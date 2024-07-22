32 of the best makeup looks for brunettes - from metallic smokey eyes to daring red lips

Are you sick of wearing the same old makeup look every day? We've found some of the very best looks for brunettes that you'll be running to your makeup vanity to recreate.

It can seem impossible trying to figure out the best cream foundations or the best lightweight foundations, never mind the right way to apply them to your skin. What can be even more difficult is to find ways to ensure your makeup complements your darker hair and features.

Whether you're up to date on the latest makeup trends or not, knowing how to choose your makeup so that it elevates your overall look can be surprisingly easy once you've got the hang of it. So with that in mind, we put together the best makeup looks for brunettes we've seen.

Thandie Newton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pairing a smokey eye with a deep red lip can be a risky combination but as we can see here on Thandie Newton it can also really pay off. The darker smokey eye has been dragged out into a wing which gives the eye an elongated shape, drawing attention to them.

KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner, Brown: £18 at Boots This liner is not only super easy to apply but it will also stay put right until the end of the day until you're ready to take it off. With minimal bleedings and a short nib, you can create some of the best graphic liner designs with ease.

Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The queen of glam herself, Kim Kardashian here is proving that sometimes less is more. With a soft brown eye look, a defined fluffy brow and nude lip, Kim’s makeup brings a balanced amount of drama without adding too much darkness to the face.

Sandra Bullock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are so many elements of this look on actress Sandra Bullock that we love. While the eye is no doubt super dark and smokey with black eyeliner on the waterline, the fluffy brow and minimal base strike a balance and soften the look.

Megan Fox

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A full coverage base like this one on Megan Fox is always going to be a winner in our eyes. Paired with a fluffy dramatic lash and arched brow, the structure of the face is still the main focus despite the glass-like skin.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

JLo always gives us the best makeup inspiration, and this look here is no exception. The bronze shimmery eye with long fluffy lashes looks wonderfully cohesive with her glowy base and mauve glossy lip. Finishing the makeup with a muted warm-toned blush completes it.

Zoey Deschanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to bold eyeliner, American actress Zoey Deschanel will always nail it. Keeping the eyes the focal point with a dark black eyeliner, smoked out with a hint of shimmer, allows Zoey’s blue eyes to pop.

Ana De Armas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those looking for a lighter base to go with their darker hair then this makeup on Ana De Armas is perfect. The makeup artist has kept a lightness throughout the entire face from the rose gold eye to the light peachy pink lip. Even her false lashes are delicate and wispy.

Emma Watson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A natural, lightweight base is a great way of allowing freckles to shine through without completely masking the entire complexion - as we can see here on Emma Watson. Here, the brows are kept fluffy and natural and she's opted for a nude lipstick, all of which means her eyes - with fluttery lashes and a black liner - are the focal point of the look.

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many people with dark brunette hair will also have darker eyes, which are complemented beautifully with metallic, light tones. Here, Eva Longoria has opted for a natural base and lined eyes, providing a glam and balanced look.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one does natural glam quite like the Princess of Wales. In this instance, she has a heavier makeup look than usual with a darker coral lip and brown smokey eyes. However, the overall makeup is still kept light and glowy which matches her effortless shiny waves and polished attire.

Kristen Stewart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen’s choppy mullet-style hair is artfully complemented with a soft glowy makeup look. A subtle outer corner of smoked eyeshadow and a lightened inner corner allow her eyes to pop while still keeping the look delicate.

Penelope Cruz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we see many celebrities going for a more dewy look, Penelope Cruz is here to show us that flawless matte makeup will always be a favourite. With a high coverage base, diffused eyeliner and matte blush liquid lip, the actress oozes old Hollywood glam.

Jessica Alba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s all about the brows on this look from American actress Jessica Alba. The rest of her makeup is kept minimal with a small liquid liner wing and glossy pink lip, but her brows are wonderfully arched and fluffy making them the perfect focal point.

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With metallic eyeshadow and razor-thin eyebrows, 90s makeup will always be iconic. Jennifer Aniston, pictured here in 1999, proves just how amazing that 90s formula can be. Especially when you add a bolder glossy lip like this coral shade she's opted for here.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you look like Angelina, you don’t have to do much with your makeup to look stunning. Here she’s opted for an extremely stripped-back base with some light contouring and a bold red lip which perfectly complements her auburn tresses.

