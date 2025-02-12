The underrated lipstick Keira Knightley loves for adding a 'natural pop' to her lips
For a chic and hassle-free tint, Keira Knightley's lipstick of choice is the perfect everyday nude...
If you're not a fan of red lipstick but want something to accentuate and tint your lips, Keira Knightley swears by a certain Charlotte Tilbury formula to do just that - and no, it's not Pillow Talk.
When selecting one of the best long-lasting lipsticks, finding a formula that you can wear often, that complements your skin tone and the rest of your makeup, whilst boasting staying power, is the ultimate goal. Red is often a go-to for a chic and classic look, but if you prefer something more subtle and versatile, a rosy nude is the way to go. In terms of popular formulas, Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipsticks are arguably among the most iconic but according to Keira Knightley, there's another glowing hue that deserves some attention.
So, if you're on the hunt for the perfect natural-looking lippie and perhaps already look to the Black Doves star for effortless makeup cues (we're with you there), this is the lesser-known but equally flattering shade she loves.
The chic lipstick Keira Knightley uses to give her lips a subtle pop
Sharing the contents of her beauty bag in a video with Harper's Bazaar, Keira Knightley revealed that she's not really a fan of the red lipstick: "I'm not a red girl, it goes all over my teeth, I can never remember to reapply." Instead, she tends to gravitate towards subtle and low-maintenance shades. This is good news if you're equally averse to even the best red lipstick and are in the market for a new nude lip.
"I'll always go kind of natural shades," Knightley said, having pulled a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick out of her goldmine of a makeup stash. "What's this one? 'Glowing Jen,' but I think she [Charlotte Tilbury] does really good naturals - just a little pop - I also always use a bit on my cheeks as well, I don't know that you're meant to but I find that that's quite good for doing a little bit of both."
RRP: £30 | Described as a tawny, beachy rose shade, Glowing Jen offers a flattering satin finish and is infused with lipstick tree extract and light-reflecting pigments - for a hydrated and fuller-looking pout.
Knightley then went on to remark that the combination of a dark smokey eye and quite a natural lip is her go-to, as opposed to a red lip, "it just suits my face and I'm happy with it," adding: "I learnt very quickly that I was not a person who could deal with red lipstick 'cos it ended up all over my face. So, I've stuck with that and just gone with like a more nude lip."
Unlike classic Pillow Talk, which is matte (and another of Charlotte Tilbury's rosy-nude shades), Glowing Jen offers a creamy satin finish. This means it's very hydrating and low-maintenance, as you don't need to worry about your lips drying out and worse still, pigment gathering and clinging to those dry areas. If the shade itself doesn't sound like your cup of tea, the Hot Lips 2 formula is also available in 10 other shades.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
How to apply Keira Knightley's lipstick
As with any lipstick, we recommend prepping the lips first with a scrub - to remove any flakiness or dry skin - followed by one of the best lip balms or best lip oils. Do this 20 or so minutes beforehand if you can, if not, pat off any excess on a tissue before finally applying your chosen matte or satin shade.
For a more precise pout and boosted longevity, use one of the best lip liners in a similar shade, before topping it with Glowing Jen.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
-
-
Forget dumbbells - this 5-move resistance band leg workout can help you get stronger in minutes
Resistance bands are cheaper to buy, easy to store, and just as effective for a leg workout. Here, a PT reveals the exercises to do for results
By Grace Walsh Published
-
It's officially trench coat season: Kate Winslet's classic Burberry style is the rainy day inspiration we need
"It's always Burberry weather"
By Caroline Parr Published
-
This controversial nail combo is trending for February - here's how to make it chic
When done well, red and pink nails can look both chic and eye-catching, as these 7 manicures prove...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Keeley Hawes' fresh-faced glow is exactly what we're aspiring to this season
There's something so mesmerising about Keeley Hawes' ambient glow - and we've sussed out the product behind it...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We've learned how Holly Willoughby's hairstylist creates those effortless waves
Reminiscent of an Old Hollywood style, Holly Willoughby's signature wavy bob is a masterclass in easy elegance
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
If you try one beauty product this week, make it a tanner for deep winter
Spring... is that you? Nope. But this week's Sunday Service reveals a way to lift your skin and your spirits
By Fiona McKim Published
-
Trinny Woodall shares easy 5-minute on-the-go makeup routine – and the beauty tool that 'changes everything'
Time isn't always on your side in the mornings, but Trinny's speedy makeup look means you don't have to worry
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Alicia Keys just demonstrated the perfect bold lip minimalist makeup look to impress at your next big occasion
The singer gave us all the inspiration we need to recreate the look for our next event in the diary
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Zoe Saldana's 'natural' date night makeup look is understated glam at its finest - and it's so easy to recreate with her tips and tricks
With a muted lip tint and generous swiping of blusher and bronzer, Zoe created a minimal yet impactful makeup look we can't wait to recreate
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The 4 perfume trends that feel tired and overdone in 2025 - and what to wear instead
While we all have our perfume preferences, some notes and themes are set to get more wear than others in 2025...
By Naomi Jamieson Published