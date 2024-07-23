Alex Jones’s light wash jeans, green striped shirt and raffia tote just inspired our new on-repeat summer outfit

Alex Jones has just inspired our new on-repeat summer outfit with her green striped shirt and light wash blue jeans.

Sometimes all we want is a simple summer outfit that takes minimal effort to style but looks stunning every time and we’ve just found a new favourite combination. TV presenter Alex Jones wore the casual day-to-day look of dreams in a recent Instagram video which saw her giving fans a sneak peek of what she carries in her bag. At the moment that bag is a gorgeous raffia tote bag that’s perfect for the season and Alex opted to wear jeans and a green and white striped shirt to film the video. Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type, they soon become a staple in your wardrobe and these ones had a high waisted fit and were light wash.

If you’re not a fan of white jeans outfits as they can be tricky to put together, then wearing some light blue jeans can give an equally summery feel to an outfit. Alex’s jeans looked like they could be either mom jeans or straight leg jeans and both are timeless cuts that work well with a huge range of tops, either tucked in or left loose.

Shop Alex Jones's Relaxed Summer Outfit

Sézane Tomboy Shirt £85 at Sézane Made from a linen-cotton mix, this shirt is such a beautiful breathable piece for the warmer months but could easily be layered over in the autumn and winter. It comes in so many colourways but this ecru and emerald green striped design is great if you want to emulate Alex Jones's look. Zara Mom-Fit Jeans £29.99 at Zara We find ourselves reaching for a light wash pair of denim jeans this time of year and these are fabulous. They have a high waisted fit, with a slight crop to them and a front zip and button fastening. Style with a striped shirt like Alex's or your favourite T-shirt or vest top for a casual summer outfit. Pocadri Woven Large Tote £25.66 at Amazon Nothing screams summer quite like a raffia bag and this one has beautiful tan handles that give a similar feel to Alex Jones's bag. There's space inside for all your essentials and it's lined, with a zip closure to help keep your belongings secure.

On this occasion the TV star tucked in an old favourite striped H&M shirt and instead of the often-seen blue and white stripes, she chose an emerald green and white colourway. This was a fun choice and the pop of bright green added vibrancy to her outfit without being overpowering. These tones also worked well with the light blue jeans and Alex Jones rolled up her sleeves and left a few buttons unfastened.

Just by making these small styling choices she made her shirt that bit more relaxed and effortlessly cool. This is the perfect way to wear a collared shirt day-to-day when you don’t want it to look business-like or too formal. Alex finished off her look with a beige belt and whilst she wasn’t technically wearing her tote bag, we can already envisage how beautiful it would look worn over her shoulder with this exact outfit.

It was spacious to say the least and Alex proved throughout the video just how much could fit inside - including another handbag! Whether you want to take it with you to the beach on holiday or for running errands or enjoying picnics in the local park, a large woven tote bag like this is a great accessory to have in your collection.

They add an instant summer edge to an outfit and a tote is such a practical style because of its capacity to fit your essentials. Some of the best handbags on Amazon are tote bags for a reason and although we sadly couldn’t see what shoes Alex was wearing in this video, a pair of matching raffia heels or sliders would be gorgeous. Alternatively, her best white trainers would accentuate the summer casual feel of this look and the TV star added some chunky gold chain necklaces and a watch.

As the base of an outfit a pair of jeans and a shirt is such an easy-to-style option, whichever colours you choose. These light wash jeans are Alex’s current favourites as earlier in July she wore what look to be the same ones in another Instagram post as she packed to move house. On this chillier day she wore a navy and forest green three quarter zip fleece with them, showing that they work with jewel-tones just as much as bright and neutral colours.