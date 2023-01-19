L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara review: does the TikTok-viral mascara live up to the hype?
How does this lengthening mascara fare in our shopping writer’s L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara review?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
An affordable, yet high-quality mascara that lengthens beyond belief and separates eyelashes for a nice clump-free finish. The slim wand is able to reach every little lash and corner of the eyes. It won't volumize, but it does pretty much everything else you could want.
-
+
Slim mascara wand
-
+
Lengthens lashes
-
+
Clump-free
-
+
Waterproof
-
+
Sensitive eye-friendly
-
-
Doesn't volumize eyelashes
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
After just a few strokes of the wand, I couldn’t wait to share my L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara review. This internet-breaking highly talked about mascara is known for its extremely slim wand that promises the length and separation of your dreams. So, as a shopping writer, I felt it was only right to get my hands on this cult drugstore mascara.
Spectifications
RRP: $11.99/£10.99
Shades: Black, Carbon Black, Blackest Black, Black-brown
Key features: Waterproof, fragrance-free, suitable for sensitive eyes
Like most people shopping for the best mascara, length, volume and kind ingredients are just a few things I look for. And the best part is you don’t have to spend over $15 to find them. After testing dozens of the best drugstore mascaras, I can confirm it is possible to achieve intense length and lash separation on a budget, which are all the things L’Oreal promises in its Telescopic Mascara.
It's also worth mentioning that this product has exploded on social media (at the time of writing, the tag #lorealtelescopic has over 105 million views on TikTok) But the big question is, does it live up to the hype and deserve a spot in your makeup bag? Let my L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara review help you decide.
Our beauty writer's L'Oreal Telescopic Mascara review
The packaging
Drugstore mascaras are usually vibrant in color, which you could say reflects their 'cheap and cheerful' price tag. But L'Oreal gives you a high-end mascara experience with Telescopic mascara's minimal and gorgeous packaging. So, let's take a moment and appreciate this mascara's beautiful gold packaging and general sleekness.
In addition to aesthetics, this mascara's slim top instantly caught my eye, which I later found matches its extremely thin mascara brush. It's easy to grip and slim enough to store in your purse or travel bag while giving off a luxury appearance, making this packaging a 10/10 for me.
Formula and ingredients
If you're constantly wondering is mascara bad for your eyelashes, you're probably also curious to know what ingredients are packed inside this tube.
The brand doesn't say that the Telescopic formula is made of natural ingredients, so If you're big on those, this mascara might not be top on your list. But if you're just looking for a great, long-lasting mascara that won't irritate your eyes, L'Oreal Telescopic Mascara is a good option. Formulated with a few natural ingredients such as Cera alba (beeswax), as well as a waterproof and fragrance-free formula, you can feel confident applying this knowing it won't run, smear or cause eye irritation.
But if you're on the hunt for a drugstore mascara made with primarily natural-origin ingredients, let my L'Oreal Voluminous Noir Balm Mascara review introduce you to one of the most volumizing mascaras I've ever tried.
Applying and first impressions
After opening mascara and pulling the wand out from its tube, I was shocked at how slim the brush was. I was also instantly excited to try this mascara because as a short-eyelashed girly, the thicker the mascara brush, the harder it is for me to reach and lengthen every eyelash. So, with this being the thinnest mascara brush I'd ever seen, I had high hopes.
After just two passes, I quickly understood the reputation this mascara holds. The slim and super lightweight mascara wand wasn't the only thing that wowed me. Its thick and buttery texture did as well because one thing I strongly dislike, and a huge flaw for me, is watery mascara. Unlike many mascaras I've tried, the brush was free of unnecessary extra product, which often results in clumping or me wiping the excess product off and wasting it. I'll assume that thickness and smooth texture come from its beeswax and carnauba wax ingredients.
L'Oreal states that this mascara will lengthen your lashes up to 60%. While I can't back that claim up with an exact percentage, my naturally short eyelashes certainly looked ten times longer after just one layer of this mascara. I also love how you can add multiple layers without experiencing any clumping. Thanks to its comb-like brush separating each lash I was able to add two coats, clump-free.
How does it wear?
I tested L'Oreal Telescopic Mascara for three days during a chilly, windy weekend, and let's just say this mascara is definitely waterproof. Overall, the mascara wore really well. By the end of each night, I still had the same lengthened, clump-free, and non-flaking eyelashes I started my morning with. It's the perfect everyday mascara you can quickly apply and instantly get lengthened lashes before work, school, running errands, or a night out.
Normally, I swear by the best false eyelashes for their volume and length. However, after swapping my falsies for this mascara for the weekend, I still received compliments on my lashes and makeup. Just like all those TikTok users who rave about it, I convinced my cousin to buy this mascara without even trying.
L'Oreal Telescopic Mascara review: W&H Verdict
L'Oreal Telescopic Mascara promises longer, more intense, separated lashes with no clumps. And it delivered exactly that. So, if you've been scouring the internet for the best lengthening mascara, look no further.
It doesn't offer huge amounts of volume, but that's really the only thing it can't do. As someone with short eyelashes who doesn't always feel like applying falsies, this mascara gave my eyes the wake-up and length they needed within seconds.
From its minimal and sleek packaging to its kind formula to its super thin brush that lifts every lash, this mascara is perfect from the inside out and deserves a spot in everyone's makeup bag.
Kenedee Fowler is a shopping writer based in the United States. She joined woman&home in September 2022, and ever since has been sharing her expertise with the brand to help readers source gifts for any occasion and on any budget, reviews products so you don’t have to, and scout out the best deals and products to give you the best value for your money. Before joining woman&home, Kenedee was a home editorial fellow for Insider Reviews, where she wrote in-depth reviews and articles across the home vertical.
Kenedee is a recent graduate from the number one journalism school in the US, the University of Missouri - Columbia, where she gained hands-on experience as a multimedia journalist at mid-Missouri’s local news station.
-
How Princess Diana broke royal tradition with Attallah Cross as Kim Kardashian swoops up the iconic 1920s piece
Princess Diana altered the famous Attallah Cross to suit her unique preferences, jewelry experts have revealed
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Prince Harry's subtle swipe at Princess Anne's 'hardest working royal title' revealed in new book
The new autobiography from the Duke of Sussex, Spare, contains Prince Harry's subtle swipe at Princess Anne and her hard-earned title
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's see-through dress has an unexpected surprise underneath
Jennifer Lopez's see-through dress stunned on the red carpet, with its long train and sparkles for days - but what was going on beneath it?!
By Aoife Hanna • Published