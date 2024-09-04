Alicia Keys' embellished cargo jeans are the ultimate pair of trousers for autumn styling

Alicia Keys' sophisticated denim outfit has us reconsidering our go-to jean choices as she confidently beams in a flower embellished pair at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships.

With the resurrection of our autumn capsule wardrobes, jeans are making a welcomed reappearance. And if you've found yourself in need of new staple denim pieces, then you may want to consider choosing an embellished pair—a unique and playful take on a classic denim jeans.

After figuring out the best jeans for your body type, there is lots to consider, including the cut, colour, and any additional style details. And Alicia Keys' floral-covered cargo pair offer a refreshing departure from the usual denim options, which couldn't be more perfect for the autumn months ahead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alicia combines the floral jeans with an open white blouse, brown heeled pumps, and a similar-tone leather handbag. Finishing off the look, she opts for large statement hoop earrings, square frame sunglasses, and a gold necklace. A winning accessory combination that adds to the glamorous, refined feel of this outfit.

These jeans are certainly a statement piece, adding a feminine edge to a classic design, and the botanical embroidery makes them super easy to style too, making them appropriate for both casual and formal occasions. For example, style them with heels and a smart blouse for special occasions, dining out, or evening events. Or wear them for daytime outings, paired with your favourite t-shirt, knitwear, and your best white trainers.

Shop Alicia Keys' Look

Desigual Long Denim Pants Flowers £109 at Desigual These denim jeans are the perfect way to subtly make a statement without going overboard, and the floral feature sits neatly on the hip. Style with loafers, heels or your favourite pair of trainers, Mint Velvet Stand Collar Blouse £69 at John Lewis If you are looking for a blouse that is ideal for layering underneath knitwear, blazers or jackets, this option is a fabulous pick. Tuck into either denim jeans, tailored trousers or flowy skirts. Ralph Lauren Lanette Leather Pump £139 at Ralph Lauren Made with supple full-grain leather these pointed toe pumps are an amazing shoe for autumn styling. Plus they feature padded insoles making them ideal for all-day wear, and these would make the most comfortable wedding guest shoes too.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Alicia is proving that denim doesn't always have to be understated—sometimes more is more! Between the cargo pockets and intricate embellishment on these jeans, there's a lot to love. They're a great way to lean into statement denim if the barrel leg or leopard print trends don't appeal to you, and pairing them with a simple white shirt is a clever styling trick that allows the jeans to do all the talking.".

We love to see jeans styled this way, which creates a high-end look, showing that through the cooler months ahead, we can still feel comfortable while looking our best. Choosing statement jeans with an embellished feature really does elevate denim, and styling jeans with heels may just be a hack that we steal going forward.