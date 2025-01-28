Alison Hammond's khaki co-ord and layered gold jewellery tied confidence and comfort together

Alison Hammond wore a cosy khaki co-ord and layered gold jewellery on This Morning and this look tied confidence and comfort together.

Comfort and warmth are two of the most important factors when it comes to winter outfits but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to feel stylish and confident in our clothes too. It’s easy to reach for the leggings and thick jumpers in our winter capsule wardrobe, but for Sunday Roasts with friends and winter outings sometimes we want something a little dressier but still comfy. A knitted co-ord is a great option that can easily be overlooked as it has the cosiness we love about knitwear but a matching set is always going to feel that bit more put-together.

A warm co-ord strikes the perfect balance and Alison Hammond’s khaki green co-ord styled with layered gold necklaces is our idea of a warm but chic ensemble. She wore this roll neck jumper and midi skirt from Vila to present This Morning on 24th January and we were given a glimpse of her look on Instagram.

The ITV show shared a hilarious clip of a viewer calling in to share a Bridget Jones-esque anecdote with Alison and her co-host Dermot O’Leary and we could see a close-up of her outfit. The jumper and skirt are still available to buy separately on ASOS and come in Vila Curve, Vila and Vila Petite versions. Alison’s co-ord is selling out fast across all the options and we can see why as the khaki green tone is so stunning.

It’s earthy enough to feel unintimidating as a colour, but is something a little different to the neutrals that we naturally gravitate towards. Khaki green is also one of those shades that isn’t so deep and rich that it feels instantly more wintery, like burgundy, forest green or plum, and so it can be worn well into spring when it’s still cold.

(Image credit: Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Utilitarian tones like khaki and olive are one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 too and Alison Hammond’s jumper and skirt are stunning pieces to wear if you want to get on board with this. The jumper had a roll neck, dropped shoulders and slightly flared sleeves which all complemented the relaxed silhouette.

The ribbed detailing running all over the jumper was lovely and although you could half tuck the front of it into the skirt, the TV star leaned into the casual feel and left hers draped over the top. The skirt was midi length and made from the same ribbed material with an elasticated waist. Together the jumper and skirt were such a sensational combination, though each piece could be mixed and matched with other staples too.

Alison’s co-ord has proved that comfort and elegance can go hand-in-hand and she finished her outfit off with chunky gold earrings and layered what appeared to be a few delicate gold chain necklaces. The glimmer of the jewellery brought some additional glamour and layering different necklaces can make a huge impact. If you pick similar-toned chain necklaces in different lengths, it gives a slightly more unique look and frames the neckline of your top.

Wearing jewellery is a simple way to make your outfit feel a little more special and polished. When she films This Morning, Alison is rarely seen without some form of jewellery, usually gold-toned, and she loves going bold with her earrings and more understated with her necklaces. Especially if you’re looking to layer your jewellery, keeping the pieces more minimal helps to ensure the final effect is cohesive.