Forget neutrals, we're all for this vibrant pedicure shade to close out the summer
A juicy orange pedi shade promises to boost your mood - and complement your post-holiday tan
While autumn is approaching, there's still time to give your toes a stylish send-off before stuffing them back into your trainers and boots - and this Aperol-like orange pedicure is the perfect way to do just that...
This season's pedicure trends have offered everything from glistening chromes to chic and versatile white pedicures. But for those of you who still have holidays looming or plan to wear sandals until the weather forces you not to, there's another vibrant hue to consider. Offering a sparkling pop of colour to your look, along with a glossy finish, orange is the shade we're seeing everywhere (on fingers and toenails, alike) and it makes sense. This shade is synonymous with all things summer, from sunsets to icy-cold Aperol spritzes - and it has celebrity backing.
So, if you're not quite ready to bid farewell to blue skies or return to your staple neutral pedicures, here's why an orange pedi is the ultimate late-summer pick...
Why a bright orange pedicure is our late summer go-to
Like coral nails, an orange pedicure is a classic pick for the summer months as not only does it offer an easy pop of colour to your warm weather styling but also perfectly complements a tan.
As for which particular hue of orange to opt for, Sofia Vergara has made a strong case for a bright, fiery orange, which she debuted on August 9th, on Instagram.
This look is especially fitting as we head towards the end of summer, as it will gear you up for an autumnal colour palette. And if you're someone who gets pedicures year-round, it will also transition nicely into a signature red - which is widely considered to be the most timeless pedicure colour.
Our orange pedicure picks
This rich red-orange shade is perfect for the end of summer and the beginning of autumn alike. As for the formula itself, Nailberry's L'Oxygéné polishes offer a high shine and pigment whilst also being oxygenated, which allows moisture to still penetrate your natural nails - promoting a healthier manicure.
For a slightly brighter pop of colour, opt for Essie's Meet Me At Sunset shade. It's bold but again works for both summer and autumn, making it a versatile pick for August onwards.
To achieve a professional-looking finish and softer feet, add a foot cream- like this one from Beauty Pie - to your beauty routine. It's formulated with cocoa and shea butter, which work to nourish and smooth cracked heels, while cactus enzymes and Syn-Urea+ t exfoliate and soften hard skin. The balm also features Microbiome+, a prebiotic to freshen the skin.
If you're looking to recreate this chic, summery look, we recommend prepping your feet for a pedicure by exfoliating and cleansing the skin. A foot scrub like Beauty Pie's Super Tonic, for instance, is a great pick for buffing away dead skin. Then apply two to three coats of your chosen orange nail polish and top with a clear gloss coat, to help ward off chips and boost vibrancy.