Mila Kunis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having dark brown hair doesn’t always make it easy to wear dark makeup looks, especially when it comes to harsher eye makeup like fake lashes and black eyeliner. But here Mila Kunis shows us how to do it, with a lighter lid shade and a gentle diffusing on the wing as it glides towards the hairline. Gorgeous.

Keira Knightly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keira Knightly might just be the queen of soft muted glam and the star has aced the powder-perfect base with a rouge lip. Her brown hair which contrasts her paler complexion goes perfectly with her light mauve eyeshadow.

Alison Brie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This gives us girl-next-door vibes; the way Alison Brie has little eye makeup on and a natural base with that pop of red on the lip. With her doe-ish eye shape and natural thick brows, the rest of the face benefits from a lighter layer of makeup and allows her features to shine.

Mandy Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this grungy look from This Is Us star Mandy Moore. The darkened eyeliner with subtle smudging adds to the cohesive rocker look she’s created with her diamante choker and tousled long bob. Keeping the rest of the makeup simple allows those eyes to be the centre of attention.

Salma Hayek

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there’s anyone who knows how to nail red carpet glam, it’s Salma Hayek. While on the Met Gala red carpet, Salma looked dazzling with her flawless matte base and refined groomed brows. The way her velvety red lip matched the undertones in her blush truly completed this look.

Kate Beckinsale

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For anyone who has lighter brown hair, perhaps with a few blonde highlights running through, opting for a lighter makeup look can be the way to go. Case in point - Kate Beckinsale's natural fresh-faced look, with subtle eyeliner and blush and a gentle copper eyeshadow.

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Halle Berry keeps it glam and lets her sweepy bangs do the talking. You can see the actress hasn’t opted for heavy long lashes and instead is letting the smokeyness of the brown eyeshadow define her eyes beneath the hair. We can’t wait to give this a try!

Lily Collins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Emily In Paris star never fails to deliver on her statement makeup looks like this one here. With a neat tight line both on her lower and bottom lash, the eyes are wonderfully balanced next to her bolder dark brows.

Zoe Saldana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having fluffy brows is not everyone’s cup of tea, especially with darker hair as it can sometimes overwhelm the face. This is why we adore this precise neat brow on Zoe Saldana; it effortlessly structures her face and completes the sophisticated makeup look.

Gal Gadot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Where freckles were once hidden under layers of foundation, over the years allowing your natural complexion to shine through your makeup has thankfully sprung to popularity. Here on Gal, we can see a sprinkling of freckles across the arch of her nose and cheeks which adds a layer of life to the look that would otherwise be covered.

Natalie Portman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s important to know what undertones your brown hair has alongside your skin before you can achieve the perfect base. Here, Natalie Portman's warmer-toned hair is complemented by the bronzey olive base she’s applied. Add to that the subtle touch of glitter on her eyes and it provides her with a healthy, vibrant look.

Emilia Clarke

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finding the perfect balance both within your makeup and your facial composition can prove to be a nightmare sometimes. When you have strong features as Emilia Clarke does, adding a heavier lash and red lip will allow those darker brows and fuller lips to be accentuated.

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a makeup look worthy of a goddess then look no further than Zendaya. We love the way her brows are both fluffy with a clear shape and her dewy, glowy base and blush give a youthful glow. By opting for a darker, brown-toned lip liner, her lips are beautifully defined.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Metallic eyeshadows are always a great idea for people with darker hair as they bring a lot of dimension to the face where deep features may be lost. Anne here has a wonderful shimmery shade across her whole lid that pops next to the tight waterline black liner.

Jessica Biel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those with mousy brown hair, leaning into those lighter colours when choosing shades for your face will instantly achieve a cohesive look. As you can see on the actress's face, Jessica has a rose gold eye shadow with a barely there nude lip. This keeps her looking fresh-faced and doesn’t overwhelm her face.

Cindy Crawford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the easiest ways to complement your brown hair through your makeup is to bring the same tones across into your eye look. Where Cindy has lighter brown running through her hair, the exact hue has been blended through her crease and across her lid with just a simple layer of mascara finishing it off.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who better to look to for makeup inspiration than Posh Spice herself? Should you be after a bit more of a 00s look then this high-coverage glowy base from Victoria is for you. With a very diffused liner and heavy highlight, it really is the glow that takes centre stage and we love it.