the right autumn capsule wardrobe combination when she was pictured out in New York back in 2022.

She layered up in a grey knitted jumper dress and a leopard print coat, teamed with black leather over the knee boots and minimal accessories. Individually all three items are staple pieces you need in your style rotation, but together they just work so well.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So with Amal as our muse, we've hit the virtual high street to find some lookalikes, and there were plenty to choose from. Leopard print is a huge trend for this coming season, and now is a great time to get ahead and invest in knitwear and boots too.

You can actually find some amazing end of summer sale finds, so we've got a 'save' outfit, and a 'splurge' outfit for you to decide between, depending on your budget. Definitely don't delay heading to the checkout with the Boden boots. At just £52 they'll be sold out by tomorrow!

Shop Amal's style - save

Reiss Sami Wool Jumper Dress £78 (was £168) at John Lewis You read that right, this Reiss dress is currently less than half price! The cowl neck is super chic, and whilst I'm not normally much of a mini dress fan, black tights and boots mean this is very wearable in autumn. Reiss is one of our favourite British clothing brands, and it's really on a roll right now. Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill wore one of their dresses during the Olympics coverage! Boden Cara Stretch Knee Boots £52 (was £130) at Boden One happy customer wrote of these bargain boots: "I have chunky legs and it is hard to find boots that fit and are comfy. These boots are just brilliant, so good that I bought them twice." and another said "These boots are incredibly comfortable. I wore them yesterday for the whole day and did a fair amount of walking. Still comfortable at the end of the day." Sosandar Leopard Print Wool Mix Coat £145 at Sosandar Get ready to fall in love. The leopard print trend isn't going anywhere, and a coat is a great way to embrace spots. If you're not familiar with the brand, Sosandar can count Cat Deeley and Susanna Reid as fans, and this wool design will make the perfect lightweight winter coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amal's style - splurge

Superstar stylist Martine Alexander - who put together Becky Adlington's ensembles for the Olympics - told us why this is a match made in heaven. She said "Amal chose a black leather knee high boot with a red trim, which is the perfect colour to team with leopard as all shades of red blend well with camel and brown tones. Plus, red is a key colour we saw on the catwalks for AW24 and one that we'll see on the high street this season."

She went on to say "this autumn, leopard print is set to take another leap forward in the trend stakes. If you thought it was massive for SS24, think again! From coats and trousers to bags and shoes, anything leopard goes.

"Teaming your leopard pieces with black leather is a really easy, yet chic way to create a look that gives an effortless nod to the season ahead but still ticking all the fashion boxes."