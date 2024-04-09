Claudia Winkleman appears on Instagram in Traitors-inspired look we've all been missing – and her stunning purple velvet blazer is 40% off today
The TV presenter is back and once again looking effortlessly chic
Claudia Winkleman has appeared on Instagram with a 'special message' for No7 fans. But her outfit is all we can think about - going full on Traitors-style, it's a look we've been missing since the second series ended back in January.
Wearing an outfit that has become synonymous with the TV presenter, Claudia recorded the video wearing a pair of trademark black leggings, pink shirt with ribbon detail, and finished it off with the most stunning purple velvet blazer from Jigsaw – which currently has 40% off.
Claudia's wardrobe on The Traitors has made her stylist Sinead McKeefry a household name, with people all over the UK (and the world) wanting to replicate Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits themselves. Sinead is a master of bringing designer to the high street, so it comes as no surprise that much of Claudia's ensemble can be found in very familiar, affordable shops.
A photo posted by on
The purple suede blazer on Claudia is particularly stunning. An investment piece, it would make a fabulous addition to any capsule wardrobe, which would serve you all year round. There's also a teal version of the blazer, which is now half price at £120.
While The Traitors season 3 has been commissioned, it isn't expected to hit TV screens until at least January 2025 – which is still a long time to wait and eagerly anticipate the gorgeous wardrobe we've now come to expect from Sinead and Claudia. So this video is a nice little teaser to keep us going – here's hoping there's more to come between now and the new year.
Shop Claudia's look
RRP:
Was £240 now £144 | What can we say, other than 'wow'. This gorgeous velvet blazer features a chic tonal trim, internal piping and horn buttons to elevate the entire piece. Simply stunning - and it's almost half price today!
RRP:
Was £58 now £52.20 | Claudia Winkleman's leggings are a key investment piece for any wardrobe - and she has a few brands to choose from, including these popular Spanx. Not only do they offer a beautiful silhouette, there's ample support and comfort too.
