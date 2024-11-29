Carey Mulligan is so good at elevating jeans and jumpers - I should know, I've been searching for New York style inspiration
I'm packing for a trip to New York next week, and it turns out Carey is my new style icon
Sometimes I feel like the preparation and packing for a holiday takes as long as the trip itself. Anyone else?
It's a bit easier when you're just taking swimwear and summer dresses, but I'm off to chilly New York next week, and when searching for inspiration on what to take, I came across Carey Mulligan, who clearly knows a thing or two about putting together a winter capsule wardrobe.
These three outfits - all worn in New York - prove she's got an incredibly stylish way of elevating everyday basics like jeans, trainers and ankle boots. It's really quite formulaic as well - smart coats, blue denim in various cuts, ankle boots or trainers and knitwear. It's an effortlessly stylish approach that makes deciding what to wear each day that much easier.
woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith agrees with me, saying: "Carey Mulligan is someone to study if you're looking for the ultimate city outfit formula—she reaffirms that combining elevated basics is the way forward.
"Reach for a tailored coat, denim jeans, and sleek leather boots (or your favourite trainers)—oh, and to top it off, reach for some luxe sunglasses and you're good to go."
So with Carey in mind, I've been on a cold weather wardrobe shopping spree. Thank me later!
Copy Carey: Outfit 1
The exact Bottega Veneta coat Carey is wearing here will set you back a whopping $5,800, but this Karen Millen coat could easily be mistaken for designer. With its smart double-breasted design it won't date. Buy it now, wear it for years to come, whichever side of the pond you're on!
I'm so fussy about denim, but these Next jeans have to be up there amongst the best wide leg jeansfor me. The wide hemline is really similar to Carey's leg-elongating style. Wear yours with a turtleneck knit and gold jewellery.
Carey's Bottgea Veneta Gemelli bag will cost you £2,870, but for a fraction of that price, this shoulder bag will win you loads of compliments. The rich red-brown colour is spot on for this time of year, and it's really roomy.
Copy Carey: Outfit 2
Zara have a real skill for making coats than look infinitely more expensive than they are. The longer length and lapels really set this one apart from others I've seen on the high street.
Exact match
When in Rome, right? La Ligne is a New York-based label, and this is the exact knit Carey is wearing. Meghan Markle and Olivia Wilde are both fans of the Marin sweater too.
Carey's wearing a pair of Gucci x Adidas trainers, but with a rare 25% discount, these Gazelles will do the trick nicely. When you're a tourist walking round New York, the most comfortable trainers are a non-negotiable.
Copy Carey: Outfit 3
You wouldn't believe that this coat was from Amazon, would you? At just shy of £32, this probably won't last as long as more expensive options, but it's an easy and affordable way to channel Carey's dreamy Celine coat without the nightmare price tag that accompanies it.
These are really similar to the diamond Jessica McCormack earrings that Carey's is wearing, only they're thousands of pounds cheaper. They're from Heavenly London, a label loved by Kate Middleton, so it really is a win win!
Oh, so the perfect pair of winter boots does exist. Between the pointed toe, kitten heel, classic black colourway and reduced price, I'm am running to the checkout with these beauties.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
