Sarah Jessica Parker is a big fan of this minimalist makeup brand – and our beauty team rates it too

Sarah Jessica Parker might be known for her maximalist wardrobe and Carrie-coded accessories, but when it comes to makeup, her approach is minimalist and understated.

Rather than heavy base layers and statement lips, the actress prefers something softer. Think creamy textures, fresh skin, and a hint of highlighter in all the right places. It’s a signature look that’s come to define her appearances both on and off screen.

And while Carrie Bradshaw might opt for something a little more polished, Parker herself keeps things refreshingly real. At the New York premiere of And Just Like That Season 3, her glow was courtesy of cult minimalist makeup brand Merit Beauty – and it’s not the first time she’s turned to the brand for red carpet glam.

The makeup brand SJP keeps coming back to

Makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard shared a full breakdown on Instagram ahead of the AJLT premiere, revealing that Parker wore a full face of Merit. From skincare prep to the final swipe of her best cream bronzer, every product was chosen to create that lit-from-within look Parker wears so well.

To start, she wore the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum – a lightweight priming hydrator that sits beautifully under makeup and gives skin an immediate radiance boost. For coverage, Woulard used the Minimalist Complexion Stick in Calico and Camel, a hybrid foundation-concealer that blends seamlessly and doesn’t settle into fine lines.

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

For warmth, she swiped on the brand’s creamy Bronzer Balm in Leo before dialling up the glow with the Day Glow Highlighting Balm in Bounce, a soft rose gold that flatters all skin tones. But it’s the blush that really stood out. Parker wore the editor-approved Flush Balm in Stockholm, a pretty pink hue that gives cheeks a natural, just-pinched flush.

Merit Beauty Flush Balm View at Sephora UK $1 at MERIT $30 at MERIT RRP: $30/£26 This balmy blush is so easy to apply, just swipe it on and blend in with fingertips for a healthy hit of colour. Pigment-rich with a semi-matte finish, it stays put for hours. Available in 13 versatile shades, there’s a match for every skin tone. Merit Beauty The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick View at Sephora UK RRP: $38/£34 This creamy, dreamy complexion stick serves as both a foundation and a concealer. Smaller than other foundation sticks on the market, the slimline shape enables you to get to those hard-to-reach areas for seamless coverage. Merit Beauty Bronze Balm View at Sephora UK RRP: $30/£26 A sheer bronzing balm, SJP's go-to contour stick can be used to subtly enhance your cheekbones and add believable sun-kissed warmth without ever looking 'overdone'.

It’s a formula that’s creamy, buildable and, crucially, fuss-free – something our beauty team can vouch for too. In a recent Merit Beauty Review, I shared my thoughts on the blush: “I’ve tried countless blushers over the years, but nothing compares to this. The best cream blush for mimicking a natural flush, Flush Balm imparts a healthy-looking hint of colour that instantly lifts your complexion.”

For a red carpet look that’s this glowy, modern, and easy to recreate? Consider us sold.