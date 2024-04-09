Claudia Winkleman appears on Instagram in Traitors-inspired look we've all been missing – and her stunning purple velvet blazer is 40% off today

The TV presenter is back and once again looking effortlessly chic

Claudia Winkleman
(Image credit: BBC)
Jump to category:
Kerrie Hughes
By Kerrie Hughes
published

Claudia Winkleman has appeared on Instagram with a 'special message' for No7 fans. But her outfit is all we can think about - going full on Traitors-style, it's a look we've been missing since the second series ended back in January. 

Wearing an outfit that has become synonymous with the TV presenter, Claudia recorded the video wearing a pair of trademark black leggings, pink shirt with ribbon detail, and finished it off with the most stunning purple velvet blazer from Jigsaw – which currently has 40% off

Claudia's wardrobe on The Traitors has made her stylist Sinead McKeefry a household name, with people all over the UK (and the world) wanting to replicate Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits themselves. Sinead is a master of bringing designer to the high street, so it comes as no surprise that much of Claudia's ensemble can be found in very familiar, affordable shops.

A post shared by No7 (@no7uk)

A photo posted by on

The purple suede blazer on Claudia is particularly stunning. An investment piece, it would make a fabulous addition to any capsule wardrobe, which would serve you all year round. There's also a teal version of the blazer, which is now half price at £120.  

While The Traitors season 3 has been commissioned, it isn't expected to hit TV screens until at least January 2025 – which is still a long time to wait and eagerly anticipate the gorgeous wardrobe we've now come to expect from Sinead and Claudia. So this video is a nice little teaser to keep us going – here's hoping there's more to come between now and the new year.

Shop Claudia's look

Jigsaw blazer
Velvet Ashby Blazer

RRP: Was £240 now £144 | What can we say, other than 'wow'. This gorgeous velvet blazer features a chic tonal trim, internal piping and horn buttons to elevate the entire piece. Simply stunning - and it's almost half price today!
 

black leggings
Spanx Seamless Leggings

RRP: Was £58 now £52.20 | Claudia Winkleman's leggings are a key investment piece for any wardrobe - and she has a few brands to choose from, including these popular Spanx.  Not only do they offer a beautiful silhouette, there's ample support and comfort too. 

M&S pink shirt
M&S Slim Fit Shirt

RRP: £45 | We're not entirely sure this shirt is an exact match, but if not, it's pretty close. From the menswear section at M&S, this slim fit shirt is perfect for teaming with a blazer, especially if you add some ribbon detail, as per Claudia. 

Kerrie Hughes
Kerrie Hughes
Acting Editor

Kerrie is the acting editor of woman&home. For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.

 

After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.


As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.  


Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.

Latest