This surprisingly affordable hair thickening serum is reportedly behind Amal Clooney's lustrous mane

At the risk of stating the obvious, Amal Clooney has beautiful hair.

That swishy, long hairstyle worn in a bouncy blow dry has long been her signature move for public appearances, and Amal Clooney’s best beauty looks are forever giving us glamorous makeup inspiration. Needless to say, we’re delighted any time we learn of a product that’s made its way into her long-term repertoire.

So when we heard about a surprisingly affordable hair product that’s been used to style her luscious lengths, you can bet we took notes. Here’s what you need to know about the haircare buy in question…

The affordable hair thickening serum that's graced Amal Clooney's bouncy mane

This particular hair product was used to style Amal’s gorgeous mane for an appearance at the Venice Film Festival in 2024 – more specifically, the premiere of her husband, George Clooney’s, film Wolfs.

As ever, her go-to hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos (who also acted as her makeup artist for the occasion), styled her tresses, confirming in an interview with British Vogue that the inspiration was Sophia Loren. “We wanted to give her a classic Italian look,” he told the publication. “A big, bouncy blowout and shimmery bronzey makeup was perfect.”

While you may have assumed luxurious high-end hair buys were behind this lustrous blow dry, it actually involved a couple of drugstore hair finds; Giannetos added “gorgeous caramel highlights” using L’Oréal Paris Color Gloss in Honey Blonde, followed by Garnier’s Fructis Hair Filler Serum.

Garnier Fructis Hair Filler Strength Repair Serum View at Amazon RRP: $7 The Fructis hair serums are designed to deeply repair seven layers deep within strands – ideal for maintaining hair that's heat styled regularly or coloured, like Amal and her fresh highlights. It's currently available for US shoppers (at a bargain price, to boot) but for anyone shopping in the UK we recommend Garnier Fructis Vitamin & Strength Serum as a great alternative.

As for the rest of her beauty look, we know that Amal Clooney is a fan of Charlotte Tilbury makeup – we’ve previously written about her go-to lightweight base. Plus, Amal and Charlotte are friends – so it makes total sense that she wore a full face of the brand on this occasion, too.

If you’re keen to discover more of the products that were behind the star’s Venice Film Festival glam, you’re in luck, as Giannetos shared a full makeup breakdown on Instagram – and you can shop some of the glowy products below. If they’re good enough for Amal…