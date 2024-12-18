Best foot forward: Times celebrities wore ballet flats for an effortlessly chic look

You can't go wrong with ballet flats for a comfortable but smart footwear choice. However, understanding how best to style them as part of your outfit can be tricky. Fortunately, celebrities have frequently put their most fashionable foot forward over the years when it comes to flats, providing plenty of sartorial inspiration.

While a simple pair can add a dose of girlishness to a look - particularly if they come with a Mary Jane-style strap - a chunkier kind can bring a welcome edge. Depending on their design, they can also become a focal point for an outfit.

From Katie Holmes to Sienna Miller, the stars have proven that the classic style deserves a place on any capsule wardrobe - with their easy ability to be dressed up as well as down. Give these ballet flat looks a go...

Celebrities who have rocked ballet flats

Michelle Williams

Black ballet flats and a pair of well-cut jeans are a classic combo for good reason. Michelle Williams exuded easy-going style in such a duo out in New York in 2023 - which she wore with a beige blazer, stripey blue and white shirt and slick of red lipstick.

Sienna Miller

If there's one star who is on top of any trend, it's Sienna Miller. The actress wowed while out in New York in 2019 in a pair of blue straight-leg jeans with a loose patterned top and a large burgundy red tote bag. Finishing off her look was a pair of plain black slip-on flats.

Sofia Richie

While it's common for footwear to blend into an outfit, Sofia Richie ensured her shoes were the focal point when she stepped out in New York in 2023. The star wore a pair of bright red mules, which perfectly complemented her black and white sleeveless dress and black handbag.

Martha Hunt

Martha Hunt exuded feminine style at the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2023. The model gave her floaty white dress and black handbag an easy point of interest, with a pair of bright red girlish ballet flats.

Jeanne Damas

Think ballet flats are just for warm weather? Think again. Jeanne Damas proved the footwear style can look just as great in chillier temperatures at Paris Fashion Week in 2022. The fashion designer wore a nude pair with cream trousers, a printed blue blouse and an enviable brown leather winter coat with fluffy detailing.

Kate Middleton

The Princess of Wales often turns to ballet flats for royal engagements when extra comfort is required. That included navigating the grass at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in 2022, where she teamed her white midi dress with a pair of two-tone nude and black ballet flats.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss has been a dedicated fan of ballet flats for much of her time in the spotlight. The model looked chic in Milan in 2023, dressed in a smart black pair - which matched her shiny black trench coat, trousers and sunglasses.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle opted for ballet flats to attend the Invictus Games in Duesseldorf in 2023. The Duchess of Sussex wore a two-tone nude and black pair, which added a girly touch to her otherwise understated outfit - featuring a white cardigan over a black top and grey belted shorts.

Katie Holmes

Always one to be daring with fashion, Katie Holmes put her best foot forward in New York in 2024 in a pair of satin gold ballet flats. The actress turned heads by pairing them with a silky purple midi dress, a denim jacket and a red handbag.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore proved that ballet flats can easily be worn instead of heels for smart occasions. The actress kept comfortable in a pair of brown ballet flats for the photocall of Landman at the Corinthia Hotel London in 2024, which complemented her brown jacket, cream blouse and blue jeans.

Kendall Jenner

A pair of simple black ballet flats is always a wise wardrobe choice. Kendall Jenner looked the epitome of chic in her's at the US Open Tennis Championships in New York in 2024. She paired them with a short-sleeved white mini dress as well as black sunglasses and a black handbag.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski brought an edge to her outfit when out walking her dog in New York in 2024. The model wore a pair of see-through strappy ballet flats, which perfectly complemented her floaty white mini dress and black sunglasses.

Olivia Palermo

All eyes were on Olivia Palermo as she attended the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Fashion Week in 2024. The star stunned in an elegant cream coat from the designer brand, which she finished off with a pair of white flats with gold detailing.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung kept things smart for the tennis at Wimbledon in London in 2024. The star stepped out in a brown chunky knitted cardigan and a silky cream midi skirt, which she pulled together with a pair of chic black ballet flats.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

You can add a girlish element to your outfit in seconds with ballet flats. Daisy Edgar-Jones wore a brown pair with a simple strap, along with a lacy white co-ord, at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in 2024. The actress also added glowy make-up and a pearl necklace.

Zendaya

Zendaya wore the perfect summer outfit when she stepped out in Paris in 2024. The actress looked effortlessly stylish in a white halterneck top and a stripey green midi skirt - finished off with a cute pair of white strappy ballet flats.

Dakota Johnson

Ballet flats don't need to be dainty, and there are many chunky slip-on varieties out there. Dakota Johnson opted for such a pair in black - with gold detailing - for a smart-casual look while out in New York in 2023. She styled them with a white t-shirt and black patterned trousers.

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah kept comfortable for the tennis at Wimbledon in London in 2019. The star wore a cream oversized coat with white trousers and a white handbag, leaving her smart black ballet flats to take centre stage at the prestigious sporting event.

Angelina Jolie

While the red carpet may seem to call for heels, Angelina Jolie proved that pumps can look just as chic. The actress attended the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy in 2024 wearing a pair of black flats with a V-necked jumper tucked into a long pencil skirt.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber was spotted out and about in New York in 2024 in an easygoing summertime look. The model wore a black cap-sleeved ruched midi dress, which she accessorised with a pair of classic black ballet flats and black sunglasses.

Reese Witherspoon

Footwear can be used to add a pop of colour to outfits. Reese Witherspoon enlisted the easy style trick while running errands in Los Angeles in 2016. The actress matched her bright yellow ballet flats to the strap of her yellow and white cross-body bag - which she wore with a blue and white checked top, white jeans and white sunglasses.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence looked the epitome of cool on a day out in New York in 2023. The actress wore a white t-Shirt with wide-legged dark grey trousers and a matching jacket, and layered a taupe trench coat over the top, with a navy knit tied around her neck. Peeking out beneath her hems were a pair of understated black ballet flats.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

If form-fitting jeans are your preference, then Rosie Huntington-Whiteley demonstrated how to style them with aplomb at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan in 2011. The model paired a scoop-necked grey long-sleeved top with black skinnies and a pair of nude ballet flats.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid is not one to shy away from a head-turning look. The model was seen out in New York in 2022 in a layered indigo denim ensemble with a black trench coat over the top as well as a large patent bag slung over her shoulder. Her plain black ballet flats provided the perfect buffer to her edgy outfit.

Jodie Kidd

If you're worried that ballet flats can make a look seem a bit too prim and proper, then make like Jodie Kidd. The model added a more casual element to her smart black dress at a London event in 2019 with a pair of Moccasin-style taupe flats with metallic detailing.

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk proved that a gown needn't require a pair of sky-high heels. The model look effortlessly chic in a strapless cream number, paired with a pair of stylish black ballet flats - which matched her ribbon hair tie - at an event in Beverly Hills in 2024.

Karlie Kloss

Want to wear something comfy but smarter than trainers? Karlie Kloss stepped out in New York in 2024 in a cream blouse and a pair of black straight leg jeans, which she wore with a brown handbag, black sunglasses and a pair of black slip-on flats for a pulled together result.

Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler exuded edgy French chic as she arrived to film Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles in 2020. The actress wore a striped pink and black jumper, with a pair of black straight leg trousers and a pair of Mary Jane-style black ballet flats.

Kourtney Kardashian

In a rush to leave the house? Kourtney Kardashian demonstrated the perfect formula for pulling together a smart look in seconds when she stepped out in New York in 2024. The star wore a black outfit with a cream trench layered over the top and stuck to black accessories - including sunglasses, handbag and ballet flats.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore looked stylish while running errands in Pasadena, California in 2023. The star wore a pretty floral blue and white midi dress, which she perfectly complemented with a pair of navy blue ballet flats. She brought a modern element to her outfit with a structured nude handbag.

Gigi Hadid

If you're concerned about cold feet while wearing ballet flats, then Gigi Hadid has come up with the perfect style solution. The model wore an all-black outfit while out in New York in 2024 - comprising of a jacket, jumper, leggings, sunglasses, handbag and chunky flats - the latter of which she wore with a pair of long white socks.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber has got off-duty dressing down to a fine art. For an outing in Los Angeles in 2023, she wore a red sweater and shorts, with a tailored brown coat layered over the top - pulling her look together with a baseball cap, white socks and black Mary Jane-style ballet flats.