Kate Middleton has been wearing these elegant earrings for over a decade and they're 20% off today

Black Friday is in full swing, and although you may see a frenzy over gadgets and appliances in the huge sales that are happening this week, I for one, will making the most of the discounts to update my jewellery collection.

Kate Middleton's favourite Monica Vinader earrings have already caught my attention, but now I can't decide between those emerald earrings and this pretty pearl imitation drop design by Heavenly London.

They are, after all, a favourite of the Princess of Wales. She's got plenty of heirloom pieces in her jewellery box, but she's returned to these tried and tested classics on at least five occasions in the last thirteen years, and they look just as good now.

Most recently, Kate wore them with a very sophisticated Self-Portrait dress (shop a similar version here) to attend the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery last year.

Featuring a row of three imitation diamonds set just above a single pearl, these earrings truly are showstoppers. And the good news is, not only are they still available to buy, but you can get 20% - or even 25% off for Black Friday...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate's earrings

Exact match Heavenly London The Pearl and ‘Diamond’ Earrings £96 at Heavenly London (was £120) Use the code HEAVENLYBF for 20% off everything Use the code HEAVENLYBF25 for 25% off orders over £180 Under £100 for a pair of Kate Middleton-approved earrings is pretty impressive, and it's undeniable that these look so much more expensive. The cubic zirconia stones really catch the light, and let's face it, you don't have to worry about them quite as much as you would if they were real diamonds! They're a timeless investment that will work really well with all your party season outfits, but I'm a big fan of not keeping jewellery for best - wear them with jeans and jumpers to add a bit of sparkle to every day.

The Princess of Wales has worn these earrings for five engagements, as far back as 2011 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While you're shopping, the rest of the Heavenly London collection is well worth checking out. It's a British brand, launched by Belinda Scott and now run by her daughter Maddy. And it's safe to say it's got the royal seal of approval - Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has worn their designs too.

Shop more Heavenly jewellery

Editor's pick Heavenly London The Silver Mon Couer Necklace £136 with code HEAVENLYBF I have this necklace in emerald green, and it's truly one of my favourite pieces. The little gems are heart-shaped, and it looks like it should cost thousands. Trust me when I say anyone would be happy receiving this as a Christmas gift! Heavenly London The Joséphine Ring £104 with code HEAVENLYBF It's hard to believe quite how sparkly Heavenly stones are until you see them in person. This has sold out once before and it's sure to again. Heavenly London The Silver & Moissanite Earrings £210 with code HEAVENLYBF25 These are really similar to the diamond earrings Victoria Beckham always wears , only they're a fraction of the price. You can also get a blackened version that really makes the stone pop.

According to the website, Heavenly London use "responsibly-sourced sustainable metals and gem stones such as conflict-free moissanite, cubic zirconia and lab-grown diamonds" as well as "recyclable packaging that reduces the impact on our planet, and ensure that everyone in our supply chain is paid fairly and works in a safe environment."