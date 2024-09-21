Alison Hammond's glamorous polka dot blouse is the perfect staple for elevating autumn neutrals
A statement blouse is a failsafe option for elevating any look
Showcasing a glamorous spotted blouse and sleek mid-length skirt with backless loafers, Alison Hammond's latest look hits all of our autumn styling criteria.
As we move into late September, it's time to reassess our wardrobes and make those essential purchases to finish off our autumn capsule wardrobes. This season is all about layering, deep seasonal shades, and bold statement prints that add a touch of intrigue to neutral colours.
Alison Hammond's latest look posted on Instagram immediately caught our attention when it comes to striking prints. She wears a polka dot blouse with a fabulous tie-neck, paired with a mid-length black denim skirt and leather loafers.
A post shared by Paloma Faith (@palomafaith)
A photo posted by on
The fabulous outfit was actually featured in a video post made by Paloma Faith, who recently appeared on This Morning alongside host Alison Hammond. We can't get enough of this outfit combination, so much so that we've found fantastic high-street alternatives.
In the cooler months, it's often quick and easy to reach for neutrals; however, this look proves that choosing a statement piece can immediately elevate your whole look. This combination of a bold statement blouse with simple, structured staples such as a black denim skirt is a great tip for elevating autumn/winter outfits, creating a sophisticated and effortless feel that also stands out from the crowd. This blouse would also look great as part of a white jeans outfit too.
Shop Alison Hammond's Look
There is something ultra-stylish about a tie-neck blouse, as you can wear this style so many ways. From styling solo tucked into a flowy skirt, to wearing underneath a blazer with the tie taking centre stage. This item from New Look is a must-have for season, and it's only £27.99.
If you're looking for a denim look without the restrictive feel of jeans, a denim skirt is the ultimate solution. It's sleek, stylish and can be worn all year round too. Pair with blouses, open shirts, and even knitwear in the cooler months.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, saying, "Polka dots are a forever favourite in my wardrobe, and in classic black and white, you really can't go wrong. Alison's blouse works beautifully with a denim midi skirt, but it will look just as good dressed down at the weekends with jeans. The pussybow tie is very Kate Middleton too.".
Whether paired with a skirt like Alison or styled with trousers, a spotted blouse is a timeless staple that you'll certainly get wear out of. And a bold blouse is also great for elevating your favourite jeans; for example, wear tucked to a pair of wide leg jeans for a look that's both smart and stylish. And if you're still wondering what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, choose loafers for an office look or your best white trainers for a daytime outing.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
A wedding makeup artist gave me the lit-from-within glow of my dreams - using just this one product
As a dewy skin lover, I steered clear of powder products until I was introduced to Hourglass Ambient Light Palette...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Holly Willoughby just wore a gorgeous royal blue power suit - it's proof that statement looks don't have to be complicated
The presenter has proven that a well-fitted suit is the ultimate power move
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Holly Willoughby just wore a gorgeous royal blue power suit - it's proof that statement looks don't have to be complicated
The presenter has proven that a well-fitted suit is the ultimate power move
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Ranvir Singh wore just the most gorgeous cosy khaki dress - we can't get enough of her glam take on cold weather dressing
A cosy yet glam midi dress will see you through the cold seasons in style
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Sezane's Gaspard cardigan is the answer to all autumn dressing dilemmas - I've got it in several colours and love it
French girl favourite Sezane is the place to go for the chicest cardigans
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Move over leopard print, Queen Maxima just proved that feathers are the trend to try this season
The Dutch Queen looked gorgeous in rich emerald green and statement feathers
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning wears the Phase Eight jumpsuit that's worthy of a space in everyone's wardrobe
We all love a glamorous black jumpsuit - and this high street find is a winner!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Claudia Schiffer proves just how chic simple outfit formulas can be in a comfortable jeans and white tee combination
It's the ultimate transitional look
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Davina McCall's wide leg jeans and luxurious powder blue jumper is the only outfit combination you'll need this season
Sorry skinny jeans, I'm wearing wide leg jeans forever more
By Molly Smith Published
-
Pippa Middleton's cosy checked coat and sophisticated knee high boots are a masterclass in chic cold weather dressing
This is one of her most timeless looks
By Amelia Yeomans Published