These celebrity children raided their parents' wardrobe, proving everything comes back in style

It's a well-known fact that fashion trends are cyclical - and what you thought would never come back in style, does.

Sometimes that's a good thing, and other times... not so much. The 90s trends we all remember might have some fond memories for some, but others might want to forget all about them.

Still, we might move on, and it's up to the next generations to turn what was our trend into a vintage look. And that's exactly what we see with the children of iconic celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman and more.

Celebrity children who raided their parents' wardrobe

Carole Middleton and Kate Middleton's matching dress

Catherine, Princess of Wales is celebrated for her impeccable style, whether she's looking every inch the princess in her formal wear or keeping things casual. And, as it turns out, much of her inherent style is actually inherited style.

Kate and mum Carole Middleton have been style twins on several occasions, including with a stunning pink dress from a favourite brand of the Princess', ME+EM.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford is one of the most famous supermodels to have ever done it, and it looks like Kaia Gerber has taken the torch and ran with it.

Kaia's Instagram is often filled with photos of the actress and model raiding her mother's enviable wardrobe filled with vintage pieces from the 80s, 90s and more.

But one of the ultimate examples of one generation inspiring the next was when Kaia walked the red carpet at 2024’s TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival).

Kaia dipped into her supermodel parent’s wardrobe to recreate her 1993 Academy Awards look – a Hervé Léger body-con maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline and underwire cups.

Lady Louise Windsor and Duchess Sophie

Royal fans have loved seeing the rise of Lady Louise Windsor - who has come into her own and grown up into a stylish and polite asset to the Firm.

Enjoying a close bond with her equally fashionable mother, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, eagle-eyed fans spotted that Lady Louise dipped into her mum's wardrobe for her Christmas 2024 Walkabout outfit.

Lady Louise was seen wearing the same dove grey beret by Jane Taylor Millinery that Sophie had worn for an Easter service earlier that year. This isn't the first time, either. For the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Lady Louise wore her mum's Philip Treacy hat, first worn for 2009's Trooping the Colour.

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault

Salma Hayek’s best looks over the years have always proven to be a highlight of any red carpet and she's passed that skill on to her daughter, Valentina.

Joining the From Dusk ‘till Dawn star at the 2023 Oscars, Valentina looked radiant alongside her actress mother, and wore the Isaac Mizrahi dress her mum had owned since before she was even born.

Salma first wore the dress back in 1997.

Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie

When Zahara Jolie (and her siblings) joined their Oscar-winning mother, Angelina Jolie, for the premiere of her movie, The Eternals, eagle-eyed fans spotted that she had borrowed something belonging to Angelina.

Zahara was wearing Angelina Jolie’s iconic 2014 Oscar dress – a shimmering, silver Elie Saab Couture gown. No wonder Angelina kept hold of this!

Jessica Alba and Honor Warren

Hand-me-downs don't seem as bad when you're getting vintage pieces from Hollywood icon Jessica Alba.

Of course, Honor Warren doesn't refer to the Sin City star as such - she just calls her 'mom'. And when Honor joined her mother on the red carpet in 2023, she borrowed a look straight from 2007.

Honor wore an A-lined, punky, checked green and black mini dress from Prada.

Sharing snaps of the family to her Instagram, Jessica wrote, "Throwing it back all the way to ‘07 and ‘10 in the sweetest way ever. For the screening of Trigger Warning, Honor wore my @prada dress from the 2007 premier of Valentine’s Day in London."

Nicole Kidman and her daughters

Nicole Kidman's best looks have cemented her as a bona fide style icon and her daughters - Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret - might have inherited the fashion gene.

Speaking with W Magazine, the Oscar-winning star shared that she's been preserving her iconic looks for her daughters and now they're getting older and have begun branching out (Sunday Rose joined her at the Balenciaga shows), they've started dipping into the archives.

The Moulin Rouge! icon shared, "They raid my wardrobe all the time. I'm like, 'Okay, what's mine is yours.' But I don't raid their closet, even though I'm like, 'Oh, that's cute.' But I'm not allowed to take anything. It's a one-way exchange."

Kate and Carole Middleton sharing high street favourites

In 2012, the now Princess of Wales achieved one of her earliest landmarks as a royal - she gave her first public speech.

For the important occasion, she touchingly had her mother's support in more ways than one. Kate wore Carole's double-breasted blue 'Trina; dress from Reiss. Carole was first seen wearing the high street item for the 2010 Royal Ascot races.

Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette

Courteney Cox's daughter, Coco, has started to realise the benefits of having an A-list celebrity for a mother - the very best 90s fashion at her fingertips.

The Friends icon shared a picture of her daughter on Instagram wearing a dress that she had first worn on the red carpet over 20 years ago. Courteney posted a split image of herself and her daughter wearing the same dress, pointing out that it was a "damn good purchase".

Stylish *and* thrifty.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin

Apple Martin, the daughter of Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay's Chris Martin, has emerged as one to watch - a new style icon for the Gen Z generation.

In an Instagram story, Gwyneth previously shared a photo of her daughter wearing her divisive 2002 Oscar dress. Apple was posing for her mother in the gothic Alexander McQueen creation - and it's not all she's borrowed.

Gwyneth has previously revealed that Apple has a habit of dabbling in her wardrobe.

"She loves to go into the archive and try things on, and it’s really fun,” the GOOP founder told Today with Hoda and Jenna. “She’s absconded with many of the ’90s Calvin Klein skirts, tube skirts and all kinds of slip dresses, and she’s very into the ’90s - as all the kids are apparently.”

Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton

Oscar winning screen star Kate Winslet hasn't only passed on her love for acting to her daughter, Mia Threapleton, she's also passed along a clearly defined aesthetic.

While Mia has begun acting - starring in the likes of Apple TV's The Buccaneers and alongside her mother in Channel 4's I Am Ruth - fans have spotted that the star has also been inspired by her mum's wardrobe.

For the Vanity Fair Rising Star BAFTAs in 2023, Mia wore a chic, one shouldered little black dress which her mum had worn 13 years earlier.

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum

In 2022, Leni Klum borrowed her model mum's silky black strapless dress from the 1990s for her prom.

She shared a snap of herself wearing the dress, writing, "Prom night in mamas dress."

I get so excited when I see my daughters re-wearing my clothes," Heidi told People magazine. "My eldest daughter, she also is a model, and she goes to events and when she wears my clothes I'm not just proud but we can upcycle."

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, are basically doubles of each other, and fans love it when the pair attend events together.

While the two look nearly identical, they also share a love of the same clothes.

Having worn the same outfits on several occasions, Reese has spoken to People magazine in the past saying that, when it comes to her wardrobe, Ava has access to "anything she wants to wear... She and I just swap clothes."

Madonna and Lourdes Leon

A style icon since the 80s, Madonna's influence hasn't waivered for decades - and it even extends to her daughter.

Now an up-and-coming musician, model and muse of her own, Madonna's eldest child, Lourdes Leon, has channelled her mum's style several times.

When asked if she ever delves into her mother's designer wardrobe in the past, Lourdes has said, "Oh my God. Like all the time! But she does the same thing to me now."

Princess Caroline and Grace Kelly

For the 2019 Rose Ball in Monaco, Grace Kelly's daughter, Princess Caroline of Hanover, wore a special set of pearls belonging to her iconic mother.

This was special in ways many might not have realised.

It was the very first time Caroline had worn the sentimental jewels belonging to her mother since her death in 1982.

The triple-strand pearl necklace with a diamond swirl motif from Van Cleef & Arpels were picked as a wedding present for the Princess by Prince Rainier.

Jessica Alba and Haven Warren

Jessica Alba proved the power of keeping hold of outfits, even if they fall out of fashion.

Keeping hold of her mid-noughties dresses, the resurgence in that aesthetic proved popular with her own children. Her daughter, Haven, wore one of Jessica’s dresses when the family attended a premiere event together some ten years later.

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie

Angelina Jolie made the 2021 premiere of her Marvel movie, Eternals, a family affair.

Stepping out with all her children by her side, fans spotted that Shiloh was wearing a black and white, floral Dior dress that Angelina had worn before in 2019.

Brooke Shields and Rowan Henchy

Brooke Shields has had many iconic red carpet looks over the years, and the radiant red one she wore to the 1998 Golden Globes is a highlight.

Giving the dress new life decades later, Brooke's daughter, Rowan Henchy, wore the look to her prom.

The special moment was shared on Brooke’s Instagram, where she wrote, “I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom.”

Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri

In 2024, Eva Amurri - the daughter of Susan Sarandon - attended the Metropolitan Opera Opening Night Gala in New York City. For the glamorous occasion, Eva turned to her mother's closet, picking out a vintage Donna Karan dress.

The sheer-panelled, asymmetrical-sleeved dress was first worn by the Thelma and Louise star for the 2003 Academy Awards.

Damian Hurley is inspired by his mum's most iconic look

It's not just daughters taking style cues from their mothers!

Damian Hurley, the son of actress Elizabeth Hurley, channelled his mother in the most iconic way for an event celebrating makeup artist Pat McGrath.

Inspired by his mum's immortal safety-pin Versace dress, Damian wore a Versace creation recreating the pin motif.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Princess Isabella

Princess Isabella of Denmark didn't have to look too hard to find the perfect outfit for her confirmation in 2022.

She opted to re-wear a white Max Mara three-piece suit with a belted waist which her mother, Crown Princess Mary, has been spotted wearing on several official outings in the past.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Diana Ross

With Diana Ross as your mother, you have access to the sort of legendary outfits that few can rival.

Tracee Ellis Ross channelled her legendary mother during her AMAs hosting gig, wearing a replica outfit of a stage costume worn by her iconic Motown legend mother when she performed alongside Michael Jackson.

And Tracee revealed a hilarious anecdote about discovering the vintage piece when appearing on Naomi Campbell's YouTube series, No Filter With Naomi.

She shared, "I was out in the garage at one point, and I came back in the house with this shirt. I was like, 'Mom! Why is this not, like, in a case? This could pay for college!'"

Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger

With 70s icon and model Jerry Hall as her mother, Georgia May Jagger no doubt has access to some legendary pieces.

And some shrewd fans have spotted that Georgia May appears to have dug out this classic, refined LBD from her famous mother.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas

Catherine Zeta Jones’ daughter, Carys Douglas, has started following in her showbiz parents' footsteps, having fronted a Fendi campaign and appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair.

Carys has also proudly repurposed some of her Oscar-winning mother's looks over the years, sharing posts on social media.

Lisa Rinna and daughters

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has been sharing her pride as her daughters, Amelia Grace Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, attempt to break into the modelling world.

As they build brands of their own, the daughters have regularly shared posts of them digging into their mother's archives, including vintage Versace and Herve Leger pieces.

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos

Host and actress Kelly Ripa has been joined on the red carpet by her daughter, Lola Consuelos, on several occasions. And for a Disney Expo event in 2024, Lola wore a dress that was 30 years old.

"That dress that Lola was wearing is 30 years old,” Kelly shared on her talk show after the event. “That was my dress from 30 years ago. So I thought that was pretty cool.” She then jokingly told her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, “See? Price per wear."

A strong defence for anyone justifying a splurge.

Ivana and Ivanka Trump

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife, loved the finer things in life. And this has worked out well for daughter Ivanka.

In the past, Ivanka has shared images of her wearing an old dress of her mother's, a glamorous, shimmering flapper-style dress that Ivana wore to Studio 54.

Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck

Sometimes, it's a mother figure who can be the benefactor any fashion lover needs. In the case of Violet Affleck, she gets the benefit of both her mum, Jennifer Garner's wardrobe, and former stepmother, Jennifer Lopez.

JLo has been spotted hanging out with Violet even after her split from Ben, and in 2023, Violet was seen wearing the same pink and blush Dolce & Gabbana dress that Jennifer wore on a Valentine's date with Ben.

Princess Beatrice wears a unique family heirloom

In 2024, Princess Beatrice borrowed from her mum's closet. Normal mother-daughter things. Only, being royal, what she borrowed was far from your usual hand-me-downs.

Beatrice wore her mother's famous wedding tiara, the York Tiara, to the evening reception for the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif.

The York tiara hadn't been seen publicly for over two decades until Beatrice wore it for Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding banquet.

Crown Princess Victoria and Queen Silvia of Sweden

In 2018, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attended the Nobel Prize awards in Stockholm.

For the high-brow occasion, the Crown Princess opted to wear a regal, strapless colour-block dress. The pink, gold and silver Nina Ricci gown with an oversized bow in the back was originally worn by Queen Silvia at the same event in 1995.

In another touching nod, Victoria wore the same Connaught Tiara.

Kate Moss and Lila Moss

For Kate and Lila Moss, sartorial inspiration goes two ways - as aspiring model Lila revealed in Vogue's Diary of a Model series.

"It's so funny because I would copy her outfits consistently - always wearing black and grey, like skinny jeans. And now, I come in my outfits and she'll be like, 'Oh my god I'm so jealous you look so cute!' I'm like, 'It's all yours.'"

Princess Anne and the Queen

The late Queen Elizabeth II was renowned for her defined style, which had more reasons than just looking good - Her Majesty intentionally dressed so colourfully so that throngs of fans could all say they spotted her in the flesh.

And that's something her only daughter, Princess Anne, has continued.

While Princess Anne often dresses very similarly to her late mother, she has, in fact, inherited some of her exact pieces.

One such item was a purple coat which the Princess Royal wore back in February 2024, seen in a post shared on social media.