I've tried so many natural deodorants but this Malin + Goetz one actually works

Boasting a kind-to-skin formula that effectively eliminates sweaty odours, this cult classic Malin+Goetz Bergamot Deodorant is the only natural deodorant you'll find me reaching for in the morning...

Much like the search for the best lightweight foundation or best mascara for short lashes, finding a natural deodorant that works can be a trial and error task. The perfect match will neutralise any unwanted body odours, without causing irritation to your sensitive underarm region or leaving your clothes covered in white marks. Sounds impossible, right? Wrong.

If, like me, you're wondering how to control sweating while also being mindful to avoid some of the ingredients in many effective deodorants on the market, here's why this Malin+Goetz buy is a worthwhile addition to your morning routine...

Why Malin + Goetz's bergamot natural deodorant has become my new go-to

Housed in a nifty plastic compact, this soothing deodorant from Malin+Goetz boasts an ultra-creamy formula that effortlessly glides onto the skin. Although sporting a fairly hefty price tag for a deodorant, it comes equipped with 73g of product so will be set to last you a while - even with everyday application. It also arrives in a handy travel size that is ideal for popping in your handbag on the go or packing in your carry-on luggage.

I might be quite the newfound fan, but the hype around this deodorant is nothing new as it has been the brand's number one best-seller for the last 13 years and boasts an impressive average star rating of 4.4 on the Malin+Goetz site...

When it comes to applying this deodorant, it gets top points for gliding on effortlessly without tugging at my underarm skin. Upon first impressions, it instantly soothed my skin, leaving a pleasant feeling of what I can only describe as a minty fresh tingle. Like many other people, I have a major pet peeve with deodorants leaving white marks on clothing, however, this nifty antiperspirant does a stellar job at avoiding any transfer thanks to its fast-drying formula.

As for the real nitty gritty question we're all intrigued about, does it actually mask sweaty body odour? The short answer is yes! Throughout a general day's wear, I don't notice any negative odours. However, as with any natural deodorant, it can take a while for your body to get used to the formula and reach its maximum level of efficiency. That said, if I have a busy, on-the-go day planned, I would personally add another layer of my go-to aerosol deodorant over the top, just for an extra element of protection.

How to use Malin + Goetz deodorant

It's as easy as using any other roll-on deodorant, simply use it daily by swiping onto clean and dry underarms. When it comes to adopting a natural deodorant into your routine, it's worth noting that it can take up to 3 weeks for your body to adjust and achieve the maximum effectiveness of your deodorant - so be sure to stick with it!

Are Malin + Goetz all natural?

While not all Malin+Goetz products are 100% natural, many of the products from the brand's stellar lineup feature an array of high-quality natural ingredients, including bergamot, peppermint and eucalyptus. As for the bergamot deodorant, this gem offers protection from underarm odours, without using key ingredients found in many other deodorants on the market - such as aluminium, alcohol, baking soda, parabens or synthetic fragrance. Not only is the deodorant in question kind to your body, but also to the planet. Its packaging is made from 100% recyclable polypropylene, meaning you can simply wipe out any excess product and place it in your recycling bin.