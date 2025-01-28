Alison Hammond's khaki co-ord and layered gold jewellery tied confidence and comfort together
This Morning's Alison Hammond's co-ord proved that we can feel put-together and comfortable all with a single simple outfit
Alison Hammond wore a cosy khaki co-ord and layered gold jewellery on This Morning and this look tied confidence and comfort together.
Comfort and warmth are two of the most important factors when it comes to winter outfits but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to feel stylish and confident in our clothes too. It’s easy to reach for the leggings and thick jumpers in our winter capsule wardrobe, but for Sunday Roasts with friends and winter outings sometimes we want something a little dressier but still comfy. A knitted co-ord is a great option that can easily be overlooked as it has the cosiness we love about knitwear but a matching set is always going to feel that bit more put-together.
A warm co-ord strikes the perfect balance and Alison Hammond’s khaki green co-ord styled with layered gold necklaces is our idea of a warm but chic ensemble. She wore this roll neck jumper and midi skirt from Vila to present This Morning on 24th January and we were given a glimpse of her look on Instagram.
A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)
A photo posted by on
Shop Alison Hammond's Look
Exact Match
Alison Hammond's exact co-ord by Vila Curve also comes in Vila and Vila Petite versions, but act fast if you want to pick one up as many sizes are flying off the shelves! The gorgeous green tone of this co-ord works so well with neutral colours and gold-toned jewellery.
The jumper worn by Alison is selling out especially fast so if you can't get your size - or just prefer the idea of a khaki jumper to a full co-ord - then this is a great alternative. It's knitted in a fisherman stitch and has ribbed detailing all over and a snuggly roll neck.
As much as we love a layered necklace look, sometimes a ready-made necklace stack is just that bit easier than trying on several of our own together. This affordable layered necklace has a bar charm, a classic chain and a freshwater pearl necklace incorporated in it.
Whether you want to style this with the matching skirt or wear it on its own, this jumper is a stunning colour and a slightly different knit to add to your wardrobe. The openwork design is eye-catching without being too much and adds a lovely amount of texture to an outfit.
We would wear this knitted midi skirt with the matching jumper or with a lightweight fitted knit tucked in for a more streamlined look. Pair with knee high boots and a longline coat whenever you want to be warm but feel very put-together.
If Alison Hammond's longer necklace caught your eye then this delicate piece is a dazzling alternative. It's gold filled, but is also available in solid gold, silver and white gold finishes too. The two tiny seed pearls are elegant and the sleek design means that you can easily layer this with other jewellery too.
The ITV show shared a hilarious clip of a viewer calling in to share a Bridget Jones-esque anecdote with Alison and her co-host Dermot O’Leary and we could see a close-up of her outfit. The jumper and skirt are still available to buy separately on ASOS and come in Vila Curve, Vila and Vila Petite versions. Alison’s co-ord is selling out fast across all the options and we can see why as the khaki green tone is so stunning.
It’s earthy enough to feel unintimidating as a colour, but is something a little different to the neutrals that we naturally gravitate towards. Khaki green is also one of those shades that isn’t so deep and rich that it feels instantly more wintery, like burgundy, forest green or plum, and so it can be worn well into spring when it’s still cold.
Utilitarian tones like khaki and olive are one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 too and Alison Hammond’s jumper and skirt are stunning pieces to wear if you want to get on board with this. The jumper had a roll neck, dropped shoulders and slightly flared sleeves which all complemented the relaxed silhouette.
The ribbed detailing running all over the jumper was lovely and although you could half tuck the front of it into the skirt, the TV star leaned into the casual feel and left hers draped over the top. The skirt was midi length and made from the same ribbed material with an elasticated waist. Together the jumper and skirt were such a sensational combination, though each piece could be mixed and matched with other staples too.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)
A photo posted by on
Alison’s co-ord has proved that comfort and elegance can go hand-in-hand and she finished her outfit off with chunky gold earrings and layered what appeared to be a few delicate gold chain necklaces. The glimmer of the jewellery brought some additional glamour and layering different necklaces can make a huge impact. If you pick similar-toned chain necklaces in different lengths, it gives a slightly more unique look and frames the neckline of your top.
Wearing jewellery is a simple way to make your outfit feel a little more special and polished. When she films This Morning, Alison is rarely seen without some form of jewellery, usually gold-toned, and she loves going bold with her earrings and more understated with her necklaces. Especially if you’re looking to layer your jewellery, keeping the pieces more minimal helps to ensure the final effect is cohesive.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandals review: "there's no going back to regular slippers"
Once you step into a pair of 'Furkenstocks', there's no turning back
By Antonia Kraskowski Published
-
Subtle and sophisticated, Duchess Sophie’s blush pink jumper is on our 2025 trend board
The Duchess of Edinburgh loves wearing pink and one of her favourite pastel shades couldn't be more on-trend for this spring/summer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandals review: "there's no going back to regular slippers"
Once you step into a pair of 'Furkenstocks', there's no turning back
By Antonia Kraskowski Published
-
I wasn't sure how to style rich browns, but Katie Holmes convinced me blue is the answer
If you're wondering how to style the colour of the year, take a look at Holmes' luxurious colour combination.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Beige doesn't have to be boring - Amanda Holden's head-to-toe ecru look showed how
Amanda Holden is a fan of monochrome looks, and her latest casual, pared back outfit of neutral colours perfectly showcases the trend
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Frankie from The Traitors styled her navy corduroy jumpsuit to perfection with a popped collar and designer heels
The Traitors series 3 made us love Francesca Rowan-Plowden - and her captivating style
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Are baggy jeans the biggest denim trend of 2025? Olivia Colman's wide barrel leg pair has us thinking so
We're shopping similar styles from some of our favourite brands
By Molly Smith Published
-
Emilia Fox’s black dungarees were the coolest jeans alternative styled with Adidas trainers and hot pink jumper
The Silent Witness star showcased how cool dungarees can be and we're tempted to pick up a pair to style with staple knitwear
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Moss' simple secret to glamour - she's been wearing this exact black fur coat for decades
From the noughties to earlier this week, Kate's coat remains a lasting staple that will never go out of fashion
By Molly Smith Published
-
Parisian elegance? Anita Rani’s beret, white shirt and red lipstick combination screams it from the rooftops
Anita Rani once wore a look we can't define as anything other than Parisian chic and showed how to style a beret and red lipstick
By Emma Shacklock Published