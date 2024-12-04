Makeup-free Pamela Anderson was an ethereal vision in the butter yellow Oscar de la Renta gown of our dreams
A fresh-faced Pamela looked gorgeous in creamy yellow at the Gotham Awards
Minimalist and absolutely stunning - Pamela Anderson was pared back perfection on the red carpet in Oscar de la Renta - and her no makeup era is her finest yet.
Right from Pamela Anderson's first bare faced red carpet moment, she's paved the way for embracing aging and natural beauty. Although the actress first stopped wearing makeup in public for a difficult reason, she's now embraced it as a lifestyle choice that makes her feel more confident and empowered than ever. Stepping out at the Gotham Awards with what's now become her signature bare-faced look, her entire pared back aesthetic was absolute magic.
Embracing the butter yellow trend, the dreamy Oscar de la Renta strapless column dress was one of Pamela's best looks so far. One of the stars favourite designers, the custom dress featured a satin bow and cape to the back and its elegant simplicity shone even more when worn without any accessories apart from matching butter yellow satin shoes. Her simple skincare trick clearly worked wonders, as Pamela's healthy glow pulled the look together beautifully.
Shop Buttery Yellow Pieces
A beautiful shade of the brand's signature satin fabric, Colada is party season must-have. Offering effortless elegance through a pleated bandeau neckline, this is the on-trend occasion dress of dreams.
This bias-cut column dress features draping at front and ruching at side seams for texture, and has an easy concealed zip closure at side for an elegant party or event look.
A flattering strapless longer-length maxi dress in shiny satin fabric, featuring ruching details along the bodice and a slim maxi-length skirt. Perfect for any staple wardrobe.
Reflecting the classic, yet sophisticated aesthetic they're known for, this pair of courts from Mango is made with uppers that are built to last and will compliment any number of classic outfits.
Defining minimal elegance, the Adrienne courts are seductively sleek thanks to their sharp pointed toe, adding a touch of class to your outfit.
During an interview on the red carpet, Pamela was asked how it felt to put makeup back on to to film new movie, The Last Showgirl. "I love to wear makeup," the actress replied, adding, "There's just a time and a place. In my personal life, it just doesn't make sense."
A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)
A photo posted by on
In a further red carpet moment, Pamela was asked to share her definition of beauty. Indicating she believes beauty is based on personal achievements and happiness, she chose to focus her poignant response on those traits rather than define beauty in terms of physical appearance. "Being brave and living your dreams," she responded, concluding with, "it's never too late to be living your dreams, never give up."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
-
-
Demi Moore's midnight plum gown with delicate off-the-shoulder detail and plenty of diamonds is mesmerising
Demi Moore took December dressing to another level at the 2024 Gotham Awards with her purple outfit and sparkling accessories
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Emma Bunton's baby pink denim co-ord proves you can wear pastels all year round
Who says pastel pink is limited to the warmer weather?
By Molly Smith Published