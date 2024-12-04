Makeup-free Pamela Anderson was an ethereal vision in the butter yellow Oscar de la Renta gown of our dreams

Minimalist and absolutely stunning - Pamela Anderson was pared back perfection on the red carpet in Oscar de la Renta - and her no makeup era is her finest yet.

Right from Pamela Anderson's first bare faced red carpet moment, she's paved the way for embracing aging and natural beauty. Although the actress first stopped wearing makeup in public for a difficult reason, she's now embraced it as a lifestyle choice that makes her feel more confident and empowered than ever. Stepping out at the Gotham Awards with what's now become her signature bare-faced look, her entire pared back aesthetic was absolute magic.

Embracing the butter yellow trend, the dreamy Oscar de la Renta strapless column dress was one of Pamela's best looks so far. One of the stars favourite designers, the custom dress featured a satin bow and cape to the back and its elegant simplicity shone even more when worn without any accessories apart from matching butter yellow satin shoes. Her simple skincare trick clearly worked wonders, as Pamela's healthy glow pulled the look together beautifully.

During an interview on the red carpet, Pamela was asked how it felt to put makeup back on to to film new movie, The Last Showgirl. "I love to wear makeup," the actress replied, adding, "There's just a time and a place. In my personal life, it just doesn't make sense."

In a further red carpet moment, Pamela was asked to share her definition of beauty. Indicating she believes beauty is based on personal achievements and happiness, she chose to focus her poignant response on those traits rather than define beauty in terms of physical appearance. "Being brave and living your dreams," she responded, concluding with, "it's never too late to be living your dreams, never give up."