Kate Middleton has been wearing these elegant earrings for over a decade and they're 20% off today
Duchess Sophie is also a fan of Heavenly London
Black Friday is in full swing, and although you may see a frenzy over gadgets and appliances in the huge sales that are happening this week, I for one, will making the most of the discounts to update my jewellery collection.
Kate Middleton's favourite Monica Vinader earrings have already caught my attention, but now I can't decide between those emerald earrings and this pretty pearl imitation drop design by Heavenly London.
They are, after all, a favourite of the Princess of Wales. She's got plenty of heirloom pieces in her jewellery box, but she's returned to these tried and tested classics on at least five occasions in the last thirteen years, and they look just as good now.
Most recently, Kate wore them with a very sophisticated Self-Portrait dress (shop a similar version here) to attend the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery last year.
Featuring a row of three imitation diamonds set just above a single pearl, these earrings truly are showstoppers. And the good news is, not only are they still available to buy, but you can get 20% - or even 25% off for Black Friday...
Shop Kate's earrings
Exact match
Use the code HEAVENLYBF for 20% off everything
Use the code HEAVENLYBF25 for 25% off orders over £180
Under £100 for a pair of Kate Middleton-approved earrings is pretty impressive, and it's undeniable that these look so much more expensive. The cubic zirconia stones really catch the light, and let's face it, you don't have to worry about them quite as much as you would if they were real diamonds! They're a timeless investment that will work really well with all your party season outfits, but I'm a big fan of not keeping jewellery for best - wear them with jeans and jumpers to add a bit of sparkle to every day.
While you're shopping, the rest of the Heavenly London collection is well worth checking out. It's a British brand, launched by Belinda Scott and now run by her daughter Maddy. And it's safe to say it's got the royal seal of approval - Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has worn their designs too.
Shop more Heavenly jewellery
Editor's pick
I have this necklace in emerald green, and it's truly one of my favourite pieces. The little gems are heart-shaped, and it looks like it should cost thousands. Trust me when I say anyone would be happy receiving this as a Christmas gift!
It's hard to believe quite how sparkly Heavenly stones are until you see them in person. This has sold out once before and it's sure to again.
These are really similar to the diamond earrings Victoria Beckham always wears , only they're a fraction of the price. You can also get a blackened version that really makes the stone pop.
According to the website, Heavenly London use "responsibly-sourced sustainable metals and gem stones such as conflict-free moissanite, cubic zirconia and lab-grown diamonds" as well as "recyclable packaging that reduces the impact on our planet, and ensure that everyone in our supply chain is paid fairly and works in a safe environment."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
'We become more woman, more powerful, more sexy,' says Kate Winslet as she opens up about the 'amazing' process of ageing
Kate Winslet is saying 'no' to negativity as she enjoys her 40s
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Tired of your go-to jeans? Zara Tindall’s coated trousers are a simple alternative to transform winter looks
Zara Tindall's Cheltenham look from 2023 has inspired us to wear more coated trousers and jeans this winter for a chic edge
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Eye-catching burgundy boots give Victoria Beckham's navy roll neck jumper and relaxed jeans a seriously cool edge
The entrepreneur is a master of casual chic
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I never wear UGGs in the rain, but these £15 boot guards remove the worry of being caught in a downpour
I can't believe I didn't know these existed
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Angelica Bell's metallic trainers and bright bobble hat are the perfect accessories to add colour to winter wardrobes
We love Angelica Bell's elevated casual look - her bright and fun accessories are winter must-haves
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Amal Clooney found the chicest (and easiest) way to wear white this holiday season
This sophisticated outfit would look good on all shapes and sizes
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon just proved the power of simple 'jeans and a nice top' with the chicest outfits
The pair's stylish looks are so easy to recreate
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Forget blue denim, Sienna Miller just made a very compelling case for beige with the most stunning co-ord
Neutral-toned denim is the way forward
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton convinced me to buy these Sorel winter snow boots – they're 40% off for Black Friday
These boots are perfect for cold weather styling, and they're a steal in the sale
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Black Friday trainer deals are live - 9 sales I'd get from adidas, Superga, HOFF and more
These Black Friday trainer deals are some of the best I've seen in years
By Kerrie Hughes Published