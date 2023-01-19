L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara review: does the TikTok-viral mascara live up to the hype?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After just a few strokes of the wand, I couldn’t wait to share my L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara review. This internet-breaking highly talked about mascara is known for its extremely slim wand that promises the length and separation of your dreams. So, as a shopping writer, I felt it was only right to get my hands on this cult drugstore mascara.

Spectifications RRP: $11.99/£10.99 Shades: Black, Carbon Black, Blackest Black, Black-brown Key features: Waterproof, fragrance-free, suitable for sensitive eyes

Like most people shopping for the best mascara, length, volume and kind ingredients are just a few things I look for. And the best part is you don’t have to spend over $15 to find them. After testing dozens of the best drugstore mascaras, I can confirm it is possible to achieve intense length and lash separation on a budget, which are all the things L’Oreal promises in its Telescopic Mascara.

It's also worth mentioning that this product has exploded on social media (at the time of writing, the tag #lorealtelescopic has over 105 million views on TikTok) But the big question is, does it live up to the hype and deserve a spot in your makeup bag? Let my L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara review help you decide.

Our beauty writer's L'Oreal Telescopic Mascara review

The packaging

(Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

Drugstore mascaras are usually vibrant in color, which you could say reflects their 'cheap and cheerful' price tag. But L'Oreal gives you a high-end mascara experience with Telescopic mascara's minimal and gorgeous packaging. So, let's take a moment and appreciate this mascara's beautiful gold packaging and general sleekness.

In addition to aesthetics, this mascara's slim top instantly caught my eye, which I later found matches its extremely thin mascara brush. It's easy to grip and slim enough to store in your purse or travel bag while giving off a luxury appearance, making this packaging a 10/10 for me.

Formula and ingredients

If you're constantly wondering is mascara bad for your eyelashes, you're probably also curious to know what ingredients are packed inside this tube.

The brand doesn't say that the Telescopic formula is made of natural ingredients, so If you're big on those, this mascara might not be top on your list. But if you're just looking for a great, long-lasting mascara that won't irritate your eyes, L'Oreal Telescopic Mascara is a good option. Formulated with a few natural ingredients such as Cera alba (beeswax), as well as a waterproof and fragrance-free formula, you can feel confident applying this knowing it won't run, smear or cause eye irritation.

But if you're on the hunt for a drugstore mascara made with primarily natural-origin ingredients, let my L'Oreal Voluminous Noir Balm Mascara review introduce you to one of the most volumizing mascaras I've ever tried.

Applying and first impressions

Kenedee's lashes without makeup (l) and after applying the mascara (r) (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

After opening mascara and pulling the wand out from its tube, I was shocked at how slim the brush was. I was also instantly excited to try this mascara because as a short-eyelashed girly, the thicker the mascara brush, the harder it is for me to reach and lengthen every eyelash. So, with this being the thinnest mascara brush I'd ever seen, I had high hopes.

After just two passes, I quickly understood the reputation this mascara holds. The slim and super lightweight mascara wand wasn't the only thing that wowed me. Its thick and buttery texture did as well because one thing I strongly dislike, and a huge flaw for me, is watery mascara. Unlike many mascaras I've tried, the brush was free of unnecessary extra product, which often results in clumping or me wiping the excess product off and wasting it. I'll assume that thickness and smooth texture come from its beeswax and carnauba wax ingredients.

L'Oreal states that this mascara will lengthen your lashes up to 60%. While I can't back that claim up with an exact percentage, my naturally short eyelashes certainly looked ten times longer after just one layer of this mascara. I also love how you can add multiple layers without experiencing any clumping. Thanks to its comb-like brush separating each lash I was able to add two coats, clump-free.

How does it wear?

I tested L'Oreal Telescopic Mascara for three days during a chilly, windy weekend, and let's just say this mascara is definitely waterproof. Overall, the mascara wore really well. By the end of each night, I still had the same lengthened, clump-free, and non-flaking eyelashes I started my morning with. It's the perfect everyday mascara you can quickly apply and instantly get lengthened lashes before work, school, running errands, or a night out.

Normally, I swear by the best false eyelashes for their volume and length. However, after swapping my falsies for this mascara for the weekend, I still received compliments on my lashes and makeup. Just like all those TikTok users who rave about it, I convinced my cousin to buy this mascara without even trying.

L'Oreal Telescopic Mascara review: W&H Verdict

(Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

L'Oreal Telescopic Mascara promises longer, more intense, separated lashes with no clumps. And it delivered exactly that. So, if you've been scouring the internet for the best lengthening mascara, look no further.

It doesn't offer huge amounts of volume, but that's really the only thing it can't do. As someone with short eyelashes who doesn't always feel like applying falsies, this mascara gave my eyes the wake-up and length they needed within seconds.

From its minimal and sleek packaging to its kind formula to its super thin brush that lifts every lash, this mascara is perfect from the inside out and deserves a spot in everyone's makeup bag.