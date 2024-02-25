As well as the excitement of finding out that year’s winners, we always look forward to the guaranteed gorgeous fashion and beauty looks at the Academy Awards. With this in mind, at woman&home we’ve been revisiting some of the best ever makeup looks at the Oscars from the red carpet archives.

Each year, Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre welcomes nominees and big names from the entertainment industries to see the winners announced. It’s a classic Hollywood red carpet situation, with glam squads getting the A-Listers’ hair and make-up ready for the red carpet – and the make-up inspiration is always exquisite.

To that end, we’ve collected together 32 of the best looks from ceremonies past to get you in the Oscars spirit. From Jennifer Lopez to Oprah Winfrey, these are some of our favourite make-up looks from both the main red carpet and after-party arrivals.

32 of the best ever makeup looks at the Oscars

1. Pastel green eyeshadow

(Image credit: SGranitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

We love everything about this noughties makeup look, particularly the way that the pastel green eyeshadow is a perfect match for Jennifer Lopez’s dress and contrasts with the peachy gloss. The star wore this ensemble to the 75th Academy Awards back in 2003.

MAC Eyeshadow in Mint Condition £20 at John Lewis MAC makes brilliant single eyeshadows, and Mint Condition is a similar shade to the dress-matching one JLo wore on the red carpet back in '03. NARS Laguna Bronzing Powder £36 at Cult Beauty An ultra-flattering, finely milled powder that's widely regarded as one of the best bronzers on the market, NARS' Laguna Bronzing Powder comes in nine different shades and adds nice, buildable warmth to the complexion. Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss £27 at LOOKFANTASTIC Bobbi Brown's Crushed Oil-Infused Glosses contain moisturising ingredients and deliver that glossy finish with a nice wash of colour, in everything from pinks and browns to reds.

2. Metallic blue eyeshadow

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o always sets the bar high for her red carpet makeup, be it at the Oscars or with her Met Gala makeup. For the 90th Academy Awards back in 2018, she wore a gorgeous metallic electric blue eyeshadow, keeping the rest of her look soft to allow it to stand out.

3. Classic red lip

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

You don’t have to look through many red carpet beauty looks to come to the conclusion that the best red lipstick is a classic look for the occasion. This hue on Nicole Kidman, which she wore to the 89th Oscars in 2017, suits her perfectly.

4. Flushed cheeks

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images)

Whether it’s a premiere, the Met Gala or the Oscars, Helen Mirren’s makeup for the red carpet always looks great. At the 90th ceremony in 2018, she opted for soft pink blush and rosy lipstick with a shimmery metallic shadow in the inner corner of her eyes.

5. Burgundy eyeshadow

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via Getty Images)

Emma Stone has had several winning Oscar makeup ensembles – we loved her look when she won Best Actress in 2017 – but this outfit-complimenting look is such a winner. The shade of eyeshadow perfectly matches the burgundy sequins within her dress.

6. Purple lip and a smokey eye

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

With a slightly ombré effect, this rich purple shade of lipstick perfectly complements Angela Bassett’s gown. Paired with a classic smokey eye, she wore this look to the 91st Awards in 2019 – one that we’ve also dubbed one of the best ever hair looks at the Oscars.

7. Soft winged eyeshadow

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Softly winged eyeshadow is a nice alternative to liquid liner, seen here on Julianne Moore at the 87th Oscars in 2015 – the year she won Best Actress for her role in Still Alice.

8. Gold shadow and a glossy lip

(Image credit: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Metallic eyeshadow – be it bronze, silver or gold – is a brilliant choice for the red carpet, particularly with the added drama of liquid liner and voluminous lashes. This look seen on Mindy Kaling is a great example at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2020.

9. Classic flicked liner

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

A slick of liquid liner is a timeless makeup look, which is why it’s been a popular makeup look of choice for screen stars for decades. Gemma Chan paired hers with a pretty pink lip to compliment her dress for the red carpet of the 2019 Oscars.

10. Metallic smokey eye

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

There are lots of variations on the classic smokey eye, including using metallic shades to add a bit more dimension and to make the eyes pop. Sandra Bullock wore this bronze look to the 90th Academy Awards back in 2018.

11. Glossy lips and fluttery lashes

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images)

Viola Davis’ red carpet makeup is always gorgeous. For the 87th Academy Awards red carpet back in 2015, she opted for super glossy dark red lips, voluminous standout lashes and a slick of winged liner that really defined her eyes.

12. Rose gold eyes and lips

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Another look that supports the notion that metallic shades are always a good idea on the red carpet, Halle Berry’s rose gold eye makeup – paired with a similar shade of lipstick – was a perfect match for the roses on her dress at the 2023 Oscars.

13. Subtle silver eyes

(Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

With a sparkly and slightly silvery eyeshadow that picks out the silver details in her dress, Margot Robbie’s sheeny eye makeup was paired with a subtle pink lip and flush of blusher for the 90th Academy Awards back in 2018.

14. Muted red lip and a winged smokey eye

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images)

Another case for the classic red lip but in a more muted, brick red shade, Jennifer Lawrence paired her statement with bronzed skin and a winged smokey eye in a look that really brought the drama to the 2018 Oscars red carpet.

15. Smokey liner and a glossy pink lip

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Getty Images)

Michelle Yeoh’s makeup here is such a pretty and classic look. Combining a rosy pink lip, flushed cheeks, liner and elegant fluttery lashes, it really was a winning look – seen on the red carpet of the 88th Academy Awards back in 2016.

16. Teal liner and shadow with a glossy red lip

(Image credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

A great throwback red carpet look from the 76th Academy Awards all the way back in 2004, Oprah Winfrey’s teal eyeshadow and liner go perfectly with her dress. The star paired this with a contrasting and glossy orange-red lip.

17. Dark pink eyeshadow

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Whether it’s a premiere or an awards ceremony, for celebrities the red carpet is the perfect occasion to wear bold shades of makeup. We love this bright pink eyeshadow on Marion Cotillard, which she wore to the Vanity Fair After Party in 2023.

18. Glowy and blushed skin

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Getty Images)

A subtle wash of blusher with a matching or similar shade of lipstick is a really pretty look that adds a kind of youthful glow – much like Cate Blanchett’s makeup look for the red carpet of the 2016 Academy Awards.

19. Liquid liner and dark magenta lips

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A dark and bold, berry-toned shade of lipstick makes for a great focal point of one’s overall makeup look – and this ensemble, worn by Salma Hayek on the red carpet of the 90th Academy Awards back in 2018, is gorgeous.

20. Peachy tones

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Peachy tones are a nice warming option, whether you opt for blusher alone or pair it with a matching lip colour – much like Michelle Williams’ look at the Oscars in 2017, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Manchester by the Sea.

21. Tightlining and voluminous lashes

(Image credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

We love Natalie Portman’s metallic eye makeup look here, worn on the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards back in 2020. By tightlining, they look larger and more defined, while the voluminous lashes really help to open up the eyes.

22. Shimmery eyes and a peachy lip

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

In our opinion, Reese Witherspoon’s awards season makeup always looks and this look from the 87th Oscars in 2015 is no exception. Featuring slightly smokey metallic eye makeup and a muted, slightly coral shade of pink lipstick, it’s seriously pretty.

23. Wine-red lips

(Image credit: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Wine red lips are a classic choice and can be the main focus of a makeup look when paired with understated eye or soft and smokey shadow – much like Tracee Ellis Ross’s ensemble for the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party here.

24. Orange-red lip

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

Red lipstick comes in so many different shades, from bluer tones and true red to more orangey shades like this one seen on Charlize Theron. The star paired the look with a simple, fluttery lash for the 91st Academy Awards in 2019.

25. Voluminous lashes

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Sometimes a voluminous, fluffy and dramatic lash can be the centrepiece of a winning makeup ensemble. Here, Jennifer Aniston’s standout mascara gives her look a bit of a noughties feel, seen on the red carpet of the 85th Oscars back in 2013.

26. Brown smokey eye

(Image credit: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

A brown smokey eye can make for a softer colour palette, but it doesn’t have to mean scrimping on the intensity of your makeup look. Paired with classic liquid liner, Naomi Campbell wore this gorgeous dramatic look to the Vanity Fair after-party in 2019.

27. Pastel pink hues

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

Paired with brushed-up brows and fluffy, natural-looking lashes, Rachel Weisz’s pastel pink tones of blush and lipstick make for a very pretty red carpet makeup ensemble – seen on the red carpet of the 91st Academy Awards back in 2019.

28. Golden-bronze eyeshadow and coral pink lip

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

A look that perfectly defined her eyes, Jennifer Hudson opted for a gorgeous golden bronze shade of eyeshadow, a fluttery and long lash and a warm, coral pink shade of lipstick when she attended the 87th Academy Awards ceremony in 2015.

29. Metallic brown eyeshadow and a muted brown-pink lip

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

With lengthy lashes, metallic brown smokey eyeshadow and a muted brown-pink shade of lipstick, Penelope Cruz’s makeup here is a classic look. Paired with a vintage ‘50s hairstyle, the star wore the look at the 84th Academy Awards in 2012.

30. Dark red lip and minimal eye makeup

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Even when it’s paired with minimal makeup elsewhere, a red lip still has a big impact and creates a statement look overall, much like Elizabeth Olsen’s look here – which the star wore on the red carpet of the 95th Oscars in 2023.

31. Silver smokey eye

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

For the red carpet of the 2023 Oscars, the year after she won best supporting actress for her role in West Side Story, Ariana DeBose paired her gorgeous silver and grey smokey eye – complete with voluminous lashes – with a subtle swipe of lip gloss.

32. Pink lips & cheeks and subtle sparkles

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

While her eyes were lined with a little pencil, Olivia Colman’s makeup ensemble for the 2020 Academy Awards is another that incorporates a pretty pink shade of lipstick and a healthy flush of blusher, giving her look a youthful glow.