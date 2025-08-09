Sarah Jessica Parker is a big fan of this minimalist makeup brand – and our beauty team rates it too
This is the makeup SJP actually wears off-screen
Sarah Jessica Parker might be known for her maximalist wardrobe and Carrie-coded accessories, but when it comes to makeup, her approach is minimalist and understated.
Rather than heavy base layers and statement lips, the actress prefers something softer. Think creamy textures, fresh skin, and a hint of highlighter in all the right places. It’s a signature look that’s come to define her appearances both on and off screen.
And while Carrie Bradshaw might opt for something a little more polished, Parker herself keeps things refreshingly real. At the New York premiere of And Just Like That Season 3, her glow was courtesy of cult minimalist makeup brand Merit Beauty – and it’s not the first time she’s turned to the brand for red carpet glam.
The makeup brand SJP keeps coming back to
Makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard shared a full breakdown on Instagram ahead of the AJLT premiere, revealing that Parker wore a full face of Merit. From skincare prep to the final swipe of her best cream bronzer, every product was chosen to create that lit-from-within look Parker wears so well.
To start, she wore the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum – a lightweight priming hydrator that sits beautifully under makeup and gives skin an immediate radiance boost. For coverage, Woulard used the Minimalist Complexion Stick in Calico and Camel, a hybrid foundation-concealer that blends seamlessly and doesn’t settle into fine lines.
For warmth, she swiped on the brand’s creamy Bronzer Balm in Leo before dialling up the glow with the Day Glow Highlighting Balm in Bounce, a soft rose gold that flatters all skin tones. But it’s the blush that really stood out. Parker wore the editor-approved Flush Balm in Stockholm, a pretty pink hue that gives cheeks a natural, just-pinched flush.
It’s a formula that’s creamy, buildable and, crucially, fuss-free – something our beauty team can vouch for too. In a recent Merit Beauty Review, I shared my thoughts on the blush: “I’ve tried countless blushers over the years, but nothing compares to this. The best cream blush for mimicking a natural flush, Flush Balm imparts a healthy-looking hint of colour that instantly lifts your complexion.”
For a red carpet look that’s this glowy, modern, and easy to recreate? Consider us sold.
Emma Stoddart is a freelance beauty journalist and self-confessed skincare aficionado with over five years’ industry experience. Emma has worked for some of the UK’s top women’s titles including Net-A-Porter, Stylist and Grazia. Her experience spans online and print as well as producing editorial shoots with some of the industry’s biggest artists, including Val Garland. Asides from working with them behind the scenes, she’s also had the chance to interview the likes of Patrick Ta, Pat McGrath, and Sam McKnight for all their insider tips and tricks.