Claudia Winkleman appears on Instagram in Traitors-inspired look we've all been missing – and her stunning purple velvet blazer is 40% off today

Claudia Winkleman has appeared on Instagram with a 'special message' for No7 fans. But her outfit is all we can think about - going full on Traitors-style, it's a look we've been missing since the second series ended back in January.

Wearing an outfit that has become synonymous with the TV presenter, Claudia recorded the video wearing a pair of trademark black leggings, pink shirt with ribbon detail, and finished it off with the most stunning purple velvet blazer from Jigsaw – which currently has 40% off.

Claudia's wardrobe on The Traitors has made her stylist Sinead McKeefry a household name, with people all over the UK (and the world) wanting to replicate Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits themselves. Sinead is a master of bringing designer to the high street, so it comes as no surprise that much of Claudia's ensemble can be found in very familiar, affordable shops.

The purple suede blazer on Claudia is particularly stunning. An investment piece, it would make a fabulous addition to any capsule wardrobe, which would serve you all year round. There's also a teal version of the blazer, which is now half price at £120.

While The Traitors season 3 has been commissioned, it isn't expected to hit TV screens until at least January 2025 – which is still a long time to wait and eagerly anticipate the gorgeous wardrobe we've now come to expect from Sinead and Claudia. So this video is a nice little teaser to keep us going – here's hoping there's more to come between now and the new year.

Shop Claudia's look