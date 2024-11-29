Carey Mulligan is so good at elevating jeans and jumpers - I should know, I've been searching for New York style inspiration

I'm packing for a trip to New York next week, and it turns out Carey is my new style icon

Three images of Carey Mulligan in New York
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr
By
published
Features

Sometimes I feel like the preparation and packing for a holiday takes as long as the trip itself. Anyone else?

It's a bit easier when you're just taking swimwear and summer dresses, but I'm off to chilly New York next week, and when searching for inspiration on what to take, I came across Carey Mulligan, who clearly knows a thing or two about putting together a winter capsule wardrobe.

These three outfits - all worn in New York - prove she's got an incredibly stylish way of elevating everyday basics like jeans, trainers and ankle boots. It's really quite formulaic as well - smart coats, blue denim in various cuts, ankle boots or trainers and knitwear. It's an effortlessly stylish approach that makes deciding what to wear each day that much easier.

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith agrees with me, saying: "Carey Mulligan is someone to study if you're looking for the ultimate city outfit formula—she reaffirms that combining elevated basics is the way forward.

"Reach for a tailored coat, denim jeans, and sleek leather boots (or your favourite trainers)—oh, and to top it off, reach for some luxe sunglasses and you're good to go."

So with Carey in mind, I've been on a cold weather wardrobe shopping spree. Thank me later!

Copy Carey: Outfit 1

Carey Mulligan is seen in Tribeca on November 27, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian Wool Blend Double Breasted Coat
Karen Millen Italian Wool Blend Double Breasted Coat

The exact Bottega Veneta coat Carey is wearing here will set you back a whopping $5,800, but this Karen Millen coat could easily be mistaken for designer. With its smart double-breasted design it won't date. Buy it now, wear it for years to come, whichever side of the pond you're on!

Mid Blue Elevated Straight Leg 100% Cotton Jeans
Next Elevated Straight Leg 100% Cotton Jeans

I'm so fussy about denim, but these Next jeans have to be up there amongst the best wide leg jeansfor me. The wide hemline is really similar to Carey's leg-elongating style. Wear yours with a turtleneck knit and gold jewellery.

Glamorous oversized woven shoulder bag in dark brown
Glamorous Oversized Woven Shoulder Bag

Carey's Bottgea Veneta Gemelli bag will cost you £2,870, but for a fraction of that price, this shoulder bag will win you loads of compliments. The rich red-brown colour is spot on for this time of year, and it's really roomy.

Copy Carey: Outfit 2

Carey Mulligan is seen in Tribeca on November 28, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

DOUBLE-BREASTED WOOL BLEND COAT ZW COLLECTION
Zara Double-Breasted Wool Blend coat

Zara have a real skill for making coats than look infinitely more expensive than they are. The longer length and lapels really set this one apart from others I've seen on the high street.

Solid Marin SweaterExact match

La Ligne Solid Marin Sweater

When in Rome, right? La Ligne is a New York-based label, and this is the exact knit Carey is wearing. Meghan Markle and Olivia Wilde are both fans of the Marin sweater too.

Adidas Gazelle trainers
Adidas Originals Gazelle Trainers

Carey's wearing a pair of Gucci x Adidas trainers, but with a rare 25% discount, these Gazelles will do the trick nicely. When you're a tourist walking round New York, the most comfortable trainers are a non-negotiable.

Copy Carey: Outfit 3

Actress Carey Mulligan is seen walking in midtown on November 14, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Notch Lapel Camel Coat on model

Generic Notch Lapel Coat at Amazon

You wouldn't believe that this coat was from Amazon, would you? At just shy of £32, this probably won't last as long as more expensive options, but it's an easy and affordable way to channel Carey's dreamy Celine coat without the nightmare price tag that accompanies it.

Heavenly London The Silver & Moissanite Earrings
Heavenly London The Silver & Moissanite Earrings

These are really similar to the diamond Jessica McCormack earrings that Carey's is wearing, only they're thousands of pounds cheaper. They're from Heavenly London, a label loved by Kate Middleton, so it really is a win win!

Mala Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Bootie cut out

SARTO by Franco Sarto Mala Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Bootie

Oh, so the perfect pair of winter boots does exist. Between the pointed toe, kitten heel, classic black colourway and reduced price, I'm am running to the checkout with these beauties.

