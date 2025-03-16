Reese Witherspoon applies her moisturiser with a brush, so I tried it for myself
An expert dermatologist weighs in with their thoughts on the actress' unusual skincare application trick
I thought using our hands to blend moisturiser into our complexion was a given, that was until I saw Reese Witherspoon's rather unusual skincare application method and I questioned whether I was doing it all wrong.
Your skincare arsenal most likely makes home to one of the best cleansers or perhaps the best hyaluronic acid serum for a hit of hydration. But, when it comes to application, one thing's for certain, our palms are one of the most used (and most effective) tools we're equipped with.
So, you can only imagine how taken aback we were when we saw Reese Witherspoon's unconventional application method of choice for one of the best face moisturisers. As someone who is always raring to trial new beauty tricks, naturally, I just had to try the uncommon method for myself to see whether it actually made a difference to my skincare routine. Plus, we get an expert dermatologist's opinion as to whether it helps or hinders the health of your skin.
My honest review of Reese Witherspoon's unusual moisturiser application trick
Posting a 'Get Ready With Me' style video to YouTube, Witherspoon lifted the lid on her go-to three step skincare routine to help prep and hydrate her complexion. While we were excited to get a peek into her beauty collection, it was her method of choice that left us intrigued.
After applying her eye cream in order to boost hydration, the actress began applying her rose-infused moisturiser with the tips of her fingers before revealing her top tip: "I’m going to show you what I do sometimes, which is take a little brush and brush it in," she says. Witherspoon adds: "It kind of goes in deeper and is really brightening."
Expert dermatologist weighs in on the method
We must admit, this trick left us slightly bewildered, so naturally we called in Dr Jonathan Kentley, consultant dermatologist at Montrose London and The Lister Hospital, to share his expert opinion: "Applying skincare with a brush is not generally necessary, but it can be beneficial in certain situations." While there aren't many clear advantages to using a brush for your skincare, Kentley notes: "It allows for a smooth and even distribution of product, particularly with thick masks or treatments [and] it can also be more hygienic if the brush is properly cleaned, as it prevents bacteria from transferring from the fingers to the face."
That said, there are also potential downsides to adopting the actress' methods, the consultant dermatologist stresses: "If the brush is not cleaned regularly, it can harbour bacteria, leading to breakouts or irritation." Kentley particularly advises anyone with sensitive or acne-prone skin to avoid trialling this trick: "Overuse of a brush, especially with firm bristles, may also cause unnecessary friction on the skin, which can compromise the skin barrier over time. For those with sensitive or acne-prone skin, this added friction could lead to redness or flare-ups."
As for the application method Kentley does recommend for your skincare routine, he suggests: "For daily skincare like serums and moisturisers, using clean hands is typically the best approach."
My verdict on Reese Witherspoon's moisturiser trick
Despite my scepticism, I decided to try my hand at this intriguing skincare application trick. Although I have used brushes in the past to apply the likes of the best face masks or face tanning drops, there was something about this method that felt strange - perhaps as I've always applied my moisturiser with my hands and nothing else.
Once applied, it felt like it sat on the top of my skin rather than sinking in, which did give my complexion a smooth, hydrated and tackier-feeling base which helped give my makeup something to stick to for a seamless appearance. However, I think I would need to use more product than I usually would, as the brush soaked up a lot of the moisturiser.
As someone with fairly sensitive, blemish-prone skin (and a slight germaphobe), the lack of cleanliness of the brush after continued use does concern me. The thought of it being a hub for breeding bacteria is enough to put me off this trick - albeit a luxe method of application. In all honesty, I found this trick to be slightly unnecessary, I didn't see any revolutionary changes to both my skin and makeup application that would make me incorporate this application method into my daily routine.
A sneak peak into Reese Witherspoon's skincare arsenal
For those intrigued by Witherspoon's skincare arsenal, we've rounded up her go-to buys featured in her three step morning routine, to prep her complexion ahead of long filming days.
Reese's moisturiser
RRP: £45
Rich in antioxidants, this moisturiser nourishes and brightens the skin for a more youthful-looking appearance. Formulated with vitamin C and fermented lemon peel, this cream works to combat pollution while also encourage collagen production for a smooth complexion - with minimised fine lines and wrinkles.
Reese's facial oil
RRP: £57
This luxuriously lightweight oil works to lock in moisture, brighten and firm the skin for an enviable youthful glow. Enriched with vitamin C, sugarcane-derived squalane and damascus rose extract, this oil quickly absorbs into the skin to help boost elasticity and firmness (while also minimising discolouration) for a revitalised complexion.
Reese's eye cream
RRP: £43
Wave goodbye to dull and tired eyes, this eye cream uses a marine algae peptide complex, plant-derived squalane and paracress extract to boost hydration and give the skin in the eye region a lifted, firmer and smoother appearance. The result? Refreshed and awakened eyes - isn't that the dream?
