The "epic" SPF Hannah Waddingham swears by - and it's just £20

While summer might be over, the need to apply SPF daily most certainly is not. If you're struggling to find a staple formula that works for you, Hannah Waddingham's sunscreen go-to is the perfect pick...

At this point, it is a well-known fact that SPF should be worn every day - regardless of the weather or season - to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. With all the best facial sunscreens at our disposal, this is an easy step to incorporate, though we do acknowledge that with such a plethora of choices, it can be quite a feat to find one that works well with both your skin type and makeup routine (if you have one). Or so the case may have been before Hannah Waddingham revealed her favourite, tried and tested formula.

Providing a lightweight feel and SPF50+ protection, this celebrity-approved suncream is a true essential - and it's under £20...

Why Hannah Waddingham's SPF is the perfect everyday essential

In case you missed Hannah Waddingham's beauty products haul, which the Ted Lasso star shared on Instagram, a few of her standout summer essentials included; True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil, Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Hydrator Mist and Frederic Malle's Portrait Of A Lady (aka, Hannah Waddingham's perfume of choice), as well as one very popular sunscreen - La Roche Posay's Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid Non-Perfumed Suncream SPF50+ RRP: £20 | Lightweight and sweat-resistant, this SPF50+ fluid is perfect for everyday wear and melts beautifully into the skin. It can be worn on its own or under makeup and is a favourite of Hannah Waddingham's - and our woman&home beauty team.

Touted as one of the best La Roche Posay products, this sunscreen offers SPF50+, whilst its formula has been designed to be minimalistic and lightweight - making it ideal for daily use. It's also described as being sweat-resistant and non-greasy and is suitable for wearing under makeup, as well as on its own. So, while Waddingham swore by it throughout the summer months, it's also a year-round classic.

In fact, in the Reel, the actor described her top products as being "epic" and "total essentials." As far as La Roche Posay's best-selling sunscreen is concerned, our woman&home beauty team couldn't agree more - having ranked it second overall, on our best facial sunscreen list.

If you are on the hunt for an SPF that also covers the role of a foundation tint or primer, there is also a tinted Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid available (at Look Fantastic). And in case you're after something altogether glowier, Waddingham also cited Supergoop!'s Glowscreen SPF40 amongst her essentials. This offers a bronzy, radiant tint to the skin and doubles as a makeup primer.