Alison Hammond's glamorous polka dot blouse is the perfect staple for elevating autumn neutrals

Showcasing a glamorous spotted blouse and sleek mid-length skirt with backless loafers, Alison Hammond's latest look hits all of our autumn styling criteria.

As we move into late September, it's time to reassess our wardrobes and make those essential purchases to finish off our autumn capsule wardrobes. This season is all about layering, deep seasonal shades, and bold statement prints that add a touch of intrigue to neutral colours.

Alison Hammond's latest look posted on Instagram immediately caught our attention when it comes to striking prints. She wears a polka dot blouse with a fabulous tie-neck, paired with a mid-length black denim skirt and leather loafers.

The fabulous outfit was actually featured in a video post made by Paloma Faith, who recently appeared on This Morning alongside host Alison Hammond. We can't get enough of this outfit combination, so much so that we've found fantastic high-street alternatives.

In the cooler months, it's often quick and easy to reach for neutrals; however, this look proves that choosing a statement piece can immediately elevate your whole look. This combination of a bold statement blouse with simple, structured staples such as a black denim skirt is a great tip for elevating autumn/winter outfits, creating a sophisticated and effortless feel that also stands out from the crowd. This blouse would also look great as part of a white jeans outfit too.

New Look Black Polka Blouse £27.99 at New Look There is something ultra-stylish about a tie-neck blouse, as you can wear this style so many ways. From styling solo tucked into a flowy skirt, to wearing underneath a blazer with the tie taking centre stage. This item from New Look is a must-have for season, and it's only £27.99. Mango Sole Denim Midi Skirt £35.99 at Mango If you're looking for a denim look without the restrictive feel of jeans, a denim skirt is the ultimate solution. It's sleek, stylish and can be worn all year round too. Pair with blouses, open shirts, and even knitwear in the cooler months. Accessorize Backless Metal Bar Loafers Black £27 at Accessorize A classic design, these smart backless loafers are a wardrobe essential that are perfect for office attire or formal outings. They have a smooth faux leather upper and a gold coloured bar detail that makes them stand out.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, saying, "Polka dots are a forever favourite in my wardrobe, and in classic black and white, you really can't go wrong. Alison's blouse works beautifully with a denim midi skirt, but it will look just as good dressed down at the weekends with jeans. The pussybow tie is very Kate Middleton too.".

Whether paired with a skirt like Alison or styled with trousers, a spotted blouse is a timeless staple that you'll certainly get wear out of. And a bold blouse is also great for elevating your favourite jeans; for example, wear tucked to a pair of wide leg jeans for a look that's both smart and stylish. And if you're still wondering what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, choose loafers for an office look or your best white trainers for a daytime outing.