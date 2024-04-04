Can you use niacinamide every day? The recommended usage of the glow-booster explained

Touted for its barrier-loving and brightening powers, niacinamide is a staple in many of our skincare routines. But like with all hard-working ingredients, it's important to know how often you can actually apply them - for the best efficacy and minimal irritation.

Like the best hyaluronic acid serums, niacinamide is a very popular ingredient for boosting hydration and moisture retention, but it's also known to tackle hyperpigmentation and repair the skin's barrier. It can be found in many forms, from cleansers to targeted serums and while we know niacinamide can be good for acne, it's not always clear how often we can slather our faces in it.

So, to lift the fog surrounding niacinamide application, we've sought the expertise of skincare specialists, to break down if we can use the anti-inflammatory powerhouse, daily - or not...

Can I use niacinamide everyday? The experts weigh in

While we know that niacinamide and hyaluronic acid are compatible, along with niacinamide and vitamin C, that doesn't mean the ingredients can be used in the same way - because they are all completely different actives.

As Mariam Abbas, Advanced Facialist explains, niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 and a water–based antioxidant: "It is an anti-inflammatory, water-soluble vitamin that reduces transepidermal water loss and helps to repair the skin’s barrier function. It also has a stimulating effect on both protein and ceramides synthesis."



It's also known to help with the appearance of uneven skin tone, hyperpigmentation and fine lines and wrinkles - making it something of a skincare hero for many. But while that all sounds great, can we use it everyday?

Can you use niacinamide daily?

The short answer is yes, you can use it daily. But there are a few things to be aware of - as Abbas notes, "Although niacinamide is often well tolerated, with many benefits for the skin, it should not be used in very high concentrations and at the same time as other sensitising actives such as vitamin A/retinol."

Abbas also says to allow your skin to get used to niacinamide and adds that it's, "best used in concentrations of 5-10%."

Dr Mahsa Saleki, Aesthetic Doctor and founder of SAS Aesthetics adds: "Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, is a versatile ingredient that can help improve the skin's barrier function, reduce redness, and regulate oil production. Using niacinamide daily can help maintain these benefits and improve overall skin health."

Saleki says it is generally well-tolerated by most skin types, "and can be used in conjunction with other active ingredients." Like Abbas though, Saleki explains that concentration is important where niacinamide is concerned: "some people may experience mild irritation or flushing, especially at higher concentrations. It's best to start with a lower concentration and gradually increase frequency as your skin tolerates it."



When to use niacinamide in your routine?

Use in the morning, after cleansing and before moisturiser

If you've found your skin responds well to niacinamide serums and treatments, Abbas says they should be applied after cleansing and before moisturising, before adding: "It should be used in the morning skin routine to maximise its antioxidant benefit against free radical damage from UV."

Our niacinamide favourites

And in case you haven't incorporated a niacinamide step into your routine yet, we've rounded up a few of our favourites...