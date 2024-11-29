Carey Mulligan is so good at elevating jeans and jumpers - I should know, I've been searching for New York style inspiration

Sometimes I feel like the preparation and packing for a holiday takes as long as the trip itself. Anyone else?

It's a bit easier when you're just taking swimwear and summer dresses, but I'm off to chilly New York next week, and when searching for inspiration on what to take, I came across Carey Mulligan, who clearly knows a thing or two about putting together a winter capsule wardrobe.

These three outfits - all worn in New York - prove she's got an incredibly stylish way of elevating everyday basics like jeans, trainers and ankle boots. It's really quite formulaic as well - smart coats, blue denim in various cuts, ankle boots or trainers and knitwear. It's an effortlessly stylish approach that makes deciding what to wear each day that much easier.

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith agrees with me, saying: "Carey Mulligan is someone to study if you're looking for the ultimate city outfit formula—she reaffirms that combining elevated basics is the way forward.

"Reach for a tailored coat, denim jeans, and sleek leather boots (or your favourite trainers)—oh, and to top it off, reach for some luxe sunglasses and you're good to go."

So with Carey in mind, I've been on a cold weather wardrobe shopping spree. Thank me later!

Copy Carey: Outfit 1

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copy Carey: Outfit 2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara Double-Breasted Wool Blend coat £149 at Zara Zara have a real skill for making coats than look infinitely more expensive than they are. The longer length and lapels really set this one apart from others I've seen on the high street. Exact match La Ligne Solid Marin Sweater £260 at La Ligne When in Rome, right? La Ligne is a New York-based label, and this is the exact knit Carey is wearing. Meghan Markle and Olivia Wilde are both fans of the Marin sweater too. Adidas Originals Gazelle Trainers £63.75 (was £85) at Adidas Carey's wearing a pair of Gucci x Adidas trainers, but with a rare 25% discount, these Gazelles will do the trick nicely. When you're a tourist walking round New York, the most comfortable trainers are a non-negotiable.

Copy Carey: Outfit 3

(Image credit: Getty Images)