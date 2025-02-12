The underrated lipstick Keira Knightley loves for adding a 'natural pop' to her lips

If you're not a fan of red lipstick but want something to accentuate and tint your lips, Keira Knightley swears by a certain Charlotte Tilbury formula to do just that - and no, it's not Pillow Talk.

When selecting one of the best long-lasting lipsticks, finding a formula that you can wear often, that complements your skin tone and the rest of your makeup, whilst boasting staying power, is the ultimate goal. Red is often a go-to for a chic and classic look, but if you prefer something more subtle and versatile, a rosy nude is the way to go. In terms of popular formulas, Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipsticks are arguably among the most iconic but according to Keira Knightley, there's another glowing hue that deserves some attention.

So, if you're on the hunt for the perfect natural-looking lippie and perhaps already look to the Black Doves star for effortless makeup cues (we're with you there), this is the lesser-known but equally flattering shade she loves.

The chic lipstick Keira Knightley uses to give her lips a subtle pop

Sharing the contents of her beauty bag in a video with Harper's Bazaar, Keira Knightley revealed that she's not really a fan of the red lipstick: "I'm not a red girl, it goes all over my teeth, I can never remember to reapply." Instead, she tends to gravitate towards subtle and low-maintenance shades. This is good news if you're equally averse to even the best red lipstick and are in the market for a new nude lip.

"I'll always go kind of natural shades," Knightley said, having pulled a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick out of her goldmine of a makeup stash. "What's this one? 'Glowing Jen,' but I think she [Charlotte Tilbury] does really good naturals - just a little pop - I also always use a bit on my cheeks as well, I don't know that you're meant to but I find that that's quite good for doing a little bit of both."

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 in Shade Glowing Jen View at Cult Beauty RRP: £30 | Described as a tawny, beachy rose shade, Glowing Jen offers a flattering satin finish and is infused with lipstick tree extract and light-reflecting pigments - for a hydrated and fuller-looking pout.

Knightley then went on to remark that the combination of a dark smokey eye and quite a natural lip is her go-to, as opposed to a red lip, "it just suits my face and I'm happy with it," adding: "I learnt very quickly that I was not a person who could deal with red lipstick 'cos it ended up all over my face. So, I've stuck with that and just gone with like a more nude lip."

Unlike classic Pillow Talk, which is matte (and another of Charlotte Tilbury's rosy-nude shades), Glowing Jen offers a creamy satin finish. This means it's very hydrating and low-maintenance, as you don't need to worry about your lips drying out and worse still, pigment gathering and clinging to those dry areas. If the shade itself doesn't sound like your cup of tea, the Hot Lips 2 formula is also available in 10 other shades.

How to apply Keira Knightley's lipstick

As with any lipstick, we recommend prepping the lips first with a scrub - to remove any flakiness or dry skin - followed by one of the best lip balms or best lip oils. Do this 20 or so minutes beforehand if you can, if not, pat off any excess on a tissue before finally applying your chosen matte or satin shade.

For a more precise pout and boosted longevity, use one of the best lip liners in a similar shade, before topping it with Glowing Jen.